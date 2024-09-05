The horror genre certainly took an interesting direction in the early 21st century, as many of the long standing franchises like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Friday the 13th, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre had become irrelevant due to a series of disappointing sequels and remakes. While superhero films began to replace slasher films as the most popular form of mass market entertainment, the first decade of the 21st century had many horror gems that have gone on to become classics.

The best horror films of the 2000s took many forms; some were inventive new takes on storied franchises, others were based loosely on real events, and some were highly artistic projects with deep themes. Here are the best R-Rated horror movies of the 2000s.

10 ‘Dawn of the Dead’ (2004)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Image via Universal Pictures

Dawn of the Dead was a film that seemed doomed from the moment that it was announced, as the prospect of making a new version of George Romero’s 1978 classic seemed implausible, particularly coming from a controversial director like Zack Snyder. However, Dawn of the Dead proved to be a worthwhile remake thanks to the strong performances by the entire cast, most notable Sarah Polley in one of her best performances ever.

While she would eventually become best known for her work as a director, Polley was able to capture the anxiety and regret felt by a nurse amidst an apocalyptic event, allowing Dawn of the Dead to have a much different perspective on what a “final girl” looked like in the 21st century. Snyder may not have a strong grasp on subtly, but he manages to deliver some particularly morbid death sequences.

Watch on Shudder

9 ‘30 Days of Night’ (2007)

Directed by David Slade

Image via Columbia Pictures

30 Days of Night is a brilliant new take on the vampire movie that goes in a much darker direction than older iterations of the genre have ever attempted. While classics like Dracula and Fright Night are known for their offbeat, darkly comedic qualtied, 30 Days of Night succeeded by taking the concept itself and the mythology very seriously.

While the graphic death sequences that director David Slade managed to conjure up feel like they were lifted directly from a comic book panel, it’s the strong performance by Josh Hartnett that helps transform 30 Days of Night into a modern classic. Hartnett is perfectly cast as a reluctant hero who realizes that the fate of an entire community is in his hands, even if leadership is something that he had never considered before in his life up until that point.

30 Days of Night A small Alaskan town is enveloped in darkness for an entire month, setting the stage for a terrifying invasion by a group of vampires. With no escape and communication cut off, the townspeople are thrust into a desperate fight for survival. The local sheriff, alongside a handful of determined survivors, must navigate the frigid, dark landscape while fending off the relentless vampire onslaught. As supplies dwindle and hope wanes, the group must use their wits and resilience to endure the harrowing ordeal. Release Date October 19, 2007 Director David Slade Cast Josh Hartnett , Melissa George , Danny Huston , Ben Foster , Mark Boone Junior , Mark Rendall Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Steve Niles , Stuart Beattie , Brian Nelson , Ben Templesmith Tagline They're Coming! Expand

Rent on Amazon

8 ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ (2007)

Directed by Tim Burton

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was a major comeback for Tim Burton, as longtime fans of his work had feared that he was leaning too far into his commercial sensibilities and skewing away from the darker material that had made him such an icon in the first place. While musicals and horror films don’t often mix well, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street combines the majesty of Steven Sondheim’s lyrics with a gothic noir sensibility that becomes increasingly upsetting as it goes along.

Although it's just as beautifully crafted on an aesthetic level as anything else that Burton has made, the graphic death sequences in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street are absolutely shocking, particularly due to the ways in which they are intertwined within elaborate musical numbers from the incomparable Johnny Depp in one of his best roles.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd is a musical horror movie based on the stage play of the same name. Johnny Depp stars as the titular barber, who teams up with baker Nellie Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter) to seek revenge against those who wronged him. The cast also includes Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall, and Sacha Baron Cohen. Release Date December 21, 2007 Director Tim Burton Cast Johnny Depp , Helena Bonham Carter , Alan Rickman , Timothy Spall , Jamie Campbell Bower Runtime 116 minutes Writers John Logan

Watch on Prime Video

7 ‘The Strangers’ (2008)

Directed by Bryan Bertino

Image via Universal Pictures

The Strangers is the quintessential home invasion thriller, as it shows how truly terrifying it can be to contend with masked strangers when it feels as if there are no available resources. While many modern slasher films rely on an extensive amount of mythology in order to teach the audience about the killers, The Strangers succeeds because the motivations and origins of the titular villains are mostly kept secret, leaving the viewers with some serious questions after the credits wrap up.

