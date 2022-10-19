The following article contains spoilers for the movies discussed. The first death of a horror film is typically one of the first horrifying moments; it sets the stage for the monster to come and gives the tone of how the film will operate. It acts as the expectation of what is to come, and a strong start grabs the audience's attention without being so grotesque that nothing can top it.

What makes a good first kill within a movie can be as iconic as Georgie's (Jackson Robert Scott) death in It or set up a solid backstory for a character such as Midsommar:while they are all quite different, the first kill sets the tone and themes for the film. The first death also stands in contrast to the famous "final girl" archetype and can serve as motivation for our heroes.

Bathroom Stall Death — 'Scream 2' (1997)

When a couple goes into a dark movie theater to watch a horror movie, it seems likely they'd be attacked in the crowd, but not in Scream 2. The film opens with a couple seeing a movie. When the boyfriend goes to the bathroom, he hears someone in another stall crying. He presses his ear to the stall to listen and gets stabbed in the head. It's a strange way to murder someone, but that helps it stick out in the first place.

Scream 2 is just as self-aware as the first film, and with that, it opens with a couple at a movie theater watching Stab, a film clearly parodying Scream, and even introduced with "Based on The Woodsboro Murders by Gale Weathers." Throughout this opening, there's plenty of discussion between characters that seem aimed at the first movie, with the couple discussing its whiteness and girls in the popcorn line discussing the exploitative nature of creating a film based on real murders. To have an opening that not only plays on self-awareness but also upping absurdity sets the scene for a strong sequel.

Dani Loses Her Entire Family — 'Midsommar' (2019)

The haunting first deaths of Midsommar have nothing to do with the deaths to follow but act as a catalyst for Dani (Florence Pugh) and her boyfriend to attend a deadly midsummer festival. The first death is a murder-suicide, in which Dani's sister kills herself and her parents. This opening scene is terrifying as it opens on the snowy landscape and cuts into a home where a girl has fumigated her house. Dani's boyfriend, Christian (Jack Reynor), comforts her in her grief but also struggles to be there as he initially wanted to leave the relationship but now feels like he has to stick with Dani.

This leads her to follow him on a trip with his friends to a Midsommar festival, and in her grief, she slowly embraces the cult that she's been brought into, even as her friends start to disappear. The death of her family doesn't directly tie in the film's villains but is the set-up to understanding why she can be indoctrinated.

The Neighbors — 'You're Next' (2011)

While it's typical to have the first death of a slasher film be vaguely referenced every once in a while in the movie or is a simple foundation for the killer, this death is imperative to the rest of the movie. The neighbor to the wealthy Davison family is a professor who recently left his wife for a college student. What's unknown to most of the family throughout the film is that while the neighbor's car is in the driveway, he and his girlfriend are dead. It leaves the family members more isolated than before when they seek help and makes isolation more difficult.

This also parallels the film's core relationship, Crispin (AJ Bowen) and Erin (Sharni Vinson), as Erin started as Crispin's TA. The nature of their relationship is brought up throughout the film to undermine Crispin and Erin. This ultimately leads them to underestimate Erin as she becomes the last one standing while the family is killed off one by one. Her survival is inverse to the first death: a college student dating a professor.

The Groom — 'Ready or Not' (2019)

There's something eerie about a child helping his family get away with murder, but that's precisely what happens in the opening of Ready or Not; a young Daniel hides his brother from witnessing the game before a stabbed man begs young Daniel for help, and Daniel shouts out to his family, allowing them to find him. This guilt haunts an older Daniel (Adam Brody) as his younger brother, Alex (Mark O'Brien), prepares to get married and subject his soon-to-be bride to a life-and-death game of hide-seek: the same game the man was being forced to play.

Daniel's guilt with the first death resonates with all his actions throughout the game, as Daniel drinks and utilizes apathy to slow the game. He works slowly and thoughtfully, contemplating his place in the family and his life since leading to the death of a man. He regrets his place in the family and wants to protect Alex, including attempting to find a way to push Alex away from the family.

Annie's Death — 'It Follows' (2014)

The film opens with a girl running into the street in fear; the camera swings around to show that nothing is following her. Her neighbor and her father offer help, which she turns down while continually running in fear. Then she runs into her home, grabs the car keys, and drives away. Later, on a beach, she calls her parents and tells them she loves them and turns up murdered the following day.

