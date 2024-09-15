There is something so enjoyable about watching a horror movie from the 1970s. Many have become so beloved and memorable that it only takes words or even to mention a few key characters to recognize which one instantly. These horror flicks were trailblazers of their time, and many of them still are. But, no matter what, they're perfect from beginning to end.

Some of the greatest, most rewatchable horror films ever are from the '70s. In a decade that saw the release of classics like Halloween, The Exorcist, and Jaws, is it any wonder why this decade is featured so often on many horror fans' lists of "favorite horror films of all time?" It was a fun era to be a horror fanatic, and it certainly had big hitters, many of whom are perfect right from the opening scene until it cuts to black. In honor of this thrilling decade for the horror genre, here are ten of the most perfect horror movies of the 1970s, ranking them on how compelling and entertaining they are all the way to the end.

10 'Deep Red' (1975)

Directed by Dario Argento

Starting with a giallo horror masterpiece, Deep Red is a 1975 slasher thriller directed by Italian filmmaker Dario Argento. Starring David Hemmings and Clara Calamai, it follows the story of a talented jazz pianist who, after witnessing the brutal slaying of a renowned psychic, becomes the next target of an elusive serial killer. A nail-biting mystery follows as the pianist slowly discovers who the murderer could be.

It's Argento's most outstanding achievement. Deep Red is a profoundly disturbing murder mystery that shocks audiences with its mind-blowing twists and gory kills. The violence ramps up with each murder, each of which is brutal, bloody, and unexpected. It keeps viewers guessing, constantly questioning who could be behind these grizzly attacks. It expertly builds tension without giving much away, even brilliantly not showing who the killer is until the last few minutes. It's a gripping tale that needs to be seen. It's thrilling and doesn't let go of viewers' attention.

9 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

Entering the realm of B-movie horror, Tobe Hooper's low-budget 1974 spatter flick, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, was a massive commercial hit that heavily influenced the slasher genre. Starring Marilyn Burns, Edwin Neal, and Gunner Hansen, it tells the iconic story of five friends in rural Texas as they encounter and get picked off one at a time by a chainsaw-wielding, skin mask-wearing serial killer and his disturbing family of cannibals.

No horror movie marathon can go without this bloody-good cult classic. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of the most essential horror movies of all time, a shocking and brutal thrill ride with disturbing moments and imagery that have become legendary in the genre. From its eerie opening titles to its chilling final chase sequence, it offers a terrifying viewing experience that's momentarily entertaining. The film is necessary for anyone who calls themselves a die-hard horror buff.

8 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978)

Directed by Philip Kaufman

One of the scariest alien invasion movies ever made, Philip Kaufman's 1978 Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a spine-chilling masterpiece filled with paranoia and dread. A remake of director Don Siegel's 1956 B-movie original, it stars the late Donald Sutherland and Brooke Adams as two San Francisco residents who slowly come to the frightening realization that humanity is being replaced by emotionless doppelgängers from outer space.

It's a movie that leaves viewers with a sense of impending doom as it follows characters as they're helpless to stop this fast-spreading and unstoppable alien takeover. The '78 Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a marvelous improvement on the original, ramping up the tension and horror with new effects and an updated modern setting. It still keeps the power themes and underlying message of Siegel's intent while adding a few ideas of its own. It's a definite must-watch for anyone who enjoys '70s horror.

7 'The Tenant' (1976)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Directed and starring French-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski, The Tenant is a deeply unsettling psychological horror thriller released in 1976. Co-starring alongside the marvelous Isabelle Adjani, it sees Polanski playing Trelkovsky, a timid, middle-aged bureaucrat who moves into a new apartment complex after the mysterious death of the previous owner. Now, after getting settled in, a series of bizarre occurrences and unpleasant interactions with the other tenants leads Trelkovsky to suspect his neighbors are secretly driving him to end his life.

The Tenant concludes Polanski's "Apartment Trilogy," a collection of horror stories, including his previous major hits like Repulsion and Rosemary's Baby. Like those other films, this story is a slow-burn thriller that builds to a frightening, mind-blowing finale. Audiences follow the main character as he goes on a bizarre, eerie journey that makes him question his own reality. From start to finish, it keeps the audience drawn to what shocking reveals, and a twisted ending lies in store for them. It doesn't fail to leave people on the edge of their seats.

6 'The Wicker Man' (1973)

Directed by Robin Hardy

Robin Hardy's slow-burn mystery thriller The Wicker Man is one of the greatest examples of how tension and suspense can create the perfect horror movie. Starring Edward Woodward and the iconic Christopher Lee, the story takes audiences to the mysterious Summerisle island, where newly arriving West Highland Constable Sergeant Neil Howie (Woodward) investigates the strange disappearance of a young girl in the area. However, things aren't what they appear to be as Howie slowly realizes the island is home to a sacrificial pagan cult.

The Wicker Man grips viewers in with its mystery right from the beginning and doesn't let go until its shocking conclusion. It's a pulse-pounding thriller that doesn't need jump scares, loud music, or even gore to tell a compelling horror story. The performances are fantastic all around, especially Sir Christopher Lee, who steals the show in his iconic villain performance as the deceptive Lord Summerisle. Overall, The Wicker Man is essential to the horror genre, one of the most remarkable flicks of the '70s, and still praised today.

5 'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The great Steven Spielberg is a master of entertainment. He is responsible for some of the most iconic beloved movies of the 20th century. His films have resonated with audiences and continue to be highly influential in pop culture. The same can be definitely said for his adventure-horror masterpiece Jaws, a massive blockbuster hit that made Spielberg a bankable director.

Starring three of some of the most talented leading men at the time: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfuss, it follows them as a trio of shark hunters who set out on the open ocean to track and kill the massive great white responsible for grizzly deaths at a beach community. Jaws is one of the highest-grossing horror movies of all time. It has effective scares, intense suspense, and a likable cast responsible for some of the most iconic and quotable lines in cinema history. It's a timeless and incredibly entertaining horror flick that keeps viewers glued to their screens whenever they can watch it.

4 'Halloween' (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter