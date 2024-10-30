The Final Girl is a staple of the horror genre, dating back to the '70s and '80s and featured in some of the most iconic and beloved movies in the genre. As the murderer or monster gradually picks off its victims, inevitably, one is left standing, often a woman with certain character traits, and it's up to her to take the baddie down once and for all. The term was first coined by Carol J. Clover in her book Men, Women, and Chainsaws, which explored the role of gender in slasher films.

But not all Final Girls are created equal. While they were once damsels in distress just trying to hold out long enough for help to arrive, they've gotten tougher and smarter over the years. Part of the fun of horror movies is waiting to see who survives and how, but with these Final Girls, that journey becomes even more entertaining.

10 Maddie Young

'Hush' (2016)

In Hush, Maddie (Kate Siegel), a deaf-mute horror writer, retreated to the woods to live a quiet life while she worked on her next novel. After her best friend, Sarah (Samantha Sloyan), visited, Sarah was attacked by a masked assailant and fled to Maddie’s house, but Maddie couldn’t hear Sarah’s screams for help, and she was ultimately killed. The attacker then turned his attention to Maddie, and in order to survive, she relied on her other senses.

Maddie’s character and Hush overall are unique in that the audience can hear Maddie’s thought process, as opposed to just watching her decisions play out without any insight into why she’s making them, and her attacker drastically underestimated her. The film was also unique for its use of sound—while the horror genre often relies on it, Hush often let the audience experience the events from Maddie’s perspective, without any sound.

9 Grace le Domas

'Ready or Not' (2019)

Grace (Samara Weaving) married the man of her dreams, Alex (Mark O’Brien), at his family’s lavish estate in horror-comedy Ready or Not and was ready for a blissful wedding night, only to learn his family had other plans—they were to play a game, starting with drawing a card from a puzzle box. Grace drew Hide and Seek, meaning she had to hide until dawn while the family hunted her down as part of a deal they made with the devil, but Grace chose to fight back.

Ready or Not helped cement Weaving’s status as one of the new scream queens. Grace was not only tough in her fight back against the family, but she also made smart decisions as they hunted her down—even La Bail had to give her credit for her survival with a little nod. She’d been through a lot by the time she made it to the end of the movie, yet still managed to be the last one standing.

8 Cecilia Kass

'The Invisible Man' (2020)

In The Invisible Man, Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) was trapped in an abusive, controlling relationship with scientist Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). After successfully leaving him, he then staged his suicide and began to stalk her using a suit which made him invisible. In the end, after he resurfaced and blamed everything on his brother, she used his own methods against him and killed him while wearing one of his suits, making it look like a suicide.

Adrian was a smart villain who did everything in his power to terrorize and get revenge on Cecilia, but she more than held her own. She proved her intelligence early on—she managed to douse an invisible Adrian in paint, proving he really was alive and stalking her. But stopping him for good wasn’t going to be an easy task, and she knew it and accounted for everything, including the numerous security cameras placed around his house.

7 Crystal May Creasey

'The Hunt' (2020)

In The Hunt, Army veteran Crystal (Betty Gilpin) was kidnapped from her home in Mississippi and dumped in the countryside with a group of 11 other people who were then given weapons and hunted by a group of elites. But Crystal chose to fight back, and she took down the hunters one by one. The movie was partly based on the short story “The Most Dangerous Game” by Richard Connell.

With Crystal, the hunted became the hunter. She proved to be not only tough but smart and observant from the very beginning—she wasted no time in trying to figure out how to escape, she never let her guard down and she even figured out that the group had meant to kidnap a different Crystal. And when she realized what was going on, she didn’t just accept it, but she fought back and won.

6 Laurie Strode

'Halloween' (1978)

Serial killer Michael Myers, who was sent to prison for killing his older sister when he was just six years old, escaped 15 years later and terrorized his hometown on Halloween night in slasher film Halloween. Among his targets was teenage babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and in the meantime, his psychiatrist, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance), tried to find and stop him. Laurie successfully lured him away from the kids she was babysitting and hid.

Laurie Strode is among the most famous Final Girls in horror history, and for good reason. Though she may have fumbled and dropped her weapons more than a few times, she still fought back and held her own against Myers, thanks in part to her decisions—she knew when her best option was to hide. She was also a very realistic and believable Final Girl, and she continued to be smart and tough throughout the franchise.

5 Kirsty Cotton

'Hellraiser' (1987)

After tinkering with a strange puzzle box, Frank (Sean Chapman) inadvertently unleashed strange creatures called Cenobites, who violently tore him apart in Hellraiser. His brother then moved into his house, along with his teenage daughter, Kirsty (Ashley Laurence), and new wife, who discovered Frank’s partially formed resurrected body and agreed to help him. Upon discovering what they were up to and encountering the Cenobites, Kirsty made a deal with them—she’d give Frank to them if they left her alone.

Kirsty held her own against not only her stepmother and uncle as they lured people to their deaths to restore Frank’s body, but she also took down the Cenobites. It’s not easy to outsmart a cunning, devilish Cenobite, but she managed it, resulting in them being banished to their own dimension. She was able to stay calm and collected, helping her make smart decisions that only put her ahead in the end.

4 Sidney Prescott

'Scream' (1996)

A year after Sidney Prescott’s (Neve Campbell) mother was murdered, a knife-wielding masked killer known as Ghostface terrorized her and her friends in suburbia in meta-horror Scream, taking inspiration from horror tropes. Sidney turned the tables on the killers—her ex-boyfriend, Billy (Skeet Ulrich), and his best friend, Stu (Matthew Lillard), who intended to frame her for the murders in revenge for her mother having an affair with Billy’s father.

Billy and Stu weren’t the only ones familiar with the way horror movies work—Sidney was, too, and used that to her advantage, as well as their Ghostface costume. But most importantly, Billy and Stu underestimated her. Instead of running, she faced them and managed to take them down. She was rational and resourceful, crucial traits to have in a slasher film, and she only got smarter and tougher as the Scream franchise continued.