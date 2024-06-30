The horror genre has proved to be everlasting and not just a fad. Horror movies have continued to be extremely popular and versatile, with high- and low-budget films all getting recognition. This genre gives fans extreme thrills and fear without actually putting them in harm, making it an appealing genre because of this unique feeling.

As time passes, the horror genre expands and keeps improving; when that happens, there will surely be sequels to beloved movies. Many sequel horror movies are some of the genre's best, with standouts like Aliens and Evil Dead II being better than the original. With so many great follow-ups, fans might overlook recent sequels, so this list will go through the best horror movie sequels.

10 'Zombieland: Double Tap' (2019)

Directed by: Ruben Fleischer

Zombieland: Double Tap follows up the popular 2000s movie Zombieland. Taking place years after the original, it follows the same group of survivors as they adjust to their new life in the apocalypse. Some of them live in the White House and start new families until one of their gang decides to leave them for a pacifist. The crew must travel across the zombie-riddled land to rescue Little Rock from her own decision.

This sequel doesn't compare to one of the best horror comedies, Zombieland, but it still offers a great time with thrills and laughs throughout the film. It isn't a full horror movie since they mix elements of humor, but there are still some scares here and there. The focus is on the insane world, events, and characters. The movie is an enjoyable reunion a decade after the original, providing fans with what they missed from the first movie.

9 'Happy Death Day 2U' (2019)

Directed by: Christopher Landon

Following the events of the first, Happy Death Day 2U follows Ryan, who is experimenting with a quantum reactor. Later, a Baby Mask Killer murders Ryan and is revealed to be a different Ryan, stating that the original must die for his time loop to stop. This causes the explosion of the reactor and sends Tree back to the events of the first film, but in an alternate dimension where certain things have changed.

The film creatively uses the time loop trope for the horror genre, producing exciting plot points and changing the stakes usually seen in horror movies. This sequel doesn't match the highs of the original, but it is still a funny and terrifying follow-up to a great and creative horror movie. If fans enjoyed the first Happy Death Day, this sequel is more than worth a watch as it relives the events with a unique twist to spice up the watch.

8 'It Chapter Two' (2019)

Directed by: Andres Muschietti

It Chapter Two is a sequel to the first It, based on Stephen King's book of the same name. The original It aired in 1990, and is one of Tim Curry's best movies. The events occur 27 years after the original when the Losers Club is all grown up. They decide to reunite after Pennywise returns to Derry and finish off the killer clown once and for all.

The film received decent praise, but like many horror movies, it failed to live up to the original. It Chapter Two made over $400 million at the box office, proving its appeal worldwide while offering a scary and grander story. The star-studded cast, including Bill Hader, James McAvoy, and Jessica Chastain, made the movie much better, and the production value was apparent with great visual effects, sets, and costumes. The movie was a fitting conclusion that adapted the novel well and established the It series as a horror classic for years.

7 'Scream 6' (2023)

Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Based on one of the biggest horror franchises, Scream 6 is a sequel to the 2022 reboot, which brought this iconic series into modern cinemas. The antagonist still wears the moniker and mask of Ghostface but is a different person than the original, who decides to hunt the survivors of Woodsboro. The reboots proved very successful, confirming a third new Scream in production.

The Scream reboot seems to have paid off, as Scream 6 was the first installment of the franchise since Scream 2 in 1997 to earn over $100 million. The sixth installment was also one of the best movie sequels of 2023, as it is very self-aware and capitalizes on the original's themes while creating something new. Adding more humor breathes new life into the franchise but doesn't fail to deliver on the scares, making this follow-up one of the best of recent years.

6 'Saw X' (2023)

Directed by: Kevin Greutert

In a franchise known for its gory violence, Saw X adds another installment of the popular horror series, with Saw XI not too far behind. This film takes place between the events of the first and second films, meaning the events are more straightforward and do not complicate the events of the other films. This film sees John Kramer/Jigsaw travel to Mexico for an obviously fake procedure to cure his cancer. When he discovers it is a scam, he subjects those responsible to his torturous games.

The Saw franchise has many tremendous and horrible movies. With so many installments, it's only normal for some to be good and bad. But Saw X is one of the best. It invigorates the franchise and brings it back to what made the originals great. The movie is also surprisingly heartwarming for a horror movie, with a standout performance from Tobin Bell. The film has a balanced story that isn't just gore; it also has good character development and plot twists, making Saw X the first good Saw movie in a long time.