Horror movie directors are some of the most recognizable filmmakers in the entertainment industry. Today, many fans of the horror genre praise these fantastic minds and their visionary talents for crafting some of the most beloved and terrifying movies ever brought to the silver screen. While countless directors have left their mark on the genre, a few have stood over the years for their incredible filmographies.

These pioneers of horror cinema have made considerable contributions, creating memorable efforts that rank as some of the most compelling horror movies ever made. Their talent and passion have made them legends in the entertainment world, remembered for years to come. From the creative mind behind Get Out to the creator of the slasher classic Halloween, here are the ten greatest horror movie directors who made the horror genre what it is today.

10 Jordan Peele (Born 1979)

First Horror Movie: 'Get Out' (2017)

Best Horror Movies Year 'Get Out' 2017 'Us' 2019 'Nope' 2022

The incredibly versatile Jordan Peele has quickly made a considerable name for himself in horror cinema. Starting as a famous comedic actor on hit sketch comedy shows like Mad TV and Key & Peele, his glorious transition to horror has been met with wild acclaim and success. His fantastic directorial debut was 2017's Get Out, a unique, tightly written psychological horror thriller that became a massive hit with critics and audiences and won him a much-deserved Best Original Screenplay Oscar.

Known for his dark, satirical, and psychological edge, Peele crafts thought-provoking and unique horror stories that are terrifying but unafraid to delve into humor. While fairly recent, Get Out, along with Peele's other films, Us and Nope, have steadily become recognized as modern horror classics and incredible examples of his impeccable filmmaking talents. While there's still more to come from him, Peele is on track to become one of the best horror filmmakers of the 21st century.

9 Sam Raimi (Born 1959)

First Horror Movie: 'It's Murder!' (1977)

Close

Best Horror Movies Year 'The Evil Dead' 1981 'Evil Dead II' 1987 'Army of Darkness' 1992

Before he became well-known for directing the popular Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, Sam Raimi was already a household name as the king of B-movie horror cinema. Starting with low-budget short films in his youth, Raimi quickly took the genre by storm with his highly influential splatter horror masterpiece, The Evil Dead, which spawned a massive franchise and defined his career for decades to come.

Today, Raimi has become beloved by audiences for his unique directing style and perfect use of dark comedy. Using tracking shots, hand-held movements, and even creative camera angles, Raimi crafted a distinctive style that fans expect from any of his future projects. While he shows genuine terror and gore on screen, Raimi's films often come with a darkly comedic edge, even employing hilarious use of slapstick. Audiences will laugh and scream, but no matter what, they'll always find something to love and enjoy about Sam Raimi's horror films.

8 David Cronenberg (Born 1943)

First Horror Movie: 'Shivers' (1975)

Close

Best Horror Movies Year 'The Brood' 1979 'Videodrome' 1983 'The Fly' 1986

Fans of shocking and