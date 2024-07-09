Women are frequently at the center of the horror genre, often being the most iconic victims and survivors of slasher killers. The term "final girl," referring to the sole female survivor of slasher films, was coined by genre scholar Carol J. Clover in her 1987 feminist exploration of horror tropes 'Her Body, Himself: Gender in the Slasher Film'. Over the decades, the role of final girl has evolved and been deconstructed in an effort to remove some of the genre's more reactionary and patriarchal themes, allowing final girls to be more complex than the morally uncomplicated and virginal stereotype that defined 1980s horror heroines.

There are many qualities that make up an iconic horror heroine, including memorable styling, a unique backstory, likable and relatable personality traits and a resourceful and tough approach to dealing with the villain. Including legendary historical slasher movie final girls as well as more modern and subversive takes on the archetype, these are the 10 greatest horror movie final girls.

10 Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe)

'Happy Death Day' (2017) and 'Happy Death Day 2U' (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

Starring in the Happy Death Day duology directed by Christopher Landon, Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) is one of modern horror's best final girls. Initially characterized as a shallow and emotionally closed-off sorority girl, Tree's ordinary life is forever altered one birthday when she finds herself trapped in a Groundhog Day-style time loop that resets every time she is murdered by a masked assailant. Throughout the film, Tree greatly develops as a person, simultaneously softening her sharper edges and gaining a sense of toughness and self-preservation in order to save her own life.

Continuing her journey in the film's sequel Happy Death Day 2U, Tree is forced to confront her past and the death of her mother as she enters an alternate timeline with a different killer. Brought to life by Jessica Rothe's magnetic lead performance, Tree is a funny, charismatic and tough horror heroine who undergoes far more character development than a typical final girl. A dynamic, intelligent and likable lead, Tree Gelbman is the stand-out element of the Happy Death Day films and one of horror's best final girls.

Happy Death Day Release Date October 12, 2017 Director Christopher Landon Cast Jessica Rothe , Israel Broussard , Ruby Modine , Rachel Matthews , Charles Aitken , Jason Bayle Runtime 96 Main Genre Horror Writers Christopher Landon , Scott Lobdell Studio Universal Pictures Tagline Get up. Live your day. Get killed. Again. Website https://www.happydeathday.com Expand

Rent on Apple TV

9 Ginny Field (Amy Steele)

'Friday the 13th Part 2' (1981)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ginny Field (Amy Steele) is the protagonist and final girl of Friday the 13th Part 2. One of the senior counselors at the camp, Ginny is flighty and playful but also capable and good at her job. While her fellow counselors believe Jason is simply an urban legend, Ginny shows empathy for his tragic backstory and believes in his existence far before he shows himself to her, demonstrating her kindness and intelligence.

Ginny particularly shines in the film’s final act, where she proves herself to be a formidable opponent to Jason. She valiantly fights back against him by threatening him with a chainsaw and hitting him with a chair, as well as running relentlessly across the campsite in order to escape him. She finally gets away when she outsmarts Jason by posing as his mother and wearing her old blood-stained clothes, using her psychological advantages to gain the upper hand against Jason’s superior physical strength. Ginny is a smart and resilient final girl who stands out as the best in her franchise.

Friday the 13th Part 2 Release Date May 1, 1981 Director Steve Miner Cast Amy Steel , John Furey , Adrienne King , Kirsten Baker , Stuart Charno , Warrington Gillette Runtime 87 Main Genre Horror Writers Ron Kurz , Victor Miller Tagline The body count continues... Website http://www.fridaythe13thfilms.com/ Expand

Watch on Max

8 Jess Bradford (Olivia Hussey)

'Black Christmas' (1974)

Image via EMI Distribution

One of the films that defined the slasher genre as we know it, Black Christmas is a 1974 Canadian slasher horror film. Featuring an ensemble cast of sorority sisters, the film's protagonist is Jess Bradford (Olivia Hussey), an empathetic and headstrong young woman. When Jess' sorority house is targeted by a mysterious killer, Jess is forced to endure listening to his obscene phone calls and eventually take him on in combat. Despite her resolve, however, Jess ends the film in peril after killing the wrong suspect in self-defense, leaving her at the real murderer's mercy.