The Strangers is particularly effective because of its relative simplicity and lack of social commentary, as it seemed like director Bryan Bertino had no intention to do anything other than give the audience a good scare. While the film’s sequels have thus far been rather disappointing, the original The Strangers is uncomfortably realistic in a way that few modern horror films actually are.

The Strangers Release Date May 29, 2008 Director Bryan Bertino Cast Liv Tyler , Scott Speedman , Glenn Howerton , Gemma Ward , Kip Weeks , Laura Margolis Runtime 107 Main Genre Horror Writers Bryan Bertino Studio Universal Studios Tagline Lock the doors. Assume you're safe. Website http://www.thestrangers.net/ Expand

Watch on Max

6 ‘Bug’ (2006)

Directed by William Friedkin

Image via Lionsgate

Bug is based on the acclaimed stage play of the same name by Tracy Letts, and succeeds in tormenting the audience with the concept of being restrained within a confined environment. Although William Friedkin has directed classical horror films like The Exorcist, Bug tells a very modern story about a deranged conspiracy theorist (Michael Shannon) who takes an innocent woman (Ashley Judd) hostage in hopes of exposing her to a latent plot to control his mind.

The notion of a radical conspiracy theorist taking extreme violent action is perhaps even more disturbing today than it was when Bug was first released, ensuring the film will be remembered as a classic in the years to come. While it’s a film that is both upsetting and disturbing in a way that few horror films are, Bug brings to life important themes about radicalization that have made it very relevant to modern discourse.

Bug Bug is a psychological horror film set in a run-down Oklahoma motel. Agnes, a lonely waitress, begins a relationship with Peter, a drifter with a troubled past. As their bond deepens, they become consumed by Peter's belief in a government conspiracy involving bugs implanted in their bodies. Their paranoia spirals into madness, leading to a tragic, fiery conclusion. Release Date February 21, 2007 Director William Friedkin Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Tracy Letts Studio Lionsgate Expand

Watch on Tubi

5 ‘The Mist’ (2007)

Directed by Frank Darabont

Image via MGM

The Mist comes from legendary director Frank Darabont, who had already proven himself to be a brilliant auteur interested in the work of Stephen King with his adaptations of The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile. While those two were dark prison dramas that examined the possibility of hope amidst challenging circumstances, The Mist is an anxiety-inducing survival thriller about the true evil that mankind is capable of during the midst of a post-apocalyptic situation.

The Mist is a great King adaptation because it puts the audience in the place of the characters, forcing them to question what they would do if placed in a similar situation. The film is best known for its shocking ending that was changed from the book, which is enough to disturb even the most veteran of horror fans because of how unbelievably bleak and uncompromisingly hopeless it was.

Watch on Freevee

4 ‘Inland Empire’ (2006)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via StudioCanal

Inland Empire is the last theatrical film directed by David Lynch, and certainly proved that the Eraserhead and Blue Velvet auteur had not lost any of the surrealist sensibilities that has turned him into an icon of independent filmmaking. Many of Lynch’s best films take place in somewhat unbelievable versions of reality, but Inland Empire brought to life Hollywood and modern Los Angeles in a realistic way that made it all the more disturbing when the supernatural qualities started making their appearances.

Inland Empire is particularly upsetting because of the way that it was shot, as the viewer often feels like they are a “fly on the wall” watching seedy video camera footage. Laura Dern has rarely been better than she is in Inland Empire as a very subversive modern final girl, even if she did end up collaborating with Lynch once more on Twin Peaks: The Return.

