An iconic horror film requires many key elements, ranging from a strong atmosphere to terrifying scares, but few features are as crucial as great acting. Whether portraying a vulnerable victim, a resilient hero or a menacing villain, actors must devote themselves wholeheartedly to horror performances due to the intensity and wide range of emotions required by the genre. In fact, largely as the result of excellent acting, many horror characters - such as Jack Torrance or Norman Bates - have established themselves as some of the most enduring popular characters in film history.

With such a rich canon of performances to choose from, selecting the 10 greatest is a daunting feat. Considering the iconic legacies of the characters, their vital roles within their films, and the technical feats accomplished by the actors, these are our picks for the 10 best performances in horror films.

10 Linda Blair in 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin

The Exorcist is a 1973 supernatural horror film directed by William Friedkin and adapted by William Peter Blatty from his own 1971 novel. The film centers on the demonic possession of a young girl, Regan (Linda Blair), as she is transformed into a chaotic, profane and violent monster by the demon inside of her. In order to attempt to save her soul, Catholic priests Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) and Father Karras (Jason Miller) perform an exorcism once it is clear that no other option will work.

Despite being only 12 years old at the time of filming, Linda Blair gives a powerhouse performance as Regan, completely embodying both her innocent initial personality and the vulgar demon that possesses her. Aided by the vocal work of Mercedes McCambridge, Linda Blair tackles physically and emotionally demanding scenes that would have been challenging for actors decades her senior, consistently holding her own against her far more experienced castmates. The Exorcist is widely considered one of the scariest films of all time, and Linda Blair's performance is one of the greatest reasons why.

9 Kathy Bates in 'Misery' (1990)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Based on Stephen King's 1987 novel, Misery is a 1990 psychological horror-thriller directed by Rob Reiner. The film follows a popular fiction writer, Paul Sheldon (James Caan), who suffers a life-threatening car crash and is found by Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), a dedicated fan. As a nurse by profession, Annie helps Paul with his injuries but is horrified to discover that he has killed off her favorite character and decides to imprison him in her house until he has written a novel resurrecting the character.

Kathy Bates' performance received widespread acclaim and earned her a Best Actress Academy Award, in the only Oscar win ever received for a Stephen King adaptation. Bringing to life the villainous Annie Wilkes, Bates' performance is highly erratic, swinging wildly from appearing to be simply a lonely and quirky woman to behaving in a violent and aggressive manner towards her captive. Portraying one of King's greatest literary characters, Kathy Bates deserves all the attention she received for her performance in Misery.

8 Tony Todd in 'Candyman' (1992)

Directed by Bernard Rose

Candyman is a 1992 supernatural horror film written and directed by Bernard Rose and based on a short story by prolific novelist Clive Barker. The film explores the concept of urban legends by following a grad student, Helen (Virginia Madsen), who begins investigating the story of a vengeful spirit known as the Candyman (Tony Todd). After being summoned by Helen, Candyman begins to take the lives of innocent residents of a low-income neighborhood that he terrorizes.

Candyman is unique for a supernatural slasher due to its methodical pace, mature storytelling and the subversively sympathetic nature of its antagonist. Tony Todd brings an incredible gravitas to the role, with his velvet-smooth voice and calm physicality bringing a hypnotic quality to the character, and his dedication to the film being perfectly showcased by his willingness to work with hundreds of live bees during production. Frightening and strangely alluring, the late, great Tony Todd's performance as the titular Candyman is nothing less than career-defining.

7 Boris Karloff in 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Directed by James Whale

Based on Mary Shelley's 1818 classic horror novel, Frankenstein is a 1931 sci-fi horror film directed by James Whale. The film centers on the creation of a monster (Boris Karloff) constructed from stolen body-parts, who is reanimated by a scientist (Colin Clive) who seeks to play God. Mistreated by those around him, the monster escapes from captivity and finds himself the target of furious and violent townspeople.

Enhanced with one of horror cinema's most iconic examples of costuming and special effects makeup, Boris Karloff's performance as Frankenstein's Monster is a landmark achievement of the early horror genre. Karloff portrays the monster with a pitch-perfect balance of childlike innocence and threatening physicality, with his clumsy movements making his inhumanity incredibly believable. Rightfully still celebrated almost a century later, Boris Karloff's performance in Frankenstein is perfect.

6 Jack Nicholson in 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Based on Stephen King's 1977 novel, The Shining is a 1980 psychological horror film directed and co-written by Stanley Kubrick. The film centers on Jack (Jack Nicholson), a writer with a history of alcoholism and a troubled relationship with his family, who takes a caretaking job at the remote Overlook Hotel during the winter. Upon arrival, however, Jack's wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and their young son Danny (Danny Lloyd) realize that the hotel may be haunted, as they are plagued by unexplained events and Jack's behavior becomes increasingly concerning.