The most subversive and memorable aspect of Jess' character, beyond even that she is a strong and capable heroine, is her shockingly feminist storyline. Jess is pregnant, a far cry from the virginal final girl stereotype, and seeks to have an abortion in order to continue pursuing her ambitions. In the face of backlash from her controlling boyfriend Peter (Keir Dullea), Jess remains firm in her own decision, cementing her commitment to her own bodily autonomy. Black Christmas is a slasher masterpiece and Jess' character is a unique and essential feminist final girl.

Black Christmas (1974) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy

During their Christmas break, a group of sorority girls are stalked by a stranger. Release Date December 20, 1974 Director Bob Clark Cast Olivia Hussey , Keir Dullea , Margot Kidder , John Saxon Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Horror

7 Maxine Minx (Mia Goth)

'X' (2022) and 'MaXXXine' (2024)

Image via A24

Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) is the lead character and final girl of Ti West's 2022 slasher X. Raised in a religious household by her preacher father, Maxine dreams of becoming a movie star and attempts to jump start her career by working in pornography. Upon arrival at their filming location, Maxine and her fellow cast members find themselves the targets of a murderous elderly woman named Pearl (Mia Goth) who once bore a striking resemblance to Maxine and becomes fixated on her as a result.

Maxine is a free-spirited and extremely ambitious young woman attempting to make the very most of her youth and beauty. Her hunger for fame also manifests as a phenomenal survival instinct that allows her to escape and fight back against her would-be murderer. Considered one of the best horror films of the 2020s, X is a fun and gory '70s throwback slasher with potent themes about sexuality and aging. Maxine Minx is a huge part of the film's appeal, with Mia Goth reprising her now iconic role in the new slasher MaXXXine.

6 Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera)

Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023)

Image via Paramount

Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) is the main character and final girl of Scream (2022) and Scream VI. She is the daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and the granddaughter of Nancy Loomis (Laurie Metcalf), both former Ghostface killers, and struggles with the dark legacy that her family has created. In Scream, Sam returns to Woodsboro to protect her younger sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) from harm after she is attacked by Ghostface. Sam then finds herself at the center of the crimes, being framed for the murders.

Forced to make peace with her father's crimes, Sam taps into her brutal inner strength to stab one of the killers to death. This strength also carries her through Scream VI, where she confronts her trauma and grapples with the overprotective way she cares for her sister. Portrayed with a compelling combination of fragility and strength by rising scream queen Melissa Barrera, Sam is a unique twist on the classic final girl archetype due to the dark family history that haunts her. Constantly struggling with her potential to be a hero or villain but always letting her moral compass guide her, Sam was an instantly iconic successor to Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell).

Rent on Amazon

5 Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Few horror movie final girls have endured the level of psychological torment inflicted upon Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Sally is an adventurous young woman who, along with her friends and brother Franklin (Paul A. Partain), travels to her old family home to check on her grandfather’s grave in the week of a series of grave robberies implied to have been committed by the cannibalistic Sawyer family. After her friends and brother are brutally murdered by Leatherface (Gunnnar Hansen), Sally is kidnapped by the Sawyers and forced to injure the film’s most iconic element, a horrific dinner party with the killers.

Managing to escape from their grasp and, with the help of a truck driver, abandoning Leatherface on the side of the road, Sally ends her ordeal drenched in blood and laughing manically. While Sally is afforded far less agency than contemporary final girls, she is nevertheless extremely memorable due in large part to Marilyn Burns’ phenomenally committed performance. Performing her own stunts and even allowing herself to be actually cut on camera, Burns is a horror legend with one of the best and most visceral screams in genre history, cementing Sally as one of the greatest ever final girls.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre Release Date October 11, 1974 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Marilyn Burns , Paul A. Partain , Edwin Neal , Jim Siedow , Gunnar Hansen , Allen Danziger , William Vail , Teri McMinn Runtime 83 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Tobe Hooper , Kim Henkel Expand

Rent on Apple TV

4 Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp)

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984) and 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors' (1987)

Conceptualized by writer-director Wes Craven with the intention of creating a work of positive female representation, Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) is the protagonist and final girl in 1984's classic slasher film A Nightmare on Elm Street. Nancy is established as a kind and loyal teenage girl from a troubled home, who is plagued by nightmares featuring the villainous Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). As Freddy begins killing her friends through his dream powers, Nancy uses her creativity and intelligence to bring him into the waking world and sabotage his path with booby traps.

