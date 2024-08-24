The 1950s were an intriguing era for horror cinema, reflecting the anxieties of a post-war world and the dawn of the atomic age. Films of this decade often explored themes of invasion, mutation, scientific hubris, and the unknown, driven by the fears of nuclear annihilation and the burgeoning space race. For instance, iconic movies like The Day the Earth Stood Still and Invasion of the Body Snatchers tapped into paranoia around alien invasions and communist infiltration.

Likewise, this era gave viewers nuclear-powered monsters like Godzilla and the terrifying ants from Them!, turning the shocking development of the atom bomb into fodder for pulp entertainment. In other words, these films offer a glimpse into the mindset of that time. While not as sophisticated or critically acknowledged as the finest products of 1960s horror, the best '50s horror movies have a kind of rough-around-the-edges charm that makes them just as crucial and timeless.

10 'House of Wax' (1953)

Directed by André De Toth

Image via Warner Bros.

"To you, they are wax, but to me, their creator, they live and breathe." The great Vincent Price leads the cast here as Professor Henry Jarrod, a talented sculptor who creates lifelike wax figures. After his business partner burns down the museum for insurance money, Jarrod is left disfigured and presumed dead. However, he resurfaces, now mad with vengeance, and opens a new wax museum with a dark secret—his figures are made from the wax-coated bodies of his victims.

House of Wax is notable primarily for Price's mesmerizing performance (this film marked something of a comeback for him after a string of duds), as well as its pioneering use of 3D. In one memorable scene, the silhouette of one of the characters appears to jump from the audience into the screen. Most critics were lukewarm to negative toward the film on release, but it has since been recognized as a '50s horror gem.

9 'The War of the Worlds' (1953)

Directed by Byron Haskin

Image via Paramount Pictures

"The whole world is waiting, for this will decide the fate of civilization." Steven Spielberg's remake was a little underwhelming, but the original War of the Worlds is an undeniable classic. Adapted from the H.G. Wells novel, it was one of the earliest movies to depict a full-on alien invasion. The alien machines rise from their craters, equipped with deadly heat rays and force fields, and begin a relentless assault on Earth, laying waste to everything in their path.

Sure, many of the effects look incredibly flimsy by today's standards, but War of the Worlds is still fascinating as an ambitious relic of its era. It very much reflects the anxieties of the early atomic age, when Armageddon was on many people's minds. These genuine fears show through in the menacing aliens, which are, at times, unnervingly sinister. In the process, War of the Worlds laid a blueprint for future alien invasion movies that would be endlessly emulated.

8 'The Fly' (1958)

Directed by Kurt Neumann

Image via 20th Century Studios

"The search for the truth is the most important work in the whole world — and the most dangerous." Although the Jeff Goldblum version is far more famous, 1958's The Fly still packs a punch. Like War of the Worlds, it's very much a product of its time, with a focus on scientific ambition gone horribly wrong. At the center of the story is scientist Andre Delambre (David Hedison), who invents a teleportation device. However, unbeknownst to him, a common housefly enters the teleportation chamber with him during testing, resulting in a catastrophic fusion of man and insect.

The Fly is essentially a pulpy version of Kafka's Metamorphosis in the best way. It's a B-movie through and through, but it's jam-packed with creative ideas, and the premise is absolutely killer. The Fly is rough around the edges, of course, but it was ahead of the curve in terms of portraying gross-out body horror on screen, thus becoming a landmark achievement in science fiction.

7 'The Thing from Another World' (1951)

Directed by Christian Nyby

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

"So few people can boast that they've lost a flying saucer and a man from Mars -all in the same day!" Set in the isolated Arctic, The Thing from Another World follows a group of scientists and Air Force personnel who discover a crashed UFO buried in the ice. When they thaw out the frozen occupant, a deadly alien life form is unleashed. The creature, a plant-based being that feeds on human blood, begins to stalk and kill the members of the team, leading to a desperate battle for survival.

The Thing from Another World was adapted from the same novella as John Carpenter's The Thing, though it abandons the shapeshifting concept. Nevertheless, the film surpasses most '50s horror because it uses special effects minimally, instead letting the viewer's imagination do the heavy lifting. This bold choice, coupled with a tense atmosphere and tight plotting, means that it has aged more gracefully than most of its peers.

6 'Them!' (1954)

Directed by Gordon Douglas

Image via Warner Bros.

