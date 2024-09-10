Horror has always held an important role in the film industry. From the classic monster movies of the '20s and '30s, like The Phantom of the Opera, Dracula, and Frankenstein, to the iconic slasher films of the '70s and '80s, like Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Child's Play, the genre has always enjoyed mainstream success.

In the 2020s, films like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Halloween Kills have been financial hits, while studios like A24 continue to release modern horror classics like Pearl and Beau is Afraid, making the genre more popular than ever before. But some releases stick out for their quality more than others. These are the ten best r-rated horror movies of the 2020s so far, ranked.

10 'Bones and All' (2022)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Image via MGM

Bones and All is a rare romantic horror movie. In it, Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), two young people with a craving for human flesh, road trip across America, meeting other cannibals along the way. At its core, the film is an interesting exploration of addiction and generational curses.

While Bones and All is admittedly lacking in the scare department, relying mostly on gore for its horror, it makes up for its shortcomings in other ways. Especially notable is a memorable performance from Mark Rylance as Sully, the closest thing the film has to a villain. Sully is an older, experienced cannibal who attempts to take Maren in as his pupil early on. He's fantastically creepy, and each time he shows up he elicits more than a few cringes from the audience. His performance, as well as the film's unique take on both its subject matter and genre, makes it a worthy watch for any horror fan.

9 'The Black Phone' (2022)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Image via Universal Pictures

The Black Phone takes place in 1978, in a town that is terrorized by The Grabber (Ethan Hawke), a kidnapper and murderer. The Grabber lures children into his van with balloons, and then locks them in his basement, playing sadistic games with his victims and "punishing" them if they try to leave. In the film, Finney (Mason Thames), The Grabber's newest victim, tries to escape with the help of the spirits of previous victims, who communicate with him through a black phone in the basement.

Anchoring The Black Phone is a perfect performance from Ethan Hawke. The Grabber is the first horror villain Hawke has ever played, and he is appropriately strange, creepy and intimidating. Extra tension is added through Finney's sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), who receives visions of The Grabber's crimes, which she uses to assist the police with finding him. This adds multiple layers of mystery to the plot, which makes it an engaging first-watch. On repeat viewings, that mystery goes away, but the strength of Hawke's performance still stands out.

8 'Smile' (2022)

Directed by Parker Finn

Image via Paramount Pictures

Many of the horror films of the 2020s explore themes relating to trauma. One of the most prominent examples is 2022's Smile, in which those who are traumatized by witnessing the suicide of a cursed individual are doomed to act out in ways that destroy their lives before ultimately either killing themselves or another person in front of a witness, therefore traumatizing another person and starting the cycle anew.

Trauma isn't exactly new subject matter for the genre, but Smile presents it in an interesting way. The menacing grin that the antagonists of the film have is memorable enough, but that was only the tip of the unsettling iceberg that is the horror in the film. The ending in particular, where the evil entity reveals its true form, is especially chilling, and stands as one of the more graphic moments in modern horror films. So, while Smile may not bring anything thematically new to the table, its gruesome visuals fully justify giving it a watch.

7 'Talk to Me' (2023)

Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou

Image via A24

Talk to Me is an interesting look at the effect that grief has on people. In it, a group of teenagers, including Mia (Sophia Wilde), her best friend Jade (Alexandra Jensen) and Jade's younger brother, Riley (Joe Bird), perform a ritual with a severed hand which allows a brief demonic possession. Usually, the group never allows this possession to exceed ninety-seconds, but when a spirit claiming to be Mia's mother enters Riley's body, the group breaks this rule at Mia's behest, leading to some truly frightening consequences.

Talk to Me has some extremely memorable possession scenes that emphasize the horror of losing one's bodily autonomy, especially with the modern prevalence of smartphones. This horror is aided by great performances from both Bird and Wilde, with Wilde showing off a huge range of emotions, and both actors being totally believable when possessed. With its fantastic performances and creative exploration of its genre, Talk to Me wound up being one of A24's highest-grossing films, and one of the best horror films of the 2020s.

6 'Freaky' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Landon

Image via Universal Pictures

Freaky is a unique horror-comedy spin on the body-swapping formula of classics like Freaky Friday. In Freaky, a serial killer, played by Vince Vaughn, swaps bodies with an attempted victim, a high school student named Millie (Kathryn Newton). Eventually, Millie learns that in order to return to her body, she must stab her would-be killer with the same knife that he used to stab her, and that she must do it before midnight, otherwise the body-switch is permanent.

