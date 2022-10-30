While horror movies are best known for their masked slashers and paranormal activity, sometimes there's nothing scarier than a single, spine-chilling line coming out of the mouth of one of the characters. Victim or villain, these characters have uttered some of the eeriest lines that fans of the genre have ever heard.

From questions that left audiences feeling queasy to startling statements and paralyzing proclamations, some horror movie quotes are simply so terrifying that they become as unforgettable and iconic as they are horrifying. Ranging from haunting lines spoken in some of the earliest horror films ever made to chilling quotes from more recent films, these famous horror movie quotes have come to be definitive of the horror genre.

25 "Where we’re going, we won’t need eyes to see."

Dr. Weir, 'Event Horizon' (1997)

Event Horizon occupies a peculiar space in the realm of horror, with the cosmic, heady, and hellish sci-fi initially being rejected only to find a strong cult appeal years later. It follows a crew sent out to investigate a distress signal sent by a ship that mysteriously disappeared during its first voyage seven years prior. Their findings indicate the ship opened a portal to hell, and one of the crew becomes possessed and starts turning on his colleagues.

Captured in a sublime performance from Sam Neill, Dr. Weir’s descent into sadism and madness is frightful to watch transpire. His transition from a curious crewmate to a vessel of unrestrained evil is truly unforgettable, especially when complemented by snappy visual effects when he gouges out his own eyes. His aspiration of taking the whole crew to hell to suffer is eerily suggested in his famous line, which Neill imbues with a cold and understated evil to make it truly terrifying.

24 "When there is no more room in hell, the dead will walk the Earth."

Peter, 'Dawn of the Dead' (1978)

George A. Romero’s efforts in zombie cinema are truly unrivaled, with Dawn of the Dead his second movie in the subgenre and, in the eyes of many, the greatest zombie movie ever made. In addition to thriving as an effective horror, it also excels as a pointed commentary on consumerism as it follows a small band of survivors held up in a shopping mall as waves upon waves of the undead descend upon them.

Romero’s dialogue is memorable for how strong it is on this theme, and yet the best line in the movie is pure horror mystique at its finest. Perfectly delivered by Ken Foree, his reciting of what his grandfather once told him is beautifully juxtaposed against the sounds of a horde of zombies clambering at the doors of the mall. It is a sinister and eerie quote that has an uncanny knack for lingering on the mind even when much of the zombie horror has washed away.

23 "I do wish we could chat longer, but… I’m having an old friend for dinner."

Dr. Hannibal Lecter, 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

It is a hallmark of horror cinema to finish on a note that the dead and defeated bad guy may not be quite so dead and defeated. While The Silence of the Lambs sees Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) emerge victorious over Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), the film’s true antagonistic presence—the incarcerated, serial-killing cannibal, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins)—breaks free and ultimately gets the last laugh.

At a party for the graduates from the FBI Academy, Clarice receives a phone call from her nefarious aide who is revealed to be soaking up the sun in the Bahamas. While their conversation is typically entrancing all the way through, it ends on a particularly brilliant beat as Lecter watches Dr. Frederick Chilton (Anthony Heald) disembark from a plane and says “… I’m having an old friend for dinner.” The line is perfect in that it is fun and chilling and reminds viewers that Hannibal Lecter was always in complete control, giving one final fright to what is arguably the greatest horror film of all time.

22 "They’re here already. You’re next! You’re next!"

Dr. Miles Bennell, 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1956)

While its 1978 remake is just as exceptional, 1956’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a pioneering masterpiece of alien invasion horror that runs as a parable of the paranoia that engulfed America during the Cold War and the Red Scare. Dr. Miles Bennell (Kevin McCarthy) is a psychiatrist being held in a mental institution as he recounts his recent experiences which lead him to believe humanity is being covertly replaced by identical alien imposters.

Moments before he is arrested, Dr. Bennell takes to a busy street, imploring his fellow citizens to wake up to what’s going on as he spies a bunch of alien pods in the back of a truck. Staring down the barrel of the camera in a close-up—a decision that allows McCarthy’s manic performance to strike at the core of viewers—Bennell cries out his famous quote with a damning desperation, one that, in the very next shot, is revealed to be left completely ignored by the masses around him.

21 "We have such sights to show you."

Pinhead, 'Hellraiser' (1987)

Supernatural horror meets sadomasochism in what is one of the most famous and disturbing of 80s horror movies. Hellraiser sees a hedonist dabble in a medium he doesn’t fully understand torn apart when a puzzle box he opens unlocks a portal to hell and unleashes the Cenobites. When the man’s wife and brother move into his old house, they accidentally bring him back to life and are forced to arrange human sacrifices so he can use their blood to become whole again.

The defining icon of the film series is undeniably Pinhead (Doug Bradley), the towering leader of the Cenobites who is the embodiment of his kind's twisted sadism. His unnerving promise to Kristy Cotton (Ashley Laurence) of otherworldly terrors and pain is the epitome of the brand of inconceivable horror that the film franchise revels in.

20 "The power of Christ compels you!"

Father Merrin, 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Few films of any genre have impacted audiences quite like The Exorcist did upon release, with the William Friedkin horror movie stirring controversy aplenty as even religious leaders cried out against it. Still widely regarded to be the scariest movie ever made, it follows a desperate mother who, upon learning her daughter is possessed, enlists the help of two priests to perform an exorcism and save the girl’s life.

With a dreadful sense of evil seeping through every frame of the picture, it should come as no surprise that it has several lines that have come to define its terrifying magnificence. None have become as famous nor as suspenseful as Max von Sydow’s “the power of Christ compels you!” as Father Merrin fights the demonic force inside young Regan (Linda Blair).

19 "You're gonna need a bigger boat."

Martin Brody, 'Jaws' (1975)

The film that saw Stephen Spielberg become a bona fide Hollywood A-lister, Jaws is a rare achievement in that it managed to be a heart-pounding horror and became a massive box office success, even breaking the record for highest-ever intake at that point in time. With a giant great white shark terrorizing beachgoers, it follows the chief of police, a marine biologist, and a professional shark hunter as they voyage out to sea to kill the beast.

It presents Spielberg at his trademark best, building gripping suspense while still presenting an exciting and immersive story that is accessible yet personable. When, after getting a glimpse of the shark, a terrified Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) backtracks to the helm and blankly mutters “you’re gonna need a bigger boat,” audiences get a great chuckle that doesn’t for one second break the mounting dread.