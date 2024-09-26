There is no doubt that the 1980s were a defining era for horror, giving birth to some of the most iconic movies in the genre. Ranging from supernatural thrillers to highly entertaining slashers that audiences can't help but rewatch all these years later, 1980s horror was nothing short of fantastic, often keeping audiences on the edge of their seats throughout. The decade was also undeniably influential for this specific category as it saw filmmakers pushing boundaries.

While plenty of films from the decade are worth the audience's attention, some stand out more than others, whether for their groundbreaking technicalities or the unforgettable characters at their center. With the help of Letterboxd users, who have shared their favorites in yet another awesome showdown on the platform, we look back at the best 1980s horror movies.

10 'Hellraiser' (1987)

Director: Clive Barker

Directed by Clive Barker and based on his novel of the same name, Hellraiser explores queer sexuality and pain as a source of pleasure. The story centers around a woman (Clare Higgins) who discovers the body of her brother-in-law and lover (Andrew Robinson) newly resurrected. She then starts killing for him to revitalize his body.

Hellraiser is a unique entry in the horror genre, with many Letterboxd users believing it deserves a spot among the finest of the beloved decade. Whether because of its unique premise and the themes it deals with — Barker's vision is indeed distinctive — or the practical effects and body horror, Hellraiser is a must-see 1980s horror flick that has influenced many others in the category through its provocative approach to the genre.

Hellraiser (1987) Release Date September 18, 1987 Cast Andrew Robinson , Clare Higgins , Ashley Laurence , Sean Chapman , Oliver Smith , Robert Hines Runtime 94 minutes

9 'Possession' (1981)

Director: Andrzej Żuławski

Isabelle Adjani delivers a career-defining performance in this unforgettable Andrzej Żuławski supernatural and psychological horror following a woman who begins exhibiting disturbing behavior after asking her husband (Sam Neill) for a divorce. As the film progresses, the story turns out to be way more sinister than audiences probably anticipated.

Exploring duality and the disintegration of marriage while also tackling political themes and providing religious allegories, Possession is definitely worth checking out. On Letterboxd, cinephiles believe that the cult classic Żuławski film is a horror essential, with its raw emotional intensity and unmatched nightmarish atmosphere resulting in a memorable time in front of the screen. It is also a major arthouse horror production with a high, original concept that deviated from slashers at the time.

Possession Release Date May 25, 1981 Cast Isabelle Adjani , Sam Neill , Margit Carstensen , Heinz Bennent Runtime 124 minutes

8 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

Director: Sam Raimi

Long before his Spider-Man days, Sam Raimi had provided audiences with the franchise of a lifetime that remains relevant today. Its first installment centers around five friends who travel to a cabin in the woods only to find themselves surrounded by flesh-possessing demons, which they accidentally released.

The Evil Dead is a staple horror movie that stands the test of time; despite being a famously low-budget production, the film features iconic performances, namely from Bruce Campbell, amazing effects, and a creative narrative for the time it was released, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats throughout. Overall, part of what makes the famous cabin in the woods cult classic so iconic is how it generally encapsulates all that's great about 1980s horror. Furthermore, because it was a trailblazer, Raimi's picture paved the way for indie horror filmmakers to experiment within the genre.

The Evil Dead (1981) Release Date April 15, 1983 Cast Bruce Campbell , Ellen Sandweiss , Richard DeManincor , Betsy Baker Runtime 85 minutes

7 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

Director: John Landis

Masterfully blending horror and comedy, John Landis' An American Werewolf In London is a treasured addition to the category. The plot centers around college students David and Jack (David Naughton and Griffin Dunne, respectively) on a walking tour of Britain who are attacked by a werewolf that none of the locals admit exists.

Landis' horror movie is a fan-favorite for several reasons, with the way it manages to throw dark humor and genuine horror into the mix ranking high at the top of the list. An American Werewolf in London is equally witty and dreadful, anchored by a sharp and intriguing script and groundbreaking special effects that were quite revolutionary for the time. All these elements make Landis' movie a unique entry in 1980s horror, enduring as a timeless cult classic these days.

An American Werewolf In London Release Date August 21, 1981 Cast David Naughton , Jenny Agutter , Griffin Dunne , John Woodvine , Lila Kaye , Joe Belcher Runtime 97

6 'Aliens' (1986)

Director: James Cameron

James Cameron's Aliens is debatably the finest entry in the franchise according to many fans, and it is not difficult to grasp why. Action-packed, scary, and highly entertaining, it sees Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver in an iconic role) sent out to re-establish contact with a colony decades after surviving a terrible incident. She then finds herself battling the queen Alien and her offspring.

