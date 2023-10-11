The Big Picture Announcing Scary Perri's Horror Series at Landmark Theatres in Los Angeles!

Collider's own Perri Nemiroff has curated a screening series with four of her favorite horror movies that will include post-screening Q&As with the filmmakers.

Visit the Landmark Theatres website to get tickets to Suitable Flesh, Trick 'r Treat, The Final Girls, and Lights Out!

Collider is celebrating Spooky Season with a brand new screening series — Scary Perri’s Horror Series at Landmark Theatres!

The line-up is curated by yours truly and features some all-time genre favorites and an upcoming release as well, all with post-screening Q&As with the directors.

The series kicks off with that new release, Suitable Flesh starring Heather Graham, Judah Lewis, and Barbara Crampton. Graham leads as Elizabeth Derby, a psychiatrist who’s caught off guard by an unexpected young patient (Lewis) who has what seems to be a personality disorder. However, the more Elizabeth digs into the situation, the clearer it becomes that something sinister is afoot. After the Suitable Flesh screening on Friday, October 20th at 7pm at the Landmark Westwood, director Joe Lynch will join me for a Q&A.

On Saturday, October 21st at 7pm we’re screening an all-time favorite. Not just an all-time favorite horror movie, but an all-time favorite movie period. It’s Michael Dougherty’s Halloween classic, Trick ‘r Treat. Come see Sam in action on the big screen and then join us for a post-screening Q&A with Dougherty at the Landmark Westwood on October 21st!

From there we move over to the Landmark Theatres Sunset for a screening of The Final Girls on Friday, October 27th at 10pm. I fell hard for this brilliant slasher concept when the movie first premiered at SXSW back in 2015. Ever since, this time travel horror movie starring Malin Akerman, Taissa Farmiga, Nina Dobrev, Alia Shawkat, and more has been a frequent at-home rewatch, but now I’m especially excited to bring back to the big screen! Even better? Director Todd Strauss-Schulson will be in the house for a post-screening Q&A.

Bringing the 2023 Scary Perri Horror Series to a close is a favorite from 2016, a movie that put its director on the map in a big way. It’s Lights Out directed by David F. Sandberg. After Lights Out, Sandberg joined the Conjuring franchise to helm Annabelle: Creation, and then he moved into superhero territory for Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. But, now it’s time to revisit how it all started, with a true gem of a low-budget horror feature brimming with strong performances and brilliantly crafted scares. Join us for Lights Out and a post-screening Q&A with Sandberg on Saturday, October 28th at 10pm.

Eager to snag tickets to the Scary Perri Horror Series? Of course you are! Head on over to the Landmark Theatres website to get some and enjoy two weekends’ worth of celebrating stellar horror movies and the artists who made them.