"When Man entered the atomic age, he opened a door into a new world." This monster movie begins with a series of strange attacks in the New Mexico desert. Investigations reveal that the culprits are giant, mutated ants, the result of atomic bomb tests carried out in the region. As the ants multiply and spread, the military launches a full-scale operation to stop the monstrous insects from reaching populated areas.

Hee, nuclear fears suffuse the narrative again, with the movie offering one of the earliest nuclear monster narratives. To amplify the tension further, director Gordon Douglas tells the story in a pseudo-documentary style, which works nicely. Finally, a fast-paced plot (the movie is a lean 94 minutes long) and solid effects (for the time) carry it over the finish line. As one would expect, it all builds up to a climactic confrontation in the monsters' nest. Giant bugs would crop up again and again in horror and sci-fi cinema, but Them! did it first.

5 'Horror of Dracula' (1958)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Image via Universal-International

"You can have no idea what an evil man he is... or of the terrible things he does!" This landmark Gothic horror opens with Jonathan Harker (John van Eyssen) arriving at Dracula's castle on a mission to destroy the vampire (Christopher Lee). However, his plan fails, and he becomes one of the Count's victims. The story then shifts to Dr. Van Helsing (Peter Cushing), who takes up the fight as Dracula sets his sights on Harker's fiancée, Lucy (Carol Marsh).

Horror of Dracula (sometimes just called Dracula) is a seminal vampire film, thanks largely to the brilliant performance from Lee. He broke ground with his more sensual portrayal of the bloodsucker, part refined aristocratic, part primal beast, thus returning to the essence of the original novel. Lee would reprise the role in five more Dracula movies (becoming even more ferocious in Prince of Darkness), but Horror of Dracula is his quintessential appearance as the Count.

4 'Curse of the Demon' (1957)

Directed by Jacques Tourneur

Close

"If this world is ruled by demons and monsters, we may as well give up right now." Curse of the Demon (aka Night of the Demon) is a psychological horror about Dr. John Holden (Dana Andrews), an American psychologist who travels to England to debunk a notorious cult leader, Julian Karswell (Niall MacGinnis). However, after the mysterious death of a colleague who was investigating Karswell, Holden becomes the next target of an ancient curse. As Holden investigates further, he experiences increasingly terrifying supernatural occurrences.

Night of the Demon works because it focuses on atmosphere, characterization, and dialogue rather than gore or elaborate effects, usually implying horror as opposed to showing it outright. The titular demon does eventually appear, looking like something out of a kaiju film, which will either ruin the immersion or be delightfully over-the-top, depending on the viewer. Plus, it features several creepy and hard-hitting lines, like "It's in the trees, it's coming." In other words, Night of the Demon is a simple but effective horror picture.

3 'The Bad Seed' (1956)

Directed by Mervyn LeRoy

Image via Warner Bros.



"Why should I feel sorry? It was Claude Daigle who got drowned, not me!" An early entry in the "evil child" subgenre, The Bad Seed revolves around Rhoda Penmark (Patty McCormack), an eight-year-old girl who appears to be the perfect child—polite, intelligent, and charming. However, beneath her sweet exterior lies a dark, sociopathic nature. When a classmate mysteriously drowns during a school picnic, Rhoda's mother, Christine (Nancy Kelly), suspects that her daughter may be responsible.

The Bad Seed is essentially a creepy melodrama that works because it plays on real parental fears and pokes at thorny questions about nature versus nurture and the causes of evil. The young McCormack carries most of it herself. Without her believable performance, the whole movie would've come across as utterly ridiculous and even laughable. Instead, she holds back, making Rhoda more believable, mostly acting like a normal kid until her social mask slips and the viewer sees the monster beneath.

2 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1956)

Directed by Don Siegel

Image via Paramount Pictures

"Love, desire, ambition, faith - without them, life's so simple, believe me." In the small town of Santa Mira, where Dr. Miles Bennell (Kevin McCarthy) notices a strange phenomenon: several of his patients are convinced that their loved ones have been replaced by emotionless impostors. As he investigates, Miles discovers that extraterrestrial "pods" are replicating humans, creating identical duplicates devoid of any individuality.

From there, Invasion of the Body Snatchers expands into an allegory for the fear of conformity and the loss of individualism during the Cold War. Indeed, even if this wasn't the intention, it comes across like a response to the Communist witch hunts then being spearheaded by figures like Senator McCarthy. This seminal picture is what sci-fi horror is meant to be: a thoughtful statement on the real world that remains entertaining rather than preachy. These elements would spawn three official remakes and countless copycats, cementing its classic status.

1 'Diabolique' (1955)

Directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot