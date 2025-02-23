Content warning: The following list contains spoilers for the films mentioned.Horror movies are sort of meant to be scary. It's kind of the whole point of the genre and is the main reason people watch them in the first place—horror fans love the adrenaline rush that comes with getting scared or creeped out, but that doesn't mean horror movies have to be super scary in order to be good... although, it does really help. Of course, every scary film needs an equally scary ending to match.

An ending is one of the hardest aspects to nail in any film, so to provide one that is able to deliver one last scare to the audience is truly something special, because it deviates severely from the typical happy ending that the majority of films utilize. These are the scariest endings in horror movies, which burn themselves into viewers' brains for their terrifying implications, signature plot twists, or for saving the biggest jumpscare for last.

10 A Deal With the Devil

'The Witch' (2015)

The Witch takes place during the early 17th Century in New England, where a Puritan family has been exiled from their village and must seek asylum in a lonely countryside estate. Unfortunately for them, the nearby woods happen to be the home of a witch, who begins to prey upon the family, beginning with their baby. The baby literally disappears in the blink of an eye, and the eldest daughter, Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy) is largely given the blame for it, even though it wasn't her fault.

As the family tears itself apart in the wake of several deaths and disappearances, blame continually falls on Thomasin. Eventually, she is the only one left alive, and sits by candlelight in the family barn, praying for a sign for what to do next. Instead of an answer from God, one of the family's goats is revealed to be the Devil himself in disguise, who instructs her to head off into the woods and join the nearby coven of witches. The Witch might not be the scariest movie ever made, but the ending is profoundly creepy, especially with the implication that Lucifer actually had a hand in the family's destruction and not just a malevolent witch. What's creepier is that he was watching them the entire time, which is nothing if not unsettling.