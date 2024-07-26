Horror movies have made plenty of impactful cultural moments that non-horror and horror fans alike know and recognize. Horror is a very popular genre that directors and producers often try to knock out of the park, though sometimes these films tend to fall short. Still, the genre remains among the most daring and experimental, resulting in several great movies elevated by stellar casting.

Sometimes, story and horror alone are not enough to make a franchise or film successful. Instead, a movie's success might be entirely dependent on its cast; when it comes to horror films, directors must cast actors and actresses who can give it their all, abandoning any fear or anticipation. Throughout cinematic history, some horror movie castings were practically perfect, taking an already compelling story and elevating it through intense commitment.

10 Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

'The Conjuring' (2013)

The Conjuring follows Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as they investigate paranormal cases. The couple is called in to investigate the home of Roger (Ron Livingston) and Carolyn Perron (Lili Taylor), who are seemingly suffering a haunting. After their investigation, they decide to help the Perrons deal with the malicious spirit that is attached to their family.

Vera Farmiga's performance as Lorraine Warren is near-flawless. Lorraine is a soft-spoken yet firm woman who believes in helping others with their paranormal problems. Oscar-nominee Vera Farmiga portrays this side of Lorraine so well that it's impossible not to see her as the heart of the successful franchise. This paranormal investigator has become a fan favorite and a leading face in modern horror, helping Farmiga cement her status as an icon of the genre.

9 Florence Pugh as Dani

'Midsommar' (2019)

Dani (Florence Pugh) is an American student who is traumatized by the suicide-homicide of her sister and her parents, leaving her with no one but her already-distant boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor), who is holding off from breaking up with Dani due to her past trauma. In an attempt to soothe her, Christian invites Dani along on his guys' trip to Sweden to attend a midsummer festival. Soon, the group realizes that this little village in Sweden is far from ordinary.

Florence Pugh was the perfect choice for traumatized and emotionally vulnerable Dani. There are plenty of moments where Dani begins to sob uncontrollably, which Pugh does delicately, unleashing the reality of holding in one's trauma and staying silent on important matters. More specifically, the eerie end of the film really solidifies Florence Pugh as the character. As Dani, she was able to depict a vulnerable woman with such accuracy and without being over-the-top.

8 Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley

'Alien' (1979)

A space crew of seven put into a stasis awakens when the ship's computer system, named Mother, alerts them of a transmission. The crew finds an alien spaceship; aboard it, they also discover an alien with a hole in its torso and hundreds of eggs. After one of the crew members is attacked by a spider-like creature that attaches itself to his face, the crew removes the creature successfully. However, everything goes wrong when an alien bursts out of his chest, leaving Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and her crew to fend for themselves.

Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley remains a game-changing casting choice. Alien's main character had to be a strong woman with a firm sense of self and a sort of tender side to make her more relatable to audiences. Sigourney Weaver embodies this personality perfectly, from her tomboy-ish attitude and firm nature to her empathy for those aboard the ship.

7 Tim Curry as Pennywise

'It' (1990)

It is a two-part series that follows Bill (Jonathan Brandis) after the loss of his younger brother, Georgie (Tony Dakota). Georgie died a few months earlier after a mysterious encounter where his arm was bit off. Bill and his crew of friends then come across Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Tim Curry), a seemingly demonic entity that inflicts terror on the children.

Although the talented Bill Skarsgård was a perfect choice for the new It, Tim Curry's first rendition terrified children and adults all around the world. Skarsgård's Pennywise embraced the supernatural and was more uncanny than anything else, but Curry's Pennywise looked like a traditional clown, which was what made him terrifying. He looked like a clown one would encounter at a birthday party, and though he was creepy, he maintained a certain level of friendliness that made him even more off-putting. Tim Curry killed the role, creating a timeless horror icon.

6 Gong Yoo as Seok-Woo

Train to Busan (2016)

Train to Busan follows Seok-Woo (Gon Yoo) and his estranged daughter as they board a train. However, soon enough, the train becomes infected with a virus that turns its passengers into zombies. It's up to Seok-Woo and other uninfected passengers to defend themselves and avoid being infected.

Gong Yoo is known for other popular Korean dramas, such as Goblin and Squid Game, both of which where he plays a reserved and respected individual. The same goes for his role in Train to Busan, in which he plays a distant father who wants to be available for his child but ends up failing to do so. Gong Yoo's performance is exceptional, sure to bring any viewer to tears and provide this action thriller with a strong emotional core.