What's important in this scene is to everyone, including us, the entity is invisible. The rest of It Follows is through the perspective of Jay (Maika Monroe), and the entity is finally visible to the viewer. The backstory is more fleshed out as Jay learns the rules of this monster, but this beginning scene shows how the monster seems from the outside. Within 10 minutes, there's an evolution of fear to reluctance as the first girl lets herself be killed instead of continuing to be terrorized.

Keith's Death — 'Barbarian' (2022)

The idea that Bill Skarsgard is front in center of a horror movie, even as an awkward, somewhat off-putting guy, makes you think he might be the villain. Especially in a film where a man and woman are double booked at an Airbnb, and she wakes to strange noises and her door being opened. Yet, the marketing team here helps to throw people off, as Keith (Skarsgard) is picked off first.

The movie toys with "true villains" and created ones, showing a woman forced into her lifestyle versus the man who did that to her. So to play with the notion of men's roles within the films is not only clever but also offsets the awkward loner, who could easily be made into a bad guy in exchange for a more charismatic villain. Keith's attempts to make Tess (Georgina Campbell) feel safe and help her out are genuine and set him apart from other men in the film.

Michael Kills His Sister — 'Halloween' (1978)

Halloween opens with a view through a window of a couple making out; the voyeur at the window slowly moves into the home and follows the couple; once the man of the couple leaves, the voyeur goes up the stairs to the girl's room, where he kills her. He runs out of the house only for his mask to be removed and reveal that he is just a child.

This kill is not only a terrifying start as it shows a murderous child, but one with a seemingly incestuous obsession towards his sister. The origin of Michael Myers does not allow him to be anything but a pure monster; this was the last moment of his humanity before he succumbed to his murderous desires.

Georgie's Death — 'It' (2017)

The iconic death scene that inspired many Halloween costumes, the opening scene in It plays on the fears of children and parents alike as the idea of a child falling for a stranger's tricks comes into play. When his sick brother can't play in the rain with him, Georgie ventures out into the rain to play with a toy boat. His boat floats into the sewer, and as he kneels to retrieve it, a clown is residing there; the clown assuages Georgie's fears before devouring his arm.

This film doesn't just have the death that sets up the villain and the main character's motivation; it's unforgettable. The "stranger danger" element also adds to the themes of the movie, which pertain to fear and coming of age, with Georgie succumbing to her parents' common fears about young children, setting up the theme of growing up and losing your innocence explored later in the film.

The Car Accident — 'Hereditary' (2018)

Hereditary, similar to Ari Aster's second feature film, Midsommar, is a movie that deals heavily with grief and family. This time, however, in the wake of their grandmother's death, Charlie (Milly Shapiro) and her mother, Annie (Toni Collette), start to deal with the supernatural. Charlie's brother, Peter (Alex Wolff), seemingly puts off his grief, and while attending a party where he's forced to bring Charlie along, he suddenly has to rush her to the hospital when she has an allergy attack. While struggling to breathe in the car, she opens the window and puts her head out, and as Peter is forced to swerve the car to avoid a dead deer, Charlie is decapitated by a telephone pole.

This death is horrific and random, and puts an enormous strain on the family. The death itself is an accident, but was set in motion in part by Peter getting high at a party and leaving his sister unsupervised, as well as by Annie by making her tag along. While dark, the entire setup also asks where personal responsibility comes in regarding accidents. It divides the family and forces the viewer to take a stance.

Tree's First Death — 'Happy Death Day' (2017)

In a movie where the main character dies over and over again, there are many good deaths. Tree's first death, however, is simple. She's on her way to a party and gets lured into a tunnel by a music box, where she comes face to face with a killer. While it's not the most remarkable death throughout the film, this simplicity of this sticks out; she follows the patterns of other girls who die first in horror movies as she naively engages in odd situations.

Happy Death Day takes the concept of the first death versus the final girl and turns it around. A typical first death in movies with a final girl goes to the most promiscuous woman, or morally wrong. Tree is initially bratty, self-centered, and rude, but as the days repeat, again and again, she's forced to rethink her actions. She becomes not only a better person but someone who is far more vigilant than those around her. The first death is the outline of who she is before being forced to see her actions time and time again.