From his earliest scenes in the film, Jack Nicholson makes it clear through his performance that something is deeply wrong with Jack under the surface of his identity as an ambitious family man, seeming as if he may snap at any moment. Nicholson's dynamic with Shelley Duvall is highly compelling, with her pure terror being contrasted excellently with his mania and aggression, making audiences truly come to fear his character at the film's harrowing climax. Tragic, scary and at times darkly comedic, Jack Nicholson's performance in The Shining is a masterclass in portraying a disturbed individual.

5 Jodie Foster in 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

The Silence of the Lambs is a 1991 psychological horror film directed by Jonathan Demme and based on Thomas Harris' 1988 novel. The film centers on young FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she is assigned a key role in the investigation of serial killer Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). In order to track the killer down, Clarice develops a rapport with Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), an incarcerated cannibal and murderer who is also a highly intelligent psychiatrist.

Winning an Oscar for Best Actress, Jodie Foster's portrayal of Clarice received immediate acclaim due to her embodiment of Clarice's likability, intelligence and emotional complexity. The film's most compelling element is the dynamic between Clarice and Hannibal, with the two consistently attempting to get the upper hand in their interactions and thed chemistry between Foster and Hopkins makes their scenes electrifying. Clarice is one of horror cinema's most iconic protagonists and one of the best characters in the Hannibal Lecter cinematic universe, with Jodie Foster's performance greatly enhancing the role.

4 Mia Farrow in 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Rosemary's Baby is a 1968 supernatural body horror film written and directed by Roman Polanski and based on the 1967 novel by Ira Levin. The film centers on a young married woman, Rosemary (Mia Farrow), whose relationships with everyone around her are thrown into question when she begins suffering a seemingly demonic pregnancy after being assaulted. Becoming increasingly ill and losing a shocking amount of weight, Rosemary begins to suspect that her neighbors are participants in an occult conspiracy surrounding her pregnancy.

Considered a masterpiece of subtle body horror, the film displays Rosemary undergoing a shocking physical transformation from a healthy young woman to someone frail, gaunt and highly physically vulnerable. Mia Farrow's performance perfectly conveys the way that Rosemary's bodily autonomy is being stripped from her, portraying the character as good-hearted and pure but also increasingly physically unwell and dangerously naive. One of the most acclaimed performances in genre history, Mia Farrow's performance as the titular Rosemary is authentic, frightening and enduringly impressive.

3 Kōji Yakusho in 'Cure' (1997)

Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Cure is a 1997 Japanese supernatural psychological horror film written and directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa. The film centers on a mysterious string of murders with seemingly no connection except from a link to Mamiya (Masato Hagiwara), an amnesiac hypnotist. The lead detective on the case, Kenichi Takabe (Kōji Yakusho), finds himself being increasingly drawn into Mamiya's web due to the stresses and traumas of his own personal life, placing the lives of those around him in harm's way.

Kōji Yakusho and director Kiyoshi Kurosawa have collaborated on numerous film projects, but Cure has proven to be their most renowned due to its terrifying atmosphere and compelling premise. Yakusho shines in the lead role, portraying a delicately balanced mix of professionalism and dangerously obsessive tendencies to the character that establishes Takabe as a fascinating and potentially unreliable protagonist. Delivering scenes of devastating emotional trauma, chilling horror and dedicated detective work, Kōji Yakusho's performance in Cure is horror perfection.

2 Toni Collette in 'Hereditary' (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

Hereditary is a 2018 supernatural horror film written and directed by Ari Aster in his feature film debut. The film centers on a family in the midst of severe grief, initially grieving the death of their maternal grandmother, before being struck by additional tragedy and afflicted by evil supernatural forces. Annie (Toni Collette), the mother of the family, is an artist with a traumatic past who tries her best to support her children Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro) but is pushed to a breaking point due to the horrific circumstances.

Notoriously one of the bleakest horror films ever made, Hereditary is beloved by critics and audience members due to its strong scares and its raw and powerful representations of generational trauma and mental illness. Receiving particular attention, Toni Collette's performance as Annie is unflinchingly intense, perfectly embodying her character's complexity and fragile mental state in the wake of her grief. In one unforgettable scene, Collette expels some of the most haunting and tortured screams in cinematic history, and her performance is consistently remarkable throughout.

1 Anthony Perkins in 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Psycho is a 1960 horror mystery film directed by Alfred Hitchcock and adapted from the 1959 novel by Robert Bloch. The film follows Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), a young woman who steals from her workplace and spends the night at the Bates Motel, a small motel run by the shy and awkward Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Norman and Marion discuss his strange and difficult relationship with his mother in a deeply uncomfortable encounter that leads to a horrific turn of events.

One of the most famous and respected horror films of all time, Psycho's reputation is the result of its impeccable directing, compelling storyline and Anthony Perkins' remarkable performance as Norman Bates. Beginning the film as an odd but mild-mannered loner, Norman's behavior varies between being sympathetic, sinister and downright alarming, showcasing Perkins' range as an actor. Portraying perhaps the horror genre's most iconic human character, Anthony Perkins' performance in Psycho cannot be praised highly enough.

