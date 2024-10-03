Horror is arguably the most versatile genre of movies. A good horror movie does what it can to elicit feelings of fear, shock or disgust from its audience. Whether it's copious amounts of gore, jump scares or establishing a general aura of dread, there are countless methods by which horror movies can frighten their viewers. Effective horror movies attack the senses and play tricks on the mind.

In regards to horror, every decade has its fair share of standouts that adopted certain trends and stylings of the period. The 2010s was a particularly great decade for the genre; a healthy variety in the horror movies of the time kept things interesting, and independent horror efforts saw the breakouts of many talented filmmakers. From a decade chock-full of choices, these ten offerings are the most frighteningly effective horror movies of the 2010s. The ranking will be according to their overall quality and effectiveness as horror vehicles, taking into consideration how visceral and impactful their scaryness is.

10 'The Conjuring' (2013)

Directed by James Wan

After a family of seven moves into their dream farmhouse in rural Rhode Island, they soon discover that the grounds are a hotbed of paranormal activity. Unable to continue living in fear, they turn to experienced psychic investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) for help. The couple discovers a presence far more dangerous than anything they've encountered before, demanding all the Warrens' strength and spiritual knowledge.

Critically acclaimed, financially successful and very, very scary, The Conjuring is blockbuster horror filmmaking at its most effective and accessible. The Conjuring packs in a remarkable number of spine-chilling scares in its runtime, many of which are cleverly set and supported by a suitably eerie atmosphere. Many events based on the Warrens' true case files certainly add to the scare factor. The Conjuring was so successful that it launched an entire franchise, but none of the future entries have quite been able to match the quality of the supremely spooky original.

9 'The Ritual' (2017)

Directed by David Bruckner

Following the tragic death of one of their own, a group of college friends reunite for a hiking trip through the Swedish wilderness to honor his memory. Treacherous weather, fatigue, and an injury lead the group to take a shortcut through a dense forest. Unbeknownst to them, a force of evil awaits at the end of their journey.

One of the strongest aspects of this Netflix original is its setting. The Swedish backcountry, with seemingly endless oceans of trees, far removed from civilization, allows The Ritual an effective backdrop for the horrors of its narrative. Fans of folk horror will be pleased; The Ritual makes use of elements of Nordic mythology and cult folklore to terrifying results. Bolstering the horror even further is the strong group dynamic and solid character writing; the plight of the group serves as a compelling hook for drama as much as it does the tension-filled setpieces.

8 'Creep' (2014)

Directed by Patrick Brice

Aaron (Patrick Brice) is an aspiring videographer who answers an online ad that requires him to film the final messages of Josef (Mark Duplass), a man dying of cancer. While Josef lives in a remote house and lives a peculiar lifestyle, his intentions seem pure enough. Unfortunately for Aaron, Josef's behavior grows increasingly bizarre and dangerous.

Creep is a one-man show in the best possible way. Few contemporary horror movies have relied on a single performance more than Creep, and Duplass totally delivers; he's so good that it will make viewers squirm in their seats. It's a performance that's deliriously entertaining to watch, similar to the movie itself. While not especially graphic or violent, Creep's effectiveness is the result of its intimacy: two men, a camera and a wolf mask. Found-footage horror has never been so charismatic.

7 'Under the Skin' (2013)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

An extraterrestrial entity arrives on Earth and takes the form of a beautiful young woman (Scarlett Johansson). She prowls the streets of Scotland, luring in unsuspecting men and feeding upon them in a horrifying manner. Soon enough, however, her perception of human nature and her being as a whole lead her down a path of self-discovery.

Although primarily a disturbing science fiction film and isn't packed with scares front-to-back like other horror movies from its time, there is a lingering dread to Under the Skin that is certain to unsettle. Director Jonathan Glazer expertly establishes an oppressive atmosphere through bizarre imagery and unconventional sound design; the result is a movie that is unpredictable, dangerous and chilling. Particularly memorable and equally horrifying is the scene in which the alien's feeding ritual is demonstrated.

Release Date March 14, 2014

6 'It Follows' (2014)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

After a seemingly insignificant sexual encounter, Jay (Maika Monroe) becomes the latest victim of a dreadful affliction; a shape-shifting, unstoppable entity will continuously follow her until it can reach and kill her. As the distance between them constantly shortens and her options dwindle, Jay and her friends are forced to make a final stand.

It Follows is a frighteningly original and genuinely chilling horror movie that preys upon viewers' primal fears in clever ways. It's the type of movie that will have its viewers looking over their shoulders long after the credits roll. It Follows is lean, high-concept horror entertainment with a striking visual style and an especially badass soundtrack. With the sequel confirmed to be in development with original director David Robert Mitchell returning, it's likely to be just as great as this masterfully crafted, hair-raising modern horror classic.

5 'Green Room' (2016)

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

A traveling punk rock band headlined by Pat (Anton Yelchin) accepts a gig at a secluded Pacific Northwest dive bar. After the band witnesses a crime taking place on the property, the primarily skinhead clientele and the bar's ruthless owner (Patrick Stewart) are not keen on letting them walk away.

Green Room is a savagely violent thriller that is terrifying because of its realistic depiction of escalating tension and eventual brutality in a real-world setting. Intelligently crafted and brilliantly acted, Green Room is a masterfully guided assault on the senses that's nauseatingly tense and shocking. These characters feel real and the stakes are heightened to an almost unbearable degree. While certainly not for the faint of heart, Green Room is among the most violent thrillers of the 2010s and as engaging as horror movies come.

4 'The Autopsy of Jane Doe' (2016)

Directed by André Øvredal

Discovered buried in the house of a murdered couple is the perfectly preserved corpse of a young woman. The body is brought to father and son coroners Tommy and Austin Tilden (Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch). They are given one night to identify the unknown woman's cause of death before a police press conference the following morning. Unfortunately for them, a night with the corpse of Jane Doe is an almost certain death sentence.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe is a near-perfect blending of supernatural horror and forensic mystery. Taking place throughout a single night in a dimly lit, claustrophobic basement mortuary and featuring an extremely limited cast, The Autopsy of Jane Doe follows a tried recipe for an effectively minimal and intense genre flick. Whether it's gross-out medical gore, slow-burn tension, or a twisty narrative rooted in the occult, The Autopsy of Jane Doe pulls out all the stops to scare its audience and righteously succeeds.

3 'The Babadook' (2014)

Directed by Jennifer Kent

Depressed and overworked single mother Amelia (Essie Davis) struggles to maintain a healthy maternal relationship with her son, Samuel (Noah Wiseman), following the tragic death of her husband. When a disturbing pop-up storybook titled The Babadook appears on their doorstep, Samuel's behavior grows increasingly erratic and violent as he claims to have vivid visions of a monster. Amelia and Samuel's relationship is tested even further when those visions become reality.

The Babadook is an elegantly crafted horror movie that's as terrifying as it is thematically dense. In her directorial feature debut, Jennifer Kent tackles themes of motherhood, depression and trauma, weaving a challenging narrative designed to provoke discourse and discussion. Not to mention, the design of the titular creature is utterly spine-tingling; the utilization of stop-motion lends an otherworldly effect to a being that is likely to forever haunt nightmares. For all of its metaphors and important messaging, The Babadook is still a viscerally intense and scary horror movie that will leave an impression.