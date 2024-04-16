Any horror fan who grew up in the 2000s has probably seen these terrifying modern classics more than once. After the glorious 1990s drew a close to a game-changing new age for horror cinema, the 2000s came along to make a name for itself with a string of new, memorable projects. Though it wasn't as groundbreaking as previous decades, it gave rise to a new list of entertaining and unique horror films that have only improved with age.

Admittedly, many fans could agree the 2000s were a mixed bag in terms of quality for the horror genre, a decade marked by soaring highs but also extreme lows. Yet, through the plethora of critical flops and commercial failures, many movies have flourished and become just as praised and beloved as the other horror films that came before them. Memorable, uniquely terrifying, and so enjoyable it's almost impossible to see them only once, these movies are some of the best horror movies of the 2000s and will continue to be rewatched for years to come.

10 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Directed by Karyn Kusama

Image via 20th Century Studios

Fans of Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody are sure not to miss this modern horror-comedy cult classic. Starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, 2009's Jennifer's Body takes a darkly hilarious approach to the teen coming-of-age genre. It follows a shy, nerdy teenager, Needy Lesnicki, as she reluctantly battles the forces of evil after her best friend and her school's most popular cheerleader, Jennifer Check, becomes possessed by a man-eating succubus.

Jennifer's Body is a subversive horror comedy that's garnered a strong cult following over the years from fans who can't get enough of its biting humor and likable characters. Today, it's considered one of Cody's best works, a truly remarkable dark comedy that showcases strong feminist themes of friendship and adolescence. While it may not be on everyone's favorite 2000s horror movies list, Jennifer's Body will surely leave them entertained with every rewatch.

buy Not available Release Date September 19, 2009 Cast Megan Fox , Amanda Seyfried Runtime 102

9 'Signs' (2002)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Riding high off the smashing success of his instant horror masterpiece The Sixth Sense, the remarkable M. Night Shyamalan took the early 2000s by storm with a few impressive box office hits. One such success was Signs, a unique 2002 science fiction horror thriller that follows the perspective of a struggling family as they slowly become aware of a sinister alien invasion happening right outside their farmhouse.

Starring Academy Award winners Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix, Signs tells a compelling and effectively creepy mystery that throws in enough tension and a few well-placed jump scares to keep the audience invested. Admittedly, its lackluster plot twist and a few over-the-top performances have dwindled the film's reputation over the years. However, it's still an interesting story with two commanding lead performances and a plot that stands out from the average run-of-the-mill alien invasion movie. It may not be Shyamalan's most acclaimed effort, but with a bit of time and a few more rewatches, there's always something new to enjoy and appreciate about this film.

8 '28 Days Later' (2002)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

British filmmaker Danny Boyle ironically brought new life into the zombie horror genre in 2002 with his fast-paced, unrelentingly bleak dystopian disaster thriller 28 Days Later. Starring recent Best Actor winner and Oppenheimer leading star Cillian Murphy, the film follows his unfortunate and terrified character, Jim, as he navigates through a desolate zombie-infested Great Britain after waking up in a hospital from a coma.

To say 28 Days Later kept zombies relevant in the new century is an understatement. It's a highly influential, groundbreaking modern horror classic that introduced audiences to a newer, faster, and more terrifying zombie type than anything they've seen before. Its depressing storyline and dystopian apocalyptic setting have inspired countless zombie works across all forms of media in recent years, including AMC's The Walking Dead. 28 Days Later was a significant hit upon release and continues to improve with age, even spawning a worthy sequel and an upcoming revival, 28 Years Later.

28 Days Later Release Date October 31, 2002 Cast Alex Palmer , Bindu De Stoppani , Jukka Hiltunen , David Schneider , Cillian Murphy , Toby Sedgwick Runtime 113 Writers Alex Garland

7 'The Others' (2001)

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar

Image via Dimension Films

Who doesn't love a good haunted house story? Released in 2001, The Others is an eerie supernatural psychological horror drama starring Nicole Kidman and Fionnula Flanagan. Set at the end of World War II on the Isle of Jersey, a distraught mother and her sheltered children at an isolated mansion slowly begin experiencing paranormal phenomena after inviting in a trio of mysterious helpers.

The Others proves a film doesn't need an overreliance on creepy music and jump scares to tell a compelling ghost story. It's a dark, gothic supernatural tale dripping with suspense and dread. The Others brilliantly explores the distressing themes of grief and loneliness, expertly shown through Nicole Kidman's terrific performance as the struggling mother, Grace. Even those who are fully aware of its heartbreaking twist ending will find something compelling here, especially if they watch it alone in the dark.

buy Not available Release Date August 10, 2001 Cast Nicole Kidman , Fionnula Flanagan , Christopher Eccleston , Alakina Mann , James Bentley Runtime 104 Writers Alejandro Amenábar

6 'Freddy vs. Jason' (2003)

Directed by Ronny Yu

Image Via New Line Cinema

Two of horror's longest slasher franchises, A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th, gloriously came together in the epic crossover horror match-up Freddy vs. Jason. Starring the beloved Robert Englund in his final outing as Freddy Kruger and stuntman Ken Kirzinger as the iconic Jason Voorhees, it sees the dream demon going up against the Crystal Lake slasher in a brutal fighting match to the death.

