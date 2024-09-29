The scariest horrors of the 2000s tended to be straightforward and visceral, tapping into the reptilian parts of the viewer's brain. It was the era of torture porn and gore galore, as well as found footage gems, remakes of Japanese hits, low-budget sleepers, and big franchises. Zombie movies were popular, as were ghost stories, along with stories that explored the dark side of the internet and technology. Hollywood's horror output was very mixed during these years, with highs like The Others and lows like Dark Water.

Fortunately, independent filmmakers and international directors (particularly from Japan and France) stepped up with fresh and gripping projects. In fact, some of the freakiest American horrors of this decade were actually remakes of foreign movies, which usually turned out less subtle than their progenitors but arguably more bluntly terrifying. With this in mind, these are the scariest horror movies of the 2000s, ranked by how terrifying and visceral they are. They might not have necessarily been the best as complete films, but they delivered in terms of frights, jump scares, disturbing visuals, and unsettling atmosphere.

10 'The Others' (2001)

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar

Image via Warner Bros.

"The intruders are leaving, but others will come." Nicole Kidman leads this elevated horror as Grace, a woman who lives in a remote mansion with her two light-sensitive children in the years after World War II. The house is kept in darkness to protect the children, but when strange occurrences and unexplained noises intensify, Grace begins to suspect that her home is haunted. From here, director Alejandro Amenábar adroitly crafts an atmosphere of dread, relying on suspense and psychological tension rather than gore or jump scares.

Some of the third-act revelations retread old ground, but overall, The Others is a smart and gorgeous horror that easily ranks among the best and most unforgettable haunted house movies ever. Striking cinematography and evocative music are at a premium here. A lot also hinges on Kidman's restrained performance, making Grace believable rather than a prototypical figure. As a result, The Others was a sleeper hit, grossing $210m worldwide against a $17m budget.

9 'Orphan' (2009)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

"I don't think Mommy likes me very much." This psychological horror focuses on a couple, Kate (Vera Farmiga) and John (Peter Sarsgaard), who adopt a nine-year-old girl named Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) after the loss of their unborn child. Esther appears sweet and intelligent at first, but as increasingly violent events unfold, Kate begins to suspect that the girl is not what she seems. The tension builds as Esther’s dark past and true nature are slowly revealed.

Orphan makes for one of the stronger takes on the "evil child" trope, in large part due to the genuinely scary performance from Fuhrman, then just 12 years old, who makes The Omen's Damien look like a sweetie pie. The script is smart, too, with Esther using psychological tactics more than violence to undermine Kate and John's relationship, poking at the cracks that were already there. Esther's cunning approach makes her more realistic (and a lot creepier) than the kid from the original "evil child" movie, 1956's The Bad Seed.

8 'The Ring' (2002)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Image via DreamWorks

"I can't imagine being stuck down a well all alone like that. How long could you survive?" While not as thoughtful as the Japanese original, the American remake of The Ring certainly packs a punch. Naomi Watts leads the cast as journalist Rachel Keller, who investigates a supposedly cursed videotape and uncovers a dark history tied to a vengeful spirit named Samara. The recording causes its viewers to die a week later, producing the iconic horror phrase: "Seven days."

In hindsight, the movie is a little too long and has some pacing problems, but the frights hit hard, and the visuals are frequently disturbing. It's a potent movie, effectively translating the fundamentals of the original film for a more mainstream audience. The Ring broke ground as the first American retelling of a J-horror hit, and its massive commercial success (it grossed $249m) paved the way for others like The Grudge, Dark Water, and The Eye. It also has arguably the single most iconic horror scene of the 2000s, as Samara climbs out of the television, traumatizing millions and opening a new age for supernatural frights.

7 'The Descent' (2005)

Directed by Neil Marshall

Image via Lionsgate

"There's something down here." The Descent is a claustrophobic movie about a group of women on a caving expedition that goes horribly wrong. They become trapped in an uncharted cave system and, to make matters worse, discover that they are not alone. The tunnels are inhabited by terrifying, flesh-eating creatures that begin stalking them in the darkness.

The Descent fuses slasher, creature-feature, and psychological horror elements within the novel cave setting. Indeed, the treacherous caves are as much of an adversary as the monsters that dwell inside them. Director Neil Marshall does a great job of mining the location for maximal tension, creating an oppressive, suffocating, and, above all, hopeless atmosphere. The creature design is fittingly creepy, with the monsters looking like cavemen crossed with bats, armed with shark-like teeth. An excellent example of the zero-budget horror movie, The Descent punches above its weight and has since been ranked by multiple publications as one of the best horrors of the decade.