Aliens' appeal is evident all these years on, with the film remaining one of the best movies in the genre — particularly when it comes to sci-fi horror. The highly influential picture has been the blueprint for several reasons, ranging from the well-written depiction of strong and fearless female heroines to the high standard for practical effects. There is no doubt that Aliens is a thrilling movie that has pushed the boundaries for horror, cementing an unforgettable legacy in cinema.

5 'The Fly' (1986)

Director: David Cronenberg

Next up is David Cronenberg's The Fly starring Jeff Goldblum in the lead role. This sci-fi flick with perfectly executed body horror elements tells the story of a brilliant scientist who begins to transform into a giant man/fly hybrid after one of his experiments goes wrong.

Cronenberg's The Fly is celebrated among Letterboxd users for the way it blends three different genres (among all the chaos, it also includes a love story), its amazing performances, and the film's overall engaging pacing, making it a highly rewatchable 1980s feature. It is also worth adding that its practical effects and the timeless themes of identity and biology are amazing considering the time the movie was released, which results in the film still holding up today.

4 'Evil Dead 2' (1987)

Director: Sam Raimi

Although The Evil Dead also made it to the list, Evil Dead 2 seems to be the fan-favorite entry in the franchise on the cinephile platform. Campbell reprises his role as Ash Williams, the — spoiler alert — lone survivor of an assault of flesh-possessing spirits. In the 1987 movie, he holes up in a cabin with strangers while demons carry on their attack.

Like the previously mentioned Sam Raimi movie, Evil Dead 2 features a unique vision and creative filmmaking that help cement it as one of the finest and most enjoyable horror movies to date. The legacy of this quintessential cult classic has grown over the years, which is not the least surprising considering its undeniable influence. Fast-paced and comedic, the genre-bending movie is indeed a must-see.

Evil Dead 2 Release Date March 13, 1987 Cast Bruce Campbell , Sarah Berry , Dan Hicks , Kassie Wesley DePaiva , Ted Raimi , Denise Bixler Runtime 84 minutes

3 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Director: Wes Craven

A Nightmare on Elm Street's terrifying concept was groundbreaking upon release, with the movie having a lasting impact on pop culture and the genre. In Wes Craven's slasher, Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) and her friends are tormented by a clawed killer in their dreams in which, if they die, it kills them in real life.

Redefining the genre and introducing audiences to one of the most iconic on-screen characters of all time, the surrealist A Nightmare on Elm Street carries on as one of the finest slashers of all time. Its high timelessness and nostalgia value helped popularize and introduce Craven's movie to newer generations, with the way that it taps into deep fears also played a part. There is no denying that A Nightmare on Elm Street marked a turning point for horror and a transition to a new era.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Release Date November 16, 1984 Cast Heather Langenkamp , Johnny Depp Robert Englund , John Saxon Runtime 91 minutes

2 'The Shining' (1980)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

A film that immediately comes to mind when the topic is iconic 1980s horror is Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. Starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall in powerhouse performances and adapted from Stephen King's novel of the same name, this psychological horror sees a family heading to an isolated hotel for the winter, where a sinister presence influences the father into violence.

Many great aspects make The Shining a must-see, including Kubrick's astounding direction and psychological approach to horror that wasn't as popular back then. Whether because of the incredible acting efforts, the amazing novel adaptation (though King himself is said to dislike it), or the haunting cinematography and ambiance guaranteed to leave an imprint on audiences, The Shining endures a quintessential 1980s horror movie that has cemented an unmatched legacy for itself.

The Shining Release Date May 23, 1980 Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Runtime 146 minutes

1 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

John Carpenter's The Thing takes the crown for the best horror movie from the 1980s, according to Letterboxd users. Also based on a novel (John W. Campbell's Who Goes There?), the trailblazer sci-fi horror focuses on a research team in Antarctica hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims. The cast includes Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, and Keith David.

The Thing's revolutionary use of practical effects (particularly during transformation scenes) and unique approach to horror made it a groundbreaking picture in the genre. Its legacy remains untouched, and the film is still as scary and unsettling as it was more than 40 years ago. Dealing with themes of isolation and paranoia, Carpenter's fan-favorite movie blends the science fiction and horror genres seamlessly and delivers an unforgettable slow-burn horror narrative.

The Thing (1982) Release Date June 25, 1982 Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Runtime 109 mins