Freddy vs. Jason was the last big hurrah for both iconic horror franchises, appeasing many slasher fans who waited years to see these memorable villains duke it out on screen. While its human subplot lacks interest and its story is mostly nonsense, the film makes up for its shortcomings with wildly entertaining fight sequences, brilliantly showing off each killer's incredible powers and unique abilities. It doesn't try to be anything else than what it advertises, making Freddy vs. Jason all the more fun and enjoyable to rewatch all these years later.

Freddy vs. Jason Release Date August 15, 2003 Cast Robert Englund , Ken Kirzinger , Monica Keena , Jason Ritter , Kelly Rowland , Chris Marquette Runtime 97 Writers Victor Miller , Damian Shannon , Mark Swift

5 'Final Destination' (2000)

Directed by James Wong

Image via New Line Cinema

2000's Final Destination proves no one can't cheat death and get away with it. Starring Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, and Seann William Scott, it follows a teenager named Alex Browning who, after experiencing a terrifying premonition of a plane crash, saves the lives of himself and six others before takeoff. However, after the disaster, a series of bizarre freak accidents leads Alex to realize that death isn't through with them yet.

Originally intended to be a storyline for an X-Files episode, Final Destination went on to become a full-length film that was a massive hit at the box office and eventually spawned an entire successful franchise, including an upcoming sixth installment in 2025. Final Destination is an interesting and horrifying slasher with a unique concept and impressively wicked horror sequences that'll make just about anyone paranoid about their surroundings.

buy Not available Release Date March 17, 2000 Cast Devon Sawa , Ali Larter , Kerr Smith , Kristen Cloke , Daniel Roebuck , Roger Guenveur Smith Runtime 98 Writers Glen Morgan , James Wong , Jeffrey Reddick

4 'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

Directed by Oren Peli

Image via Paramount Pictures

Found-footage horror has always been a bankable subgenre ever since the booming popularity of The Blair Witch Project in 1999. While there have been many hits in the early 2000s, none hold a candle to the ridiculous box office success of Oren Peli's Paranormal Activity. Starring Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat, it follows a young couple as they video document strange supernatural occurrences around their new home that increasingly become more sinister and violent every night.

Today, Paranormal Activity is considered one of the most profitable horror movies of the 21st century, eventually grossing $194 million against a $15,000 budget. Though it spawned a lackluster franchise with sequels ranging from semi-decent to mediocre, it can't be understated how much of an impact this first installment had on found footage and ghost movies in general. Paranormal Activity is the perfect late-night movie-watching experience; just be ready to cover your eyes.

buy Release Date October 16, 2009 Cast Katie Featherston , Micah Sloat , Mark Fredrichs , Amber Armstrong Runtime 86 minutes Writers Oren Peli

3 'The Ring' (2002)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Image via DreamWorks

The 2000s saw many new and unique horror ideas flooding the media as Hollywood began adapting Asian horror movies for a Western audience. One such concept that has genuinely stood out in the subsequent years came from Gore Verbinski's 2002 supernatural horror mystery, The Ring, starring Oscar nominee Naomi Watts. A remake of Hideo Nakata's 1998 Japanese original, Ringu, it follows a determined journalist trying to stop and discover the origins of a vengeful spirit murdering its victims seven days after watching a cursed videotape.

While Nakata's version is arguably the superior film, Verbinski's remake is among the most impressive in the genre, an iconic and terrifying story that has yet to lose its effectiveness over the years. For many horror fans growing up in the 2000s, the unsettling image of the undead Samara (Daveigh Chase) slowly creeping out of a TV screen will always be edged in their memories, cementing its place as one of the most terrifying moments in cinematic history.

2 'Saw' (2004)

Directed by James Wan

Image Via Lionsgate

Few 2000s horror movies are more iconic than James Wan's Saw. Released in 2004 and starring Cary Elwes, Leigh Whannell, and Tobin Bell, this truly remarkable splatter horror masterpiece was a game-changer for the genre that blew audiences away with its gory violence and memorable traps. It follows a doctor and a freelance photographer who wake up chained and locked in a mysterious room. As they realize what's happening, they're forced to play a game for survival after crossing paths with the murderous mastermind, the Jigsaw killer.

Saw has become one of the most defining horror movies of the decade, an intense and engaging mystery that shocks and disturbs its audience at every turn. It introduced the world to the dark, morally twisted mind of the villainous John Kramer/Jigsaw (Bell), who has gone down as one of horror's best and most intelligent villains. With a few unique twists and a shocking final reveal, Saw deserves to be seen multiple times to fully appreciate and catch all its incredible details.

1 'American Psycho' (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron

Image via Lions Gate Films

When thinking of the most quotable horror movies ever today, one that certainly comes to mind is Mary Harron's 2000 psychological dark comedy classic American Psycho. Starring the incredibly talented Christian Bale in arguably his greatest role, the film follows the increasingly unhinged and unpredictable Patrick Bateman, a successful New York executive who leads a double life as he indulges in his psychopathic instincts.

Tightly written, brilliantly acted, and highly memorable, American Psycho is the most rewatchable horror movie of the 2000s. Bale nails his role as the truly remarkable and sadistic villain, whose image alone on the poster is enough to draw viewers into its chilling and highly satirical story. American Psycho's dark humor, endlessly quotable lines, and surprisingly thought-provoking ending warrant multiple rewatches, and it only gets better the more viewers see it.

