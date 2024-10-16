Horror is a genre that is dominated by sequels, as many of the most iconic slashers only grew in their status as the result of many additional installments. There is certainly a merit in returning to a character or universe to tell additional stories, as horror films with extensive worldbuilding have the opportunity to open themselves up to new stories. There are even some great sequels like Dawn of the Dead, The Bride of Frankenstein, Evil Dead II, Aliens, or A Quiet Place: Part II that some fans would argue are even better than their originals.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of horror sequels that have simply worn out their welcome, and have made the mistake of going too far in their attempts to shock the audience with graphic or upsetting content. Here are ten horror movie sequels that took things too far.

10 ‘Halloween Kills’ (2021)

Directed by David Gordon Green

Halloween Kills managed to grind the momentum of the Halloween franchise to a halt, even though the previous film directed by David Gordon Green had been generally well-received by critics and audiences, particularly for how it gave Jamie Lee Curtis an interesting way to return as Laurie Strode.

Halloween Kills is by far the most violent entry in the Halloween franchise, but contains none of the slow, creepy pacing that had made John Carpenter’s 1978 original film so iconic. The sequel also dedicated far too much time to setting up the notion of “mob mentality” and how it consume a community with violence; a better script could have fleshed this out in more detail, but Halloween Kills only occasionally flirts with more novel concepts in between excessive moments of Michael ruthlessly dispatching with his victims in increasingly brutal, yet surprisingly dull ways.

9 ‘Friday the 13th: A New Beginning’ (1985)

Directed by Danny Steinmann

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning may be the single most disappointing entry in the Friday the 13th franchise because Jason Voorhees isn’t even the main villain. In fact, a strange twist reveals that a completely different villain has taken his mask, and used it to commit a series of crimes in a facility that cares for those with mental health struggles.

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning seemingly had contempt for the horror genre in its entirety, as all of the characters are entirely obnoxious, and have none of the likability that had defined the teenage heroes in the previous films. It was certainly a major step down from Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, which had seemingly found a formula for the series that worked thanks to the very entertaining side performances from Corey Feldman and Crispin Glover.

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning Release Date March 22, 1985 Director Danny Steinmann Cast Melanie Kinnaman , John Shepherd , Shavar Ross , Richard Young , Marco St. John , Tom Morga , Dick Wieand Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Martin Kitrosser , David Cohen , David Steinmann Budget $2.2 Million Studio(s) Georgetown Productions Inc. , Terror, Inc. Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives , Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood , Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan , Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday , Freddy vs. Jason , Jason X prequel(s) Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter , Friday the 13th Part 3 , Friday the 13th Part 2 , Friday the 13th Franchise(s) Friday the 13th Expand

8 ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021)

Directed by Michael Chaves

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was a major step down from the previous two installments in The Conjuring franchise, and it may have to do with the change of director. James Wan had managed to add a level of depth and personal intrigue to the first two films that truly flushed out the relationship between Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga).

Michael Chaves took over directing duties for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, as Wan was at work making his instant cult classic supernatural thriller Malignant. While it is nice that Wan used the success he had earned from the previous two films to finance an original project on Warner Bros.’ dime, it also resulted in a disjointed The Conjuring sequel that felt far closer in tone to the disappointing spinoff films The Nun or Annabelle.

7 ‘Psycho IV: The Beginning’ (1990)

Directed by Mick Garris

Psycho IV: The Beginning was a very strange continuation of the Psycho franchise that tried to offer a clear and concise origin story for Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Although the original Psycho film by Alfred Hitchcock is one of the greatest films of all-time, regardless of genre, the sequels Psycho II and Psycho III were actually pretty interesting because they dared to steer the saga in a new direction.

Psycho IV: The Beginning offered nothing but further exploration of Norman’s tragic childhood, which had already been dealt with far more respectfully in the previous films through allusion. Psycho IV pushed the grounded themes of the Psycho franchise into something more supernatural, and is by far the least scary installment in the series by a very wide margin. It’s frankly rather tragic that it would be the last instance in which Perkins got to play his most iconic character.

Psycho IV: The Beginning A horror thriller that explores the early life of Norman Bates and his tumultuous bond with his mother, Norma. The plot unfolds as Norman, now older, participates in a radio show, sharing the dark and disturbing details of his upbringing. Through his recollections, the film traces the path of his psychological breakdown, highlighting the significant moments that pushed him towards murder and insanity. The story oscillates between flashbacks of Norman's youth and his present-day reflections, providing a comprehensive look at the origins of his notorious persona. Release Date November 10, 1990 Director Mick Garris Cast Anthony Perkins , Henry Thomas , Olivia Hussey , CCH Pounder , Warren Frost Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Joseph Stefano , Robert Bloch Budget 800000.0 Studio(s) Smart Money Productions , Universal Television Expand

6 ‘Alien: Resurrection’ (1997)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Alien: Resurrection was a complete disaster on a story level that seemed to ignore the interesting ways in which David Fincher had moved the franchise forward with Alien 3. Alien 3 had given a proper conclusion to Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley by allowing her to sacrifice herself in order to save others; however, Alien: Resurrection chose to bring back the famous hero as a weird hybrid clone in order to go on another inconsequential mission.

Alien: Resurrection is a weird tonal diversion from the rest of the Alien franchise, as there is a lot of strange humor from Joss Whedon’s script, with only a few genuine scares. Alien: Resurrection proved that having Weaver involved was not enough to make a good Alien movie, as unceasingly the franchise would find success again when Ridley Scott returned to make additional installments with newly introduced characters.

