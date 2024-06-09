For as long as film has been a dominant medium and an expression of creativity, horror films have continuously left their mark as some of the most defining and experimental of each subsequent era of filmmaking. The modern, digital era of filmmaking is far from the exception, with numerous groundbreaking horror films playing into the trends and conventions of both the latest technology and modern-day culture.

It's difficult to deny that the 2010s were anything other than one of the most influential and impactful decades in terms of horror filmmaking. While each individual is going to have a unique perspective and opinions as to which horror movies from the 2010s are the best, Letterboxd stands as one of the most intricate and effective communities in this regard. The site and its collective of younger users grew in popularity throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s, with these defining 2010s horror films being highly impactful to this specific generation.

10 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.95/5

A smash hit from South Korea, Train to Busan made a splash across the entire world with its energetic, action-packed, and emotional take on a zombie film. The film follows a group of survivors who find themselves stranded on a moving bullet train during a dangerous zombie outbreak that has completely taken over the nation of Korea. However, when the infection finds itself spreading upon the train, it soon becomes a fight for survival for those aboard, including a cynical father attempting to protect his estranged young daughter.

Zombie movies were huge throughout the late 2000s and 2010s, yet few entries into the genre can claim to be as emphatic and understanding of the premise's biggest strengths as Train to Busan. Its exceptional pacing, simple yet effective characters and story, and masterful editing and action setpieces placed it on a high mantle compared to other action zombie films and made waves for South Korean filmmaking's global reach.

9 'Hereditary' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.97/5

Easily one of the most iconic and acclaimed horror films from distributor A24, 2018's Hereditary was one of many deeply layered and symbolically charged psychological projects that jumpstarted A24's gargantuan reputation. The film follows the Graham family after the death of Grandmother Ellen, as their livelihood slowly unravels at the seams as mysterious and cryptic secrets of Ellen's past emerge.

Much like director Ari Aster's other directorial works, the film's reputation is largely controversial, yet the Letterboxd community has distinctly fallen in love with it. Even if the story is simply too reliant on subtext for some audiences, aspects of the filmmaking, such as the brilliant performances, striking imagery, and shocking twists and turns, make the film a one-of-a-kind horror experience. Hereditary helped usher in a new era of mystic and symbolism-heavy elevated horror, acting as one of the poster children for a subgenre that has been dominating horror since its release.

8 'The Wailing' (2016)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.98/5

Another exceptionally crafted horror mystery film from South Korea, The Wailing takes the classic supernatural ghost story concept of horror and transforms it into something refreshing, deeply engaging, and highly unpredictable. The film follows police officer Jong-goo as he is tasked with investigating the mysteriously high number of killings and illnesses that are impacting a small, remote Korean village. It soon becomes a race against time as Jong-goo's daughter will be the killer's next victim.

Rarely has a film balanced genuine scares with tension, mystery, and effective twists as The Wailing, whose exceptional screenplay and pacing keep audiences on high alert throughout the runtime. Especially when compared to contemporary horror thrillers and mystery films of the era, The Wailing stands heads and shoulders above, thanks to its masterful execution and pitch-perfect pacing.

7 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.04/5

A visually stunning experimental masterpiece from director Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse's unique approach to symbolic and adaptable themes and messages has made it one of the finest modern examples of experimental horror. The film follows a duo of lighthouse keepers with only themselves to keep each other company on an isolated New England island in the 1890s. However, as the solitude slowly but surely gnaws away at their minds and psyche, it becomes only a matter of time before pure chaos and pandemonium ensue.

There are a lot of strengths and attributes that have helped Letterboxd users fall in love with The Lighthouse, from the beautiful black and white visuals to Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson's powerful performances. More than anything, what has made the film continuously praised as one of the decade's best horror outings is its near-infinite levels of thematic potential and symbolism. It's the type of film where it's incredibly easy to attribute and attach nearly any message one wants onto it, making each viewing different and giving it near-infinite rewatchability.

6 'I Saw the Devil' (2010)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.04/5

A display of unadulterated terror and violence from South Korea, I Saw the Devil follows the continued depravity and chaotic nature of Kyung-Chul, a dangerous psychopath with an increasing body count. His days of killing for pleasure soon find an unexpected impasse when one of his latest victims is the fiance of top secret agent Soo-hyun, who decides to dedicate everything he can to putting a stop to Kyung-chul's rampage. However, Soo-hyun realizes that to catch and stop a monster, he may just have to become a monster himself.

I Saw the Devil's biggest strengths come from its certainty and resolve to not hold back when it comes to the more gruesome and painful aspects of its psychopathic characters. While it's a difficult balancing act to display such depraved and uncomfortable subject matter because of the risk of alienating the audience, the film displays these acts in service of its exceptional story and themes. It all comes together to make I Saw the Devil a powerful and impacting experience, even if it's one that many Letterboxd users are only comfortable watching once.

5 'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.05/5

A Japanese horror comedy that completely flips the concept of a zombie movie on its head, One Cut of the Dead follows a low-budget film crew as they attempt to film a zombie movie in an abandoned WWII Japanese facility. However, the movie suddenly comes true, as a collection of real-life zombies attacks the crew, with the director demanding that they continue to record for the sake of the film.

One Cut of the Dead is a love letter to zombie films and low-budget filmmaking, showcasing the camaraderie and bonding resulting from coming up with solutions on the fly mid-filming. It's difficult to get into exactly what makes the film such an effective comedic force, as its best moments can be attributed to a twist halfway through. Almost all of One Cut of the Dead can be considered one giant, continuous setup to one of the funniest payoffs seen in horror comedy history.

4 'The Wolf House' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.10/5