The 1950s were a great decade for film. With actors like Marilyn Monroe and James Dean stealing the spotlight, this era was arguably one of the Golden Age's best. And while dramatic movies were peak cinema during this time, the 1950s were also responsible for some of the most intriguing horror movies to date, with those mentioned below serving as great examples.

While the main focus of horror cinema in the 1930s and 1940s was on monsters and scientists, there was a fun shift to more experimental horror features in the 1950s — these often had major science fiction influences (or were inspired by folk tales) and ultimately resulted in some of the most compelling films. With that being said, Letterboxd, a platform specially designed for movie enthusiasts, helps gather some of the best, highest-rated horror movies of the 1950s. From The White Reindeer to Diabolique, these are some of the most essential '50s horror flicks readers may want to add to their watchlists.

10 'The White Reindeer' (1952)

Letterboxd Score: 3.5

Starting off this list is The White Reindeer, a 1952 Nordic horror movie based upon an old Nordic folk tale. It tells the story of a newlywed woman who understandably becomes frustrated when her husband, who is a reindeer herder for an Arctic village, spends too much time away. As such, she visits the local shaman to get some advice regarding her love life. The terrifying cost? Becoming a white reindeer vampire.

Directed by Erik Blomberg, The White Reindeer expertly combines fantasy and horror, resulting in an incredibly moody and atmospheric film that plays like a twisted fairy tale. No doubt, it is folk horror at its best, and arguably Finland's greatest horror movie (one of the country's earliest, too).

9 'Dracula' (1958)

Letterboxd Score: 3.6

An iconic monster movie still today, this feature by Terence Fisher, written by Jimmy Sangster and based on Bram Stoker's 1897 novel of the same name, is a fantastic British Gothic horror. It follows the iconic literary character, Count Dracula, as he travels to a nearby city and preys on the family of his enemy's fiancé. Ultimately, Dr. van Helsing steps into the picture, determined to destroy Dracula at whatever cost.

While Dracula may not be a perfect feature, it is certainly legendary and entertaining. After all, it is still considered the best vampire movie of all time by some, though German Nosferatu is arguably the better pick for the title. While it features some violent and disturbing moments throughout, this classic vampire tale is not necessarily scary, making for an accessible spooky movie even for those who don't enjoy the genre.

8 'Dementia' (1955)

Letterboxd Score: 3.6

Dementia is a great experimental movie that successfully keeps audiences invested even without any dialogue. John Parker and Bruno VSota's movie centers around a young woman's (Adrienne Barrett) terrifying experiences during a single night in L.A.'s skid row.

This psychosexual 1955 feature combines multiple genres and subgenres with interesting results; it is a surrealist, noir, dream-horror that feels like a fever dream throughout, in the same vein as David Lynch's iconic Eraserhead. No doubt, Dementia is a peculiar watch that many may find themselves drawn to, as Letterboxd users would agree. Still, the 1955 film was instantly banned when it was released back in the day, as the New York Film Board considered it to be "inhuman, indecent, and the quintessence of gruesomeness" (via The Irish News).

7 'The Bad Seed' (1956)

Letterboxd Score: 3.6

While not a flawless feature, The Bad Seed was a pioneering movie in the horror-thrillers genre. It chronicles the story of a seemingly sweet and innocent little girl (played by Patty McCormack) born inherently evil with no conscience or empathy. After her rival at school dies under mysterious circumstances, her mother (Nancy Kelly) starts to suspect her daughter's involvement.

One of the earliest killer kid movies that paved the way for many other stories in the subgenre (we're looking at you, Orphan), Mervyn LeRoy's movie, which was originally a play, is a chilling viewing experience. Although certainly not as great as some other films mentioned down the line, it still holds up. The solid performances and captivating premise are two of its strongest aspects.

6 'The Ghost of Yotsuya' (1959)

Letterboxd Score: 3.7

Based on the famous Japanese ghost story (Kaidan) about Oiwa and Tamiya Iemon, The Ghost of Yotsuya is a great introduction to this classic tale for viewers who aren't familiar with it. The film illustrates a samurai's story of betrayal towards his own wife. Her spirit seeks vengeance as it rises from the grave.