6 'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

Directed by Oren Peli

Image via Paramount Pictures

"You promised me you weren't going to mess with that stuff." When it comes to horrors that turn shoestring budgets into real creepiness and big box office returns, it's hard to top Paranormal Activity, which is said to be the most profitable movie of all time. Made on a total budget of just $215,000, this lo-fi found-footage horror hauled in $193m globally.

It's a minimalist film about Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat), a young couple who set up cameras in their home to capture the disturbing paranormal events they believe are happening around them. What starts as minor disturbances soon escalate into terrifying encounters as a demonic presence grows more aggressive. Director Oren Peli does a lot with very little, wringing tension and near-unbearable dread out of silence and waiting. The low-budget effects hit surprisingly hard in this context, and the mockumentary style amplifies the creepiness tenfold. In the process, Paranormal Activity built on the Blair Witch Project blueprint for a new decade.

5 'The Orphanage' (2007)

Directed by J.A. Bayona

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

"Darkness is forming a circle around you, and it's closing in on you." This Spanish horror follows Laura (Belén Rueda), who returns to the orphanage where she grew up, now abandoned, with plans to reopen it as a home for disabled children. Shortly after moving in, her son Simón (Roger Príncep) begins to communicate with invisible friends, and when he mysteriously disappears, Laura is forced to confront the dark secrets of the orphanage.

The Orphanage stands out thanks to its strong emotional core, blending traditional ghost story elements with powerful human drama, reflecting some input from co-producer Guillermo Del Toro. Director J.A. Bayona (who later helmed the first two episodes of The Rings of Power) takes a more subtle and restrained approach, usually hinting rather than showing. His focus is on suspense and drama rather than jump scare, a recipe that works well here, producing some truly horrifying moments without ever going overboard, making The Orphanage one of the stronger elevated horrors of the 2000s.

4 'The Grudge' (2004)

Directed by Takashi Shimizu

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

"When someone dies in the grip of a powerful rage, a curse is born." Director Takashi Shimizu handled the remake of his own 2002 J-horror Ju-On: The Grudge. His presence explains why it came out as well as it did, despite some flaws in Stephen Susco's screenplay and a few actors who occasionally stumble. Similarly to The Ring, the movie centers on a curse and vengeful spirit, this time one attached to a house in Tokyo.

The film unfolds non-linearly and follows multiple characters, slowly revealing the origins of the curse and the events that befall those who come into contact with it. The Grudge is certainly not a perfect horror, but there's no denying the freakiness of its big scenes or the impact of its best frights. The character design of the jawless Yoko alone earns it a place among the most memorable and outright scariest 2000s horrors. Not for nothing, The Grudge was also a massive hit, earning $187m worldwide on a $10m budget.

3 'REC' (2007)

Directed by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza

Image Via Filmax

"Don't you touch the camera! We have to let everyone know what's going on here!" Although Paranormal Activity was the most popular found-footage horror of the 2000s, the best one was this Spanish gem about a TV reporter (Manuela Velasco) and her cameraman (Pablo Rosso) as they document a night shift at a local fire station. What begins as a routine call to an apartment building quickly turns into a nightmare when they discover that a deadly virus is spreading among the residents, turning them into violent, zombie-like creatures.

The film’s real-time format and confined setting create an intense, immersive experience, plunging viewers into the heart of the chaos. REC crams a lot into its lean 75-minute runtime, with an impressive ratio of scares-per-minute. Its success quickly led to a mediocre American remake titled Quarantine, but the original's power remains undiluted. Publications like Bloody Disgusting and Time Out have since ranked it among the greatest horror movies of all time.

[REC] Release Date November 23, 2007

2 'Martyrs' (2008)

Directed by Pascal Laugier

Image via Wild Bunch

"They bear all the sins of the earth." On the more artistic end of the spectrum is this controversial French horror about Lucie (Mylène Jampanoï), a young woman seeking revenge on the people who abducted and tortured her as a child. With the help of her friend Anna (Morjana Alaoui), Lucie uncovers a sinister organization that subjects people to unimaginable pain in the pursuit of transcendence, intending to repay them in kind.

Martyrs is impressive for marrying thoughtfulness with violence; it's not merely torture porn but a legitimately good, well-rounded movie.

Martyrs is an arthouse splatter, repeatedly pushing the boundaries of on-screen brutality. Authorities in France attempted to suppress it with an 18+ age restriction, which is rare in that country. But Martyrs is impressive for marrying thoughtfulness with violence; it's not merely torture porn but a legitimately good, well-rounded movie. Martyrs is profoundly disturbing and viscerally horrifying, taking ideas that had been rattling around the horror genre in the early 2000s and giving them one of their boldest and slickest executions.

1 'Saw' (2004)

Directed by James Wan