Reappearing in the sequel film A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Nancy works as a psychology student in a psychiatric institute and helps a group of teenagers who find themselves once again targeted by Freddy. Nancy uses her experience with dream manipulation to train the teens to get the better of Freddy, and although she is tragically killed while fighting him, she additionally manages to gravely wound him. Nancy is courageous, fiercely intelligent and, above all, a genuinely good person, making her one of the most likable final girls in film. Langenkamp would play herself, with much of Nancy's DNA, in the underrated Wes Craven's New Nightmare.

Rent on Apple TV

3 Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver)

'Alien' (1979)

Image via 20th Century Studios

While the Alien franchise evolved into straightforward science-fiction, the first film is indisputably a horror film. Protagonist Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is a warrant officer on board of the Nostromo spacecraft who is awakened with her crew-mates from stasis when their ship receives a warning signal. The ship becomes infiltrated by a terrifying alien that begins killing off the crew, forcing Ripley into a commanding role. Eventually, she manages to expel the alien into the vacuum of space, leaving her and the ship’s cat, Jones, as the soul survivors.

There is good reason that Ripley became one of films most recognizable action heroes, beginning the film as a sensible and by-the-books officer who is forced out of her comfort zone but never loses her head in the face of disaster. Ripley is notable for her defying gender roles at a more traditional time in horror cinema, being a highly capable individual who never needs saving. Not only one of horror’s greatest final girls but also generally one of cinema's most beloved characters, Ripley is an unbelievably cool and strong horror heroine played immaculately by the legendary Sigourney Weaver.

Rent on Amazon

2 Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis)

'Halloween' franchise

Image Via Compass International Pictures

The central character of the Halloween franchise, equally important as Michael Myers himself, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is one of horror’s first legendary final girls. In the first Halloween, Laurie is characterized as an intelligent, kind and shy teenage girl whose youthful innocence is destroyed as masked killer Michael Myers (Nick Castle) begins killing her friends in pursuit of her. Forced to self-actualize by fighting back until Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) shoots Michael and saves her life, Laurie proves her strength in the face of evil but is left traumatized.

Laurie’s story is continued in the recent sequel series where she is portrayed as having been hardened by her experiences, struggling with PTSD and alcoholism. However, throughout the trilogy, Laurie confronts her demons by taking on Michael and finding comfort and love in her relationships with family and friends, giving her a satisfying and earned character arc. Laurie is one of horror's most famous final girls for good reason, shining due to her simultaneous vulnerability and strength, which makes audiences care for her and root for her victory.

Halloween (1978) Release Date October 27, 1978 Director John Carpenter Cast Donald Pleasence , Jamie Lee Curtis , Tony Moran , Nancy Kyes , P.J. Soles Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers John Carpenter , Debra Hill Expand

Watch on AMC+

1 Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell)

'Scream' franchise

Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is the central protagonist of the Scream franchise, first appearing in Scream (1996). In the first film, Sidney is established as a smart and somewhat reserved teenage girl, grieving the loss of her mother. When her friends begin being murdered one by one, Sidney is horrified to discover that her boyfriend Billy (Skeet Ulrich) is the mastermind and main culprit behind the killings. Rather than falling victim to the scheme, Sidney manages to kill both Ghostface killers and emerges as a victorious final girl.

Sidney proceeds to star in the majority of the Scream movies as she and the people around her are repeatedly targeted by different killers, all wearing the Ghostface mask. However, in the face of tragedy, Sidney retains an empathetic and strong woman who offers help to those in need by working as a crisis counselor and writing an inspiring memoir about her life, as well as intervening to protect targets of subsequent Ghostface attacks. In each Scream film, Sidney shows herself to be intelligent, incredibly tough and inspiring, consistently demonstrating why she is one of horror’s all-time greatest final girls.

Scream Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Williamson Tagline Don't answer the phone. Don't open the door. Don't try to escape. Website http://www.dimensionfilms.com/scream Expand

NEXT: The 10 Most Underrated Slasher Movie Villains, Ranked