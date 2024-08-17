While villains and monsters are often the stars of the show when it comes to the horror genre, everyone still loves a good hero now and again. It's also no surprise that "final girls" are usually the most common protagonists of these stories, as the genre is filled with these stellar heroines. But, make no mistake; guys can lead a horror movie, too.

While "final girls" are more common, "final boys," often called "scream kings," have appeared in many spectacular and successful horror movies throughout the years. These leading men dominated the screen, wowing audiences with their stellar charms, cunning intellect, and incredible abilities when faced against horrifying odds. They took charge of their stories and even became the best characters. Here are the ten most iconic "final boys" in horror history.

10 Brent Mitchell (Xavier Samuel)

'The Loved Ones' (2009)

Australian high schooler Brent Mitchell (Xavier Samuel) was an average teen struggling to move on with his life following the tragic car accident that killed his father six months ago. When he kindly turns down a sweet girl, Lola Stone's (Robin McLeavy), offer to go to the prom with him, Lola doesn't take this rejection well and, along with her deranged father (John Brumpton), kidnaps Brent for an excruciating night of torment.

Brent experienced countless horrors during his terrible night with his captors. Bound, drugged, and relentlessly tortured, he struggled at every moment to keep his strength and wits about him to stay alive. However, with his strong determination, he eventually broke free from his restraints, taking his revenge on Lola and her father and stopping them from harming him or anyone else ever again. Brent had a strong will to survive and used his bravery to come out on top. He never gave up, even when others in his situation had failed.

9 Jesse Walsh (Mark Patton)

'A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge' (1985)

Five years after Nancy Thompson's (Heather Langenkamp) nightmarish encounter with the dream slasher Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a new family, The Walshs, begins living in her old home. Soon, the family's eldest child, Jesse (Mark Patton), starts encountering Freddy and soon battles to control his soul as Freddy uses his body to slip in and out of the dream world.

Though he was in a near-hopeless situation against Freddy and his formidable powers, Jesse was determined not to let his adversary win. Though Freddy came close to taking over Jesse's body completely, with the help of his crush, Lisa (Kim Myers), the two effectively rid Freddy of the real world, finally freeing Jesse's soul. While the film's silly, ambiguous ending never thoroughly explains Jesse's fate, he manages to stand up against Freddy, which is never easy. Mark Patton does phenomenal work in his cult classic performance. He's even amusingly stated that he's the first-ever "male scream queen."

8 Alex Browning (Devon Sawa)

'Final Destination' (2000)

For superstitious high schooler Alex Browning (Devon Sawa), a trip to Paris with his fellow students seemed like the time of his life. But when he experiences a terrifying premonition of a mid-flight explosion, he hastily escapes the disaster along with six lucky few before the plane takes off. Soon, omens seem to follow him everywhere, leading Alex to believe that the Grim Reaper still isn't finished with him and his friends yet.

Alex was intelligent and resourceful, accurately predicting and overcoming many of Death's designs. He slowly pieced together the fact that Death was stalking him and his friends and strove to protect as many of them as he could. Though most of his efforts were futile in the end, his brave actions were instrumental in helping future survivors learn to overcome Death's traps. While it's unfortunate that audiences will never see how Alex's story could have continued, considering Devon Sawa's abrupt departure from the Final Destination series between films one and two, his legacy continues to live on as he remains the franchise's most fundamental character.

7 Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent)

'The Child's Play Franchise' (1988-)

All six-year-old Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) wanted for his birthday was a new Good-Guy doll that was flooding the market. Unfortunately, when his loving mother Karen (Catherine Hicks) gives him his present, the two don't realize at first that the doll is possessed by voodoo-practicing serial killer Charles Lee Ray, a.k.a. Chucky (Brad Dourif), who intends to escape his plastic prison by taking over the body of a child. Soon, it's up to Andy to stop Chucky's evil scheme, even as no one believes him.

Despite his age and limited strength, Andy was smart and capable enough to outmaneuver and outwit Chucky at many turns. As grown-ups fell victim all around him, he kept his cool and performed heroic actions that ultimately saved lives. Over many installments and even the Chucky TV series, Andy Barclay has become Chucky's greatest nemesis, who continues to be a thorn in the doll's side and is determined never to let him ever win.

A struggling single mother unknowingly gifts her son a doll imbued with a serial killer's consciousness.

6 Tommy Jarvis (Corey Feldman, John Shepherd, and Thom Mathews)

'The Friday the 13th Franchise' (1980-2009)

Young aspiring make-up effects artist Tommy Jarvis expected to have a fun, pleasant cabin-in-the-woods vacation with his family on Crystal Lake. Unfortunately, it became the scene of another bloody massacre by the unstoppable hockey-mask-wearing serial killer Jason Voorhees, whom Tommy outsmarts and finally kills with a machete strike. Traumatized by the horrible event, he soon devotes his life to stopping Jason whenever he inevitably returns from the grave.

Played by a young Corey Feldman in The Final Chapter, John Shepherd in A New Beginning, and most definitively by Thom Mathews in Jason Lives and its two fan-made sequels, Tommy Jarvis has become one of the most popular and reoccurring human characters in the Friday the 13th franchise. He's become a fan-favorite and integral to the series' legacy. Throughout three notable installments, audiences grow to love this brave horror hero as he faces off against one of cinema's most formidable slasher villains and survives his encounters every time.

5 Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya)

'Get Out' (2017)

Talented photographer Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) hoped to make an excellent first impression with his new girlfriend's family, the Armitages, at their wealthy home. However, as bizarre events unfold, he slowly suspects something is wrong with the family. Soon, he battles for control of his mind as he realizes the Armitages are secretly abducting young African American people to be used as human vessels for wealthy white clients.

Trapped, alone, and wholly outnumbered, Chris had to use his wits and cunning to overcome his frightening ordeal and take his revenge on the Armitages for their horrible crimes. Eventually, he proved victorious and escaped his situation despite many odds. Get Out has become a massive game-changer for horror cinema recently, and in many respects, it's thanks to Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar-nominated performance as Chris Washington. It's a standout portrayal that's become significant in the horror genre and will continue to be praised for years to come.

4 Dwight "Dewey" Riley (David Arquette)

'The Scream Franchise' (1996-)

The small town of Woodsboro, California, is rocked by a series of grizzly murders following the first anniversary of the death of resident Maureen Prescott (Lynn McRee). Now, as Maureen's daughter Sidney (Neve Campbell) becomes the killer's primary target, one of her best friends and local sheriff's deputy, Dwight "Dewey" Riley (David Arquette), makes it his mission to protect Sidney at all costs.

Throughout several deadly encounters and multiple killing sprees, Dewey was right by Sidney's side and her most trusted and loyal ally in her fight to stop the many Ghostface killers that were after them. Cheating death many times throughout the Scream franchise, Dewey sadly met his demise by a new killer in Scream V. Still, his death encourages the other heroes to continue and eventually thwart the villains' ultimate goals. Dewey was the heart of the Scream films, one of its most fan-favorite characters. Though it's sad to see the series progress without him, his popularity continues to live on.

3 Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) and Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss)

'Jaws' (1975)