Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for multiple movies.A great plot twist in a horror movie is a thing of beauty, an unseen swerve that throws into question all the events that led before it. On the other hand, a predictable plot twist will leave moviegoers bored, texting their friends until the credits roll.

A predictable plot twist is worse than a bad one because once the ending of the movie has been successfully figured out, there’s no more suspense left in the movie. Horror is about the fear of the unknown, and once the mystery is known– no more horror. The following films are examples of what not to do in order to keep the audience guessing.

10 'The Boy' (2016)

Brahms Was Living In The Walls of the House

In the horror movie The Boy, an elderly couple hires a nanny, Greta (Lauren Cohan), to look after a doll named Brahms, named after their son, who died in a fire. After being given a rigid set of rules regarding Brahms’ care, the couple leaves Greta alone on their large estate. As creepy and unexplained things happen, Greta starts to believe the doll may be alive until circumstances lead to the real Brahms revealing himself. It turns out Brahms (James Russell) was alive the whole time and living inside the walls of the house.

The foreshadowing throughout the film is too heavy-handed not to figure out where the story is heading long before the reveal. The parents' odd behavior indicates there’s more to the story than the audience has been told, and the rules Greta is given strongly indicate there is a human somewhere in the house. If ever there was a need for clarification, Brahms’ father (Jim Norton) goes as far as saying, “Our son is here; he’s very much with us.”

9 'Secret Window' (2004)

Mort Was Shooter

Mort Rainey (Johnny Depp) is a mystery writer living alone in an isolated cabin, still reeling from the discovered infidelity of his wife Amy (Maria Bello). Mort’s life takes a fateful turn when a mysterious man named John Shooter (John Turturro) arrives with accusations that Mort stole a story of his. As Mort seeks a way to debunk Shooter’s claims, Shooter escalates their conflict into violent territory, killing multiple people and implicating Mort in the crimes. Shooter didn’t have to work too hard to implicate Mort because it’s revealed that Shooter is a fractured personality of Mort, and he was the one committing the crimes.

The split personality trope was being used frequently around this time, so audiences who had seen David Fincher’s Fight Club, among other options, would see a familiar pattern emerge while watching Secret Window. Secret Window came out at a time when Depp’s popularity was at its peak, so there was possibly a school of thought that no one would expect him to be a killer; however, the movie drops enough hints that it becomes hard to ignore the truth.

8 'Predators' (2010)

Edwin Was a Serial Killer

In Predators, a group of strangers land on a foreign planet with no supplies or idea about where they are; the only thing they have in common is a violent past. As they succumb to cleverly hidden traps, they begin to realize they were brought to the strange place to be hunted by Predators. The group consists of military officers and trained killers, but Topher Grace’s Edwin is just a regular doctor, or so it seems, until he reveals himself to be a serial killer near the end of the film.

The plot twist relies on the idea that the Predators made a clerical mistake and grabbed Grace’s character instead of a soldier of fortune with the same name. His presence is too hard to ignore, and after his turn in Spider-Man 3 as Eddie Brock, audiences were expecting more depth to the character than being in peril for the duration of the film. The movie is fun and has an impressive cast, including the likes of Adrien Brody and Walton Goggins– the plot twist just misses the mark.

7 'Malignant' (2021)

The Killer Was Madison’s Conjoined Twin

Madison Mitchell's (Annabelle Wallis) life is thrown upside down after her husband (Jake Abel) violently attacks her, smashing her head into a wall. The same night, Madison has visions of her husband being murdered before being attacked herself. Upon waking up, she receives more visions of people being murdered, with Madison able to point the police to the exact spots where the crimes were committed. Madison has intimate knowledge of what the killer is doing because the audience learns the killer is her conjoined twin connected at the brain.

Malignant exists in a dreamlike world where the sky is always gray, and a police station looks like a decommissioned library from the turn of the century, so one could be forgiven for not questioning the movie’s logic. However, the killer literally looks exactly like the main character with her hair over her face, so it’s hard not to draw the conclusion that all signs point to her for a reason. Horror fans should still check out this movie, though, because the big scenes near the climax are wildly inventive and fun to watch.

6 'Hide and Seek' (2005)

David is Charlie

Hide and Seek follows psychologist David (Robert De Niro) and his daughter Emily (Dakota Fanning), who move to a new house for a fresh start after the apparent suicide of their wife and mother. Emily befriends an imaginary friend named Charlie, whom the young girl begins to blame for odd occurrences around the home. After the mysterious Charlie is blamed for the death of a cat and then a woman David was seeing, the truth comes out— David and Charlie are the same person. David develops a split personality that is responsible for all the deaths, including David’s wife.

Much like Secret Window, Hide and Seek was another film that indulged in the “the hero is the villain" twist that had worn out its welcome by the time of its release. Outside a supernatural explanation, which hadn’t really been the direction the movie was going, there wasn’t another suspect to be Charlie. There’s a neighbor Emily briefly speaks to, but there wouldn’t have been a reason for them to know about David’s deceased wife.

5 'Spiral' (2021)

Schenk Is the New Jigsaw

Detective Zeke Banks (Chris Rock) follows the grisly trail of a killer inspired by the psychotic Jigsaw in Spiral. Fresh off an undercover assignment, Banks is paired with rookie detective William Schenk (Max Minghella). The new incarnation of the trap-setting killer is focused on dirty cops, taking out Banks' fellow officers one by one, including Banks’ partner, Schenk. Banks won’t need to mourn the loss of Schenk for long because, as it turns out, he’s the new Jigsaw who faked his own death.

There’s a golden rule in a horror movie that if the viewer doesn’t see the person die, they’re not really dead. Schenk’s offscreen death falsely removes him from the suspects' list, but when a character that’s had that much screen time doesn’t get a trap scene, it should be a red flag to the audience. If Schenk had pretended to be a dirty cop, it might have made more sense, but as it was, it made Jigsaw look like he had killed an innocent.