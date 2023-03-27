Villains are perhaps the most motivated people in pop culture. They have specific goals and will do whatever it takes to achieve them. The motivational reasons why they do what they do help make them compelling, engaging, and up to a certain point, relatable. When it comes to villains in horror movies, their backstory helps make their villains as scary as they can be.

But sometimes, horror villains are given no true backstory or motivation at all. In the most successful cases, they use that mystery to their advantage. And while sequels and reboots can provide further explanation, the original incarnations prove the fear of the unknown is perhaps the greatest fear of all.

10 The Firefly Family — 'Firefly Trilogy' (2003-19)

If Charles Manson escaped prison, went into hiding, and started a more traditional family unit, chances are they wouldn’t be too far off from the Firefly family. Whether as a whole group in their debut in House of 1000 Corpses or just the trio present at the end of 3 From Hell, they are a force of nature who kill nearly everybody unlucky enough to wind up in their path.

Their crimes range from murder, assault, torture, grave robbing, and even using the corpses of their victims as art pieces. Otis’s (Bill Moseley) description of himself can apply to them all – escapists from a conformist world destined to find happiness only in that which cannot be explained.

9 Art the Clown — 'The Terrifier' Series (2016-)

Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is the cult clown sensation whose lack of vocals can’t hide a playful yet sadistic personality. With a love of gore, carnage, and mayhem, he comes every Halloween to kill nearly every man, woman, and child he meets. Part of what makes this creep so popular is that nobody knows what exactly drives him to kill people in his own disgusting way.

He doesn’t seem to have supernatural abilities at the outset, yet he finds himself in reality-defying situations nonetheless. He doesn’t even seem to understand it, but given that they help in his violent endeavors, he certainly isn’t complaining.

8 Billy — 'Black Christmas' (1974)

One night, a group of sorority girls is having a Christmas party when they are stalked by an unseen killer who frequently calls with disturbing, rambling messages. He talks to an unknown figure he calls Agnes at specific points, identifying himself only as “Billy” (Nick Mancuso). Whoever Billy is, the viewer never gets a full look at him nor finds out if he has any genuine connection to the film’s characters.

The 2006 remake expanded on this Billy character from being born disfigured and growing up with a despicable mother until he killed her and baked her flesh into Christmas cookies. In the original, his true identity, motives, and appearance are a complete mystery.

7 The Grabber — 'The Black Phone' (2022)

Considered by critics to be one of the great new horror villains, The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) is a genuinely terrifying person. He kidnaps young boys and holds them captive until he finally kills them while playing strange, disturbing games with them. He wears a changeable mask reminiscent of the devil and characters from Lon Chaney movies and is unpredictable.

But no concrete explanation is given for his behavior. It’s revealed he has a brother, and there are some hints in his games about past abuse, but his history is left almost wholly in the dark. Considering who he is, it might be better off untold.

6 The Sawyers — 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Influencing the likes of the Firefly family, the Sawyers were the original psychotic family in horror cinema. In some respect, they are less outright depraved in behavior and demeanor than the Fireflys, but no less sadistic and insane.

If one looks closely enough, one can find a potential explanation for this being a family of butchers who lost work and had to resort to cannibalism to survive, but no sequel, remake, or reboot has given the straight details as to how they got to that point to begin with. Regardless, if they receive any visitors, they'll be more than happy to have them for dinner.

5 Dracula — 'Dracula' (1931)

When it comes to the Universal Monsters, most have cut-and-dry explanations of their origins. Frankenstein’s monster (Boris Karloff) is a mass of dead bodies made into a new being. The Wolfman (Lon Chaney Jr.) is a nice guy turned into an unholy evil. Dracula (Bela Lugosi), often considered the figurehead of this makeshift franchise, is an outlier.

Everybody knows of his plan to feed on, enslave, and turn people into vampires, and the novel indicates his experience in the dark arts. Bela Lugosi’s version lacks any proper form of backstory or his conversion into a vampire. Instead, he is simply the evil, invading force he appears to be, lacking the tragic element of his fellow monsters.

4 Conal Cochran — 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch' (1982)

Michael Myers may be the central figure in the franchise, but Conal Cochran (Dan O’Herlihy) is a devious personality all his own. The head of the Silver Shamrock company, he made a fortune to the point where he virtually owns the entirety of the small town of Santa Mira. His cheerful, friendly attitude hides a brooding, reverential personality.

He has a deep, unexplained hatred of the modern incarnation of Halloween and has mysterious means of executing his plans. After all, this man somehow managed to get a piece of Stonehenge halfway across the world completely unnoticed.

3 Annie Wilkes — 'Misery' (1990)

At first, Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) seems like a pleasant, humble woman who has rescued her favorite author from a nasty car crash. She acts sweet and kind and is more than willing to help her charge to get better. Then, when things don’t go her way, she soon reveals herself to be a deeply disturbed woman.

Annie is a sadist with a very skewed yet specific view of what is right and wrong. While she is revealed to be a former serial killer who predominantly killed those in her care, what drove her to become a murderer is left up to the imagination.

2 The Birds – 'The Birds' (1963)

When an animal attacks humans in a horror film, there’s usually a multitude of reasons — retaliation for abuse, territorial defense, or even hunger for human flesh. But a group of birds attacking people seemingly out of nowhere, almost like a supernatural motivator drives them? That’s something not so easily explained.

People run and cower in terror, trying to escape the terrors that have come into the sky. The birds themselves end the attack as suddenly as they began it, and only time will tell if they do it again.

1 Michael Myers — 'Halloween' (1978)

The Shape of Haddonfield stands out among his fellow slashers, as he has no valid reason for killing. Later sequels and the Rob Zombie remake attempted to explain Michael’s silent demeanor, penchant for violence, and borderline supernatural nature. They range from being brought up in an abusive environment or being possessed by a cult.

When it comes to the original films and the central, canonical timeline, nobody knows why Michael killed his sister when he was only six years old. The only reliable piece of information about him is that he is the embodiment of evil and must be stopped.