If audiences are looking for a creepy samurai tale, The Ghost of Yotsuya is assuredly the perfect pick. This scary Japanese horror flick by Nobuo Nakagawa is equal parts gruesome as it is visually striking. Plus, it features really effective usage of score, which makes the haunting viewing experience all the more immersive. With a remarkable ending that will certainly linger on viewers' minds, the 1959 feature certainly stands among the best Japanese classics of all time.

5 'Night of the Demon' (1957)

Letterboxd Score: 3.8

In Night of the Demon, a skeptic American psychologist and professor (Dana Andrews) travels to England to properly investigate a satanic cult's involvement in more than one death. He intends to expose devil cult leader Julian Karswell (Niall MacGinnis), whose power he does not believe in.

This Stephen King-approved low-budget British horror thriller is eerie, humorous, and stylish. However, it is the intelligent way it is told that makes it so incredibly compelling. A really well filmed Jacques Tourneur feature, Night of the Demon is gripping and suspenseful, making for the perfect pick for enjoyers of black magic, hypnotism, witchcraft, the occult. Furthermore, considering its thrilling narrative, the movie will likely have audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.

4 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1956)

Letterboxd Score: 3.8

Based on Jack Finney's novel of the same name, this science-fiction horror movie is undeniably influential and highly referenced in film history. It follows Dr. Miles Bennell (Kevin McCarthy) as he returns to his small town only to learn that his loved ones (and every other person in the community) are being hunted and replaced by apathetic alien duplicates.

Still regarded as one of the best horror movies of all time, the quintessential Invasion of the Body Snatchers is an offbeat, truly timeless piece of filmmaking. Remaining just as much of an effective and thought-provoking watch these days, Don Siegel's movie endures the superior adaptation (its source material has been adapted for the screen four times). Invasion of the Body Snatchers is an intriguing exploration of gender, individual anatomy, sexuality, communism, and consumerism.

3 'The Incredible Shrinking Man' (1957)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8

With groundbreaking visual effects, The Incredible Shrinking Man tells the story of Scott Carey (Grant Williams), a man who begins to shrink after being exposed to a combination of radiation and insecticide.

While it is arguably more of a science fiction match than a horror one (and is not particularly scary), Jack Arnold's movie about shrinking people is still categorized as one of the best horror movies of the 1950s, according to Letterboxd. Featuring a well-crafted screenplay, the movie is speculative and entertaining. While The Incredible Shrinking Man's innovativeness is one of its strongest aspects, it also meditates on psychological themes, including existential dread, in an intriguing manner. The acting is not flawless. Nevertheless, the film still makes for a great time in front of the screen.

2 'Godzilla' (1954)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0

Godzilla is an iconic Kaiju film and unarguably the blueprint for monster movies. Ishirô Honda's legendary movie introduces audiences to the unstoppable, dinosaur-like beast that resulted from American nuclear-weapons testing.

It is no wonder that the 1954 feature has rightfully earned a 4.0 score on Letterboxd — not only is it technically grand and incredible, pioneering the Tokusatsy filmmaking style in Japan, but it also sends out a powerful message. It uses a monster as a powerful metaphor of the nuclear holocaust and nuclear weapons, and sheds light on Japan's suffering in such dark times. A unique and timeless film with an engaging premise, Godzilla is still arguably the greatest monster film ever made.

1 'Diabolique' (1955)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2

Set in a French boarding school for boys, Diabolique illustrates the abusive headmaster (Paul Meurisse) as he becomes the target of a murder scheme put together by his wife (Vera Clouzot) and mistress (Simone Signoret). They both join forces thanks to their mutual hatred for the man.

This French psychological thriller features top-notch suspense and builds up really well, rising tension throughout. Its terrifying imagery and plot twists are two of its defining characteristics, which make it one of the most influential horror movies to date. With a unique narrative for its time, the compelling and thoroughly engaging movie has contributed greatly to the development of slashers and psycho-thriller films in the future. Furthermore, Diabolique is cosnidered one of the best French horror movies of all time.

