The horror genre would be nothing without its iconic final girls. Horror history is full of tough, smart and compelling female leads who face up against unimaginable evils and manage to either defeat them or put up a valiant effort for survival. However, only a select few of these excellent heroines have managed to become undeniable household names, leaving many worthy contenders for the crown of best final girl unfortunately underrated.

From '80s heroines who never truly got their deserved flowers to more recent characters who simply haven't had enough time to become truly iconic pop culture figures yet, there are so many strong characters to choose from. This is our list for the 10 best and most underrated final girls and horror heroines in film.

10 Casey Cooke (Anya Taylor-Joy)

'Split' (2016)

Casey Cooke (Anya Taylor-Joy) is the protagonist of the 2016 horror film Split. Casey is a teenage girl with a traumatic childhood who finds herself kidnapped alongside two other girls by the antagonist, Kevin (James McAvoy). At the beginning of the film, Casey is unpopular and withdrawn as a result of her childhood, but she quickly demonstrates herself to be intelligent and crafty, strategizing a smart escape and displaying incredible survival instincts.

Casey is emotionally strong and highly caring, using her empathetic nature to her advantage by looking out for her fellow captives and working on manipulating Kevin‘s weaker alters. The film’s primary theme is that “the broken are more evolved”, and Casey demonstrates this perfectly as her ordeal helps her to gain confidence and find empowerment. Smart, kind and resilient, Casey is an underrated final girl.

9 Tess (Georgina Campbell)

'Barbarian' (2022)

Tess (Georgina Campbell) is the main character and final girl of Barbarian (2022). Tess is a filmmaker looking to work with an acclaimed indie director, who finds herself trapped in a nightmarish situation when she is imprisoned in the basement of her Airbnb. Having recently left a difficult relationship, Tess reflects early in the film on how hard she finds it to prioritize herself, which mirrors the events of the film’s horror sequences.

Tess is empathetic, often to her own detriment, and her arc centers on her learning to advocate for herself. Extremely moral, she is a smart young woman who nevertheless continually betrays her own better judgment. While this is frustrating for the audience, it only makes the ending more cathartic as Tess finally frees herself from the cycle of abuse. Played with a wonderful vulnerability and believable terror by Georgina Campbell, Tess is one of the best final girls in recent years.

8 Rachel Carruthers (Ellie Cornell)

'Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers' (1988) and 'Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers' (1989)

Rachel Carruthers (Ellie Cornell) stars in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. Rachel is introduced as the foster sister of Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris), iconic final girl Laurie Strode’s daughter. Beginning the film as a typical teenager with a sassy attitude, Rachel proves herself to be a force to be reckoned with when she and Jamie are attacked by Michael Myers.

Rachel is tough, extremely brave and highly practical, continually demonstrating herself to be quick thinking in a crisis. Additionally, she stands out among the pantheon of final girls by taking an active and aggressive approach to fighting Michael rather than being purely reactive. The crux of the film is the sibling relationship between Rachel and Jamie, with Rachel being stern and protective towards her younger sister and showing herself to be gentle and caring whenever Jamie is afraid. These qualities make Rachel a strong and highly underrated slasher heroine.

7 Zoey Davis (Taylor Russell)

'Escape Room' (2019) and 'Escape Room: Tournament of Champions' (2021)

Played by emerging scream queen Taylor Russell, Zoey Davis is the protagonist of the Escape Room franchise. Zoey is an introverted and mousy science student who is recruited for the deadly titular escape room challenge due to her status as the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed her parents. The ordeal she went through emphasizes the films’ core theme of overcoming trauma, as she demonstrates herself to be extremely tough whenever needed.

Zoey is a determined and moral person, who survives the games due to her incredible intelligence and her ability to work with her teammates despite her shyness. She is consistently quick thinking and always looking for clues, excelling at puzzles and bringing a fresh and innovative perspective to the games. One of the smartest and most resourceful final girls, Zoey is an underrated horror heroine.

6 Helen (Virginia Madsen)

'Candyman' (1992)

Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) is the protagonist of the underrated 1992 slasher Candyman. Helen is a grad student whose research focuses on urban legends, leading her to investigate the titular supernatural killer, the Candyman (Tony Todd). Her bravery and curiosity continually motivate her to put herself in potentially dangerous situations in order to get closer to the truth behind the legend.

Virginia Madsen’s performance as Helen is great, with her and director Bernard Rose utilizing hypnosis techniques to emphasize her trance-like expression when confronted by the Candyman. The two characters have a fascinating relationship tinged with a darkly romantic streak as he believes her to be an incarnation of his lost love. Despite her summoning of the Candyman, causing terror in the impoverished neighborhood he haunts, Helen is ultimately able to free them from the curse with an act of incredible heroism, cementing her as a great horror hero.