Inland Empire As an actress begins to adopt the persona of her character in a film, her world becomes nightmarish and surreal. Release Date September 6, 2006 Director David Lynch Cast Laura Dern , Jeremy Irons , Justin Theroux , Karolina Gruszka , Jan Hencz , Krzysztof Majchrzak Runtime 180 Main Genre Drama Writers David Lynch Tagline A Woman In Trouble. Website http://www.inlandempirecinema.com/ Expand

Watch on Max

3 ‘American Psycho’ (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron

Image via Lionsgate

American Psycho is one of the rare horror comedies that is just as hilarious as it is disturbing, as the character of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is simultaneously one of the most ruthlessly violent villains in film history and a hilariously absurd epitome of toxic masculinity. Although David Cronenberg was once in consideration to direct the controversial adaptation of Brett Easton Ellis’ novel, Mary Harron added the feminist touch to American Psycho that made it such a timeless modern classic.

American Psycho was a brilliant satire of capitalism that examined “yuppie culture,” whilst also providing an intriguing mystery storyline centered around Bateman’s motivations. It’s hard to imagine another film that has become so immediately influential on popular culture at large, as there have been many attempts (both successful and disastrous) in the years since to capture the same unique sensibilities that Harron mastered with her definitive classic.

American Psycho In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as a gruesome serial killer by night. The cast is filled by the detective (Willem Dafoe), the fiance (Reese Witherspoon), the mistress (Samantha Mathis), the coworker (Jared Leto), and the secretary (Chloë Sevigny). This is a biting, wry comedy examining the elements that make a man a monster. Release Date April 13, 2000 Director Mary Harron Cast Christian Bale , Justin Theroux , Reese Witherspoon Josh Lucas , Bill Sage , Chloe Sevigny Runtime 102 mins Main Genre Crime Writers Bret Easton Ellis , Mary Harron , Guinevere Turner Studio Lionsgate Films Tagline Killer looks. Website http://www.americanpsycho.com/ Expand

Watch on Netflix

2 ‘28 Days Later’ (2002)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Image via Searchlight Pictures

28 Days Later proved to be the scariest zombie movie since the original Night of the Living Dead, as director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland came up with the genius concept of using fast moving undead creatures as the main antagonists. Thanks to the development of emerging digital technology and a deeper consideration of the science involved, 28 Days Later felt like a far more realistic interpretation of the zombie concept, which has risked becoming irrelevant.

28 Days Later ended up spawning a significant franchise, as its direct sequel 28 Weeks Later was able to change out the main characters and take a new look at life in the post-apocalypse. Although there is a tremendous amount of anticipation for the next installment in the series that reunites Boyle with Cillian Murphy, it's hard to imagine that any sequel could be as chilling and unforgettable as 28 Days Later was when it was first released.

28 Days Later Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the UK, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary. Release Date October 31, 2002 Director Danny Boyle Cast Alex Palmer , Bindu De Stoppani , Jukka Hiltunen , David Schneider , Cillian Murphy , Toby Sedgwick Runtime 113 Main Genre Horror Writers Alex Garland Tagline Your days are numbered... Website http://www.28dayslaterthemovie.com/ Expand

Rent on Prime Video

1 ‘Mulholland Drive’ (2001)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via Universal Studios

Mulholland Drive is simply one of the greatest movies ever made, so to only classify it as a horror movie may be somewhat unusual. Nonetheless, the 2001 masterpiece is such a shockingly graphic examination of the secret villainy that is hiding beneath the seemingly joyous persona of modern Hollywood and the film industry that to call it anything other than a pure work of horror would be inconceivable.

Lynch has a way of bringing to life imagery that feels like it was taken purely from a nightmare, as Mulholland Drive is certainly the scariest of his arthouse horror films.Viewers can watch Mulholland Drive dozens of times to determine what it actually means, but multiple viewings are only possible for those that can stomach the amount of disturbing content that Lynch manages to intertwine within his epic psychological horror classic.

Mulholland Drive After a car wreck on the winding Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a perky Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. Release Date June 6, 2001 Director David Lynch Cast Naomi Watts , Laura Harring , Ann Miller , Dan Hedaya , Justin Theroux , Brent Briscoe Runtime 147 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers David Lynch Studio Universal Pictures Tagline A love story in the city of dreams Expand

Watch on The Criterion Channel

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked