Ever since the horror genre's arrival to cinema, audiences have been treated to countless iconic villains; intimidating figures capable of instilling as much fear in the viewer as they do in the movie's characters.

Many things can make horror movie villains scary, whether it's an intimidating appearance, unpredictability, or a complete disdain for human life. One thing that never fails to make them terrifying is their kill count, and there are more than a handful of horror villains with lots and lots of blood on their hands.

10 The Leprechaun — 'Leprechaun' Franchise — 50+ Victims

Released in 1993, the first Leprechaun movie is about a powerful leprechaun going on a killing spree after his bag of gold coins is stolen. The movie came out to less-than-favorable reviews, so it was a bit of a surprise that it spawned a long-running franchise.

The titular Leprechaun (known by fans as Lubdan, despite his official name being unknown) is one of the most sadistic villains in the genre, as proved by the fact that he has taken the lives of over 50 people. But even if he hasn't been in any truly good movies, it's hard not to be entertained by such a goofy killing machine.

9 Angela Baker — 'Sleepaway Camp' Franchise — 55 Victims

In the contentious cult classic Sleepaway Camp, Felissa Rose plays Angela Baker, a resourceful and judgmental individual sent to a summer camp with their cousin, where their dark secrets are revealed.

Pamela Springsteen played a role in the two sequels, with Rose returning for the next two films. Angela's backstory is genuinely disturbing, and how it's gradually discovered makes it all the more impactful. Even though the film's treatment of sensitive topics is far from tactful, it's hard to deny that Baker is an effective slasher antagonist.

8 Freddy Krueger — 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Franchise — 63 Victims

Freddy Krueger is by far one of the most iconic characters in the genre. He was a serial child killer in life: in death, he became a demonic spirit who targets and kills children in their sleep.

Particularly in the first A Nightmare on Elm Street movie, Krueger is a terrifying antagonist. The fact that dreams are his playing field allowed all his movies to experiment with creative and fun kills, and even in the lesser installments in the franchise, he's always an entertaining villain to watch.

7 Victor Crowley — 'Hatchet' Franchise — 64+ Victims

In Hatchet, a group of tourists on a haunted swamp tour find themselves stranded in the wilderness and find that the local legend of Victor Crowley might be a bit more real than they thought.

Part-physical-part-spiritual, Crowley is the brutally disfigured revenant of a man who was supposedly accidentally killed with a hatchet by his father. He's strong enough to rip people to shreds with his bare hands and terrifying enough to warrant four films with him as the main antagonist. Each of his over 60 kills is pure, gory terror.

6 Chucky — 'Child's Play' Franchise — 67 Victims

He may not be very intimidating most of the time, but the diabolical doll Chucky from the Child's Play franchise has plenty of kills on his record to prove himself as one of the most dangerous horror movie antagonists.

There's something inherently campy and goofy about a killing toy, but most of the movies in the franchise do a solid job of balancing horror, drama, and silliness. Vulgar and overwhelmingly aggressive, he's a vicious serial killer trying to take over the world by possessing a doll. It's usually much more fun than it sounds.

5 Jigsaw — 'Saw' Franchise — 86 Victims

The concept of the Saw franchise is delightfully simple. A serial killer named Jigsaw kidnaps victims he believes don't value their lives and places them in elaborate traps to test their survival skills and will to live. If that sounds like something you'd have fun with, it's likely that you would.

Jigsaw's complex motivations and unique modus operandi make him one of the most interesting horror movie antagonists. Even when the film isn't great, you can count on him to be one of the best parts of it.

4 The Invisible Man — 'The Invisible Man' (1933) — 122 Victims

Universal's classic monsters aren't exactly known for being bloodthirsty murdering machines, but Dr. Griffin from The Invisible Man is hard to label as anything but that.

The movie is undoubtedly one of the most fun, eerie, and impressively crafted horror films of its time, with special effects that have aged like fine wine. Griffin himself is also one of the most memorable horror villains of the early days of cinema, having killed over a hundred people as his twisted experiments drove him over the edge.

3 Michael Myers — 'Halloween' Franchise — 160+ Victims

With the Halloween franchise having produced so many movies with the terrifying figure of Michael Myers as the villain, it should be no surprise that his kill count is nearly 200 people.

From the genre landmark that is John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween to the disaster universally disliked by fans that were David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends, the fear of seeing Myers stalk his victims, the mystique of his masked face, and the chilling sensation of watching each of his brutal kills haven't worn off one bit.

2 Jason Voorhees — 'Friday the 13th' Franchise — 163+ Victims

Another highly prolific horror franchise with numerous entries, the Friday the 13th franchise has produced countless gory and terrifying kills at the hands of its iconic antagonist: Jason Voorhees.

Jason has done it all, from taking Manhattan to going to space to fighting Freddy Krueger himself. None of the movies in the series have been what you'd traditionally call a success, but those who have taken a liking to their style of horror can agree that Jason is one of the most entertaining horror villains of all time.

1 Pinhead — 'Hellraiser' Franchise — 321+ Kills

Pinhead doesn't do a lot of killing in the first Hellraiser movie, and his screen time in the second film is limited. After that, the villain's kill count only kept racking up — so much so that his exact number of victims is debatable. However, what's impossible to argue against is that he's the horror movie antagonist with the highest kill count.

Pinhead isn't an outright villain in the first two Hellraiser films, but the third one shows him becoming a force of pure chaos, destruction, and violence. He's a truly intimidating presence and an entertaining character to watch in action.