5 Naru (Amber Midthunder)

'Prey' (2022)

Naru, portrayed with immense strength by Amber Midthunder, is the protagonist of the 2022 Predator sci-fi horror prequel, Prey. Naru is a young Comanche woman in the 18th century who encounters a Predator while hunting. Trained as a healer, Naru aspires to be a hunter instead and is motivated by her desire to prove herself, especially to those who doubt her.

Naru is headstrong, ambitious and adventurous and much more skilled than she has been given credit for by her tribe members. Highly proficient with weapons, including her unique ax, Naru uses a combination of her intelligence, her stealth and her strength in order to survive. Her arc is extremely satisfying, concluding with her slaying the Predator and being rewarded for her conquest by being made a tribal war chief. An unfortunately rare and very necessary example of Indigenous representation in horror, Naru is an excellent final girl.

4 Alice Johnson (Lisa Wilcox)

'A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master' (1988) and 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child' (1989)

The protagonist of the fourth and fifth Nightmare on Elm Street films, Alice Johnson (Lisa Wilcox) is a teenage girl who finds herself forced to battle the menacing dream demon Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). Alice has a traumatic background - after the death of her mother, her father began to struggle with addiction, causing Alice to begin Elm Street 4 as a shy and depressed teen with low self-esteem. However, she quickly develops as a character in a strong and compelling arc that centers on her growing confidence.

As people around her are murdered, Alice inherits dream powers from Freddy’s victims, becoming an extremely tough Dream Master. She and Freddie are arch-nemeses and depicted as mirrors of each other - her good and him evil. This storyline continues in The Dream Child, where Alice becomes pregnant and must team up with her unborn son Jacob to defeat Freddy. Brought to life by a great performance from Lisa Wilcox, Alice is a layered, smart and very powerful final girl.

3 Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o)

'Us' (2019)

Jordan Peele’s excellent 2019 horror film Us focuses on Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o) as its heroine. Adelaide is a devoted wife and mother who experienced severe trauma as a child that totally shaped her life. When she and her family are confronted by doppelgängers of themselves known as The Tethered, Adelaide is forced to confront her shadow self in order to save the people she loves.

Adelaide is deeply connected to her tethered counterpart Red, resulting in a striking climactic fight sequence where Red predicts all of Adelaide's moves. Both roles are characterized beautifully by Nyong’o, whose impeccable grace and elegance gives an almost ballet-like quality to the fight. Despite Adelaide’s normal domestic life, she always seems slightly ‘off’ while always appearing sympathetic, hinting at her dark past. Us is a bizarre, idiosyncratic and scary horror film with an underrated heroine in Adelaide.

2 Mia Allen (Jane Levy)

'Evil Dead' (2013)

The final girl of Evil Dead’s 2013 remake is Mia (Jane Levy). Mia is a troubled young woman going through the struggles of drug withdrawal at a cabin with her friends, when she becomes possessed by a terrifying demon. Prior to the film, Mia single-handedly cared for her ill mother, which placed her under immense stress and caused a rift between her and her brother, David (Shiloh Fernandez). This experience caused Mia to rely on drugs to numb her emotional pain, becoming a heroin addict in the process.

When she begins acting out of character, Mia’s possession is initially blamed on her drug detox, until her actions become outright violent and undeniably supernatural. David is thankfully able to free her soul from the curse, which heals their sibling relationship as he doesn’t give up on her. In a satisfying and complex character arc, Mia is able to become a hero, killing a monster with a chainsaw in an undeniably badass scene. A worthy successor to the franchise’s iconic hero Ash (Bruce Campbell), Mia is an underrated final girl.

1 Erin (Sharni Vinson)

'You're Next' (2011)

One of the greatest modern final girls in horror is Erin (Sharni Vinson) from 2011’s stylish and subversive home invasion slasher film You’re Next. Raised by doomsday preppers on a survivalist compound in the Australian outback, Erin has quick instincts and is incredibly resourceful and great in a crisis, which comes in handy when the dinner party she is at is attacked by masked killers.

When the attack occurs, Erin immediately focuses on securing the house while everybody else is panicking, and she goes on to rig Home Alone-style traps to surprise the killers. Erin is scrappy and fights back brutally against her attackers, proving herself strong in hand-to-hand combat and with improvised weaponry, which always ensures her survival. Compassionate, tough and intelligent, Erin is a legendary final girl and highly underrated.