5 ‘The Predator’ (2018)

Directed by Shane Black

The Predator was a very underwhelming big screen return for one of the most famous movie monsters ever, as it contained none of the genuine suspense that had made John McTiernan’s 1987 classic one of the greatest science fiction horror films of all-time. While Shane Black had worked on the original Predator film, he strangely chose to make a sequel that felt far closer to a Police Academy sequel than a continuation of a respected franchise.

The Predator went too far with its offensive humor, as it contained more than a few homophobic, sexist, and racist jokes that were too distracting to get invested in the rest of the film. What’s even more unfortunate is that The Predator was released in theaters, whereas the excellent prequel film Prey from director Dan Trachtenberg was released directly on Hulu without a theatrical window.

4 ‘The Nun II’ (2023)

Directed by Michael Chaves

The Nun II pointed to a larger issue with The Conjuring spin offs, as they all seemed to suffer from a lack of originality. Rather than using the original films as an inspiration to explore other sections of the universe, The Nun II doubles down on trying to dig into the backstory of Valak, an antagonist that had already been given more than enough screen time in The Conjuring films.

The Nun II feels like a complete retread of its predecessor, as it offers yet another examination of a conspiracy at the heart of the Catholic Church. Perhaps the less original elements could have felt fresh if The Nun II was interested in establishing any level of suspense, but the dominance of jump scares in order to provoke a reaction from the audience made this sequel feel like it was released long past a time in which it would be relevant.

The Nun II The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face to face with Valak, the demon nun. Release Date September 8, 2023 Director Michael Chaves Cast Storm Reid , Anna Popplewell , Bonnie Aarons , Taissa Farmiga , Jonas Bloquet Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Akela Cooper Franchise(s) The Conjuring Expand

3 ‘Evil Dead Rise’ (2023)

Directed by Lee Cronin

Evil Dead Rise is a very strange body horror sequel that might have worked well as a standalone story, but completely fails as a sequel to The Evil Dead franchise. The early installments directed by Sam Raimi stood out because of their snarky sense of humor and practical gore effects; comparatively, Evil Dead Rise feels entirely too polished, and lacks any charm from its characters.

Evil Dead Rise makes a strange attempt at trying to “elevate” the Evil Dead mythology, which feels strange considering that there are much better horror films about trauma and grief like The Babadook and Hereditary. It’s the first Evil Dead film that seems to take no joy in the madcap nature of the universe, and signified that Lee Cronin had been taking his approach to the material much more seriously than it needed to be.

Evil Dead 2 Ash Williams, the lone survivor of an earlier onslaught of flesh-possessing spirits, holes up in a cabin with a group of strangers while the demons continue their attack. Release Date March 13, 1987 Director Sam Raimi Cast Bruce Campbell , Sarah Berry , Dan Hicks , Kassie Wesley DePaiva , Ted Raimi , Denise Bixler Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Sam Raimi , Scott Spiegel Studio Renaissance Pictures Tagline Kiss Your Nerves Good-Bye! Expand

2 ‘Scream 3’ (2000)

Directed by Wes Craven

Scream 3 was an attempt to escalate the stakes of the Scream franchise that sadly felt like the series was becoming too self-aware for its own good. The original Scream was a grounded high school coming-of-age story, and Scream 2 had taken the series to college. Instead of continuing on in this path of maturation, Scream 3 opted to take on Hollywood by showing what the production of an in-universe film would look like if there was a new Ghostface running around.

Despite a strong supporting performance from Parker Posey, Scream 3 fails to give depth to the main characters in the same way that the previous films did, with Neve Campbell in particular feeling completely unengaged with the material. Unsurprisingly, the subsequent Scream sequels that found success were able to introduce a new set of characters that did not entirely rely on nostalgia for the past.

Scream 3 While Sidney and her friends visit the Hollywood set of Stab 3, the third film based on the Woodsboro murders, another Ghostface killer rises to terrorize them. Release Date February 3, 2000 Director Wes Craven Cast Liev Schreiber , Beth Toussaint , Roger Jackson , Kelly Rutherford , Neve Campbell , Courteney Cox Runtime 116 Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Williamson , Ehren Kruger Tagline Chapter One sets the rules. Chapter two bends the rules. But in the finale, forget the rules. Expand

1 ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child’ (1989)

Directed by Stephen Hopkins

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child crossed a line when it comes to enjoyment of the franchise, as it put into canon some aspects of Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) and his backstory that had only been implied in earlier films. Although the franchise has always served as a metaphor for sexual assault, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child includes a very graphic scene in which Freddy is convinced when his mother is sexually assaulted by inmates at an asylum.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child made the mistake of making Freddy into too much of a comical character, which served as a clear mismash of tones when compared to the more overt body horror elements. While it may not be the single worst A Nightmare on Elm Street film, it is by far the least pleasant to watch.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child The pregnant Alice finds Freddy Krueger striking through the sleeping mind of her unborn child, hoping to be reborn into the real world. Release Date August 11, 1989 Director Stephen Hopkins Cast Robert Englund , Lisa Wilcox , Kelly Jo Minter , Danny Hassel , Erika Anderson , Nicholas Mele Runtime 89 Main Genre Horror Writers Wes Craven , John Skipp , Craig Spector , Leslie Bohem Tagline Now Freddy’s a daddy, he’s killing for two. Expand

