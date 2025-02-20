Sometimes, as filmmakers, it's important to save the best for last; an ending can make or break the entire movie. A lame or unsatisfying one can ruin the whole experience, tarnishing what could have been an incredible cinematic achievement. Make a great ending, and audiences will eat it up, blowing them away with a perfect finale that wraps up everything, gives a decent payoff, and makes viewers appreciate the film and want to return for more. Throughout cinematic history, there sure have been some powerful endings; many even come from horror.

Indeed, horror cinema is full of excellent and satisfying endings. Some of the greatest horror movies of all time are loved today thanks to having decent conclusions that perfectly ended these compelling works on soaring and terrifying high notes. While, admittedly, the horror genre has seen some disappointing endings throughout the years, the ten below are among the best of the best and are endlessly rewatchable and iconic. These are the most memorable and shocking finales in horror, never failing to scare or stun viewers. From slashers to black-and-white classics, here are the ten best horror movie endings ever.

10 'Friday the 13th' (1980)

Directed by Sean S. Cunningham

Image via Paramount Pictures

Slashers defined the horror genre going into the 1980s, and few are as recognizable and beloved from this time as the first Friday the 13th film. What started as a plot made to capitalize on the booming slasher buzz generated by the success of Halloween quickly turned into a pop-cultural icon and one of the subgenre's greatest hits. It's bloody and twisted, but most importantly, it includes a shocking finale that no audience will ever forget.

The ending shot of the final girl, Alice (Adrienne King), as she has a horrifying nightmare of being violently dragged into a lake by the zombified corpse of a drowned boy, is a terrifying image that can't be unseen. It's perhaps one of the most iconic jumpscare endings in movie history and can still take the breath away from anyone watching it. While it's not the first to use this trope, this epic conclusion paved the way for other horror movies to end with a sudden, unexpected last scare.

9 'The Mist' (2007)

Directed by Frank Darabont

Image via MGM

Endings don't get more bleak than in Frank Darabont's The Mist. Based on the chilling Stephen King novella of the same name, this tense psychological sci-fi thriller sees a large group of survivors taking shelter in a grocery store as their small town comes under attack by otherworldly creatures that rolled in through a thick mist created after a military experiment went horribly wrong. After some time, a small group leaves the store in a vehicle in search of a way to drive out of the mist, leading to a tragic outcome.

The film concludes with one of the survivors in the vehicle, David (Thomas Jane), mercy-killing his passengers, including his son, to spare t