Freaky is similar in tone to the Happy Death Day series from the 2010s. Those films and Freaky blend comedy and horror together in a unique way that works particularly to Freaky's benefit. While there's some great horror imagery in this film, the main highlight is watching Vince Vaughn show off his comedy chops as he enacts the mannerisms of a teenage girl. It's a fun throwback to Vaughn's comedy roots, and while it may not be the scariest horror film, it still sticks out as one of the better horror-comedies in recent years.

5 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Directed by Leigh Whannell

Image via Universal Pictures

2020's The Invisible Man uses the core concept of its namesake horror icon to create an extremely memorable modern horror film. It follows Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a woman who has recently escaped an abusive relationship with Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a man who also happens to be a brilliant scientist. Unfortunately, despite hearing that Adrian has died, Cecilia believes that he has found a way to turn himself invisible, allowing him to continue to abuse her.

The Invisible Man is one of the most effective examples of the power of suggestion in horror. In every single frame, viewers sense the presence of Adrian, whether he's actually there or not. It keeps the audience just as paranoid as Cecilia, taking full advantage of the concept behind its title character. While the script may falter at times, the horror is great, the direction is fantastic, and Moss completely sells her terror despite the fact that the threat is entirely invisible to her.

4 'Barbarian' (2022)

Directed by Zach Cregger

Image via 20th Century Studios

Barbarian is the story of Tess (Georgina Campbell), a woman who goes to stay at a rental home before discovering that another renter, Keith (Bill Skarsgård), is already there. Despite her initial hesitation, Tess chooses to stay in the house with Keith, and eventually they discover a large underground tunnel system. Unfortunately for them, when they begin to explore the tunnels, they encounter The Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis), a deformed monster who kills Keith and imprisons Tess. Later, she also traps AJ (Justin Long), the true owner of the house.

What makes Barbarian so strong is its ability to maintain tension. From the very first moments of the film, where Tess meets Keith, viewers are made to feel uncomfortable. The casting adds to this tension, as audiences are used to seeing Skarsgård as a horror villain following his time playing Pennywise in the It franchise. This tension is only elevated as he and Tess, and later AJ, descend into the pitch-black tunnels beneath the house, where The Mother could be lurking around any corner. Simply said, Barbarian makes excellent use of darkness to build suspense in a way that makes it stick out above other horror movies from the decade.

3 'Late Night with the Devil' (2024)

Directed by Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes

Image via IFC Films

Framed as an episode of a late-night talk show from the '70s, Late Night with the Devil is a unique twist on found footage horror movies. It focuses on Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian), the show's host, as he attempts to raise ratings with an exciting Halloween episode. In order to bring in an audience, Delroy has a psychic (Fayssal Bazzi), an allegedly possessed child (Ingrid Torelli) and, representing alternative points of view, a skeptic (Ian Bliss) all lined up to be guests. Unfortunately though, things start to go awry almost immediately, and it only gets worse as time goes by.

Despite the fact that theaters have been inundated with found footage horror films for years now, Late Night with the Devil stands out for both its unique spin on the genre, and its slow-burn pacing. Rather than terrifying viewers immediately, Late Night slowly amps up the horror throughout. Once it finally reaches its peak though, it stays there, with some of the most memorable and disturbing visual effects in modern horror, solidifying it as one of the best horror films of 2024.

2 'X' (2022)

Directed by Ti West

Image via A24

In X, a group of young adults, including early performances from modern horror favorites Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega, rent out an elderly couple's guest house with the secret intent of creating an adult film. Unfortunately for them, the house is inhabited by Pearl, an old woman who is unable to leave behind the dreams of stardom that she had in her younger years. Angered by the youth and potential of the group of twenty-somethings, Pearl elects to kill them off one by one.

X is particularly effective as a throwback to the horror classics from the '70s, most notably The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Also working greatly to the film's benefit is a fantastic performance from Mia Goth. While she's perfect as the film's lead, Maxine, she also completely transforms herself to play the villain, the elderly Pearl. Her transformation is helped by some fantastic work from the film's makeup department, which makes Goth almost completely unrecognizable when she's playing the murderous old woman. Her performance as Pearl, along with the memorable kills in the film, makes it a worthwhile watch for any fan of the genre.

1 'Nope' (2022)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Image via Universal Pictures

Nope is an extraterrestrial horror film focused on OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (Keke Palmer), two siblings who seek to document the existence of a UFO after strange things start happening on their family ranch. The UFO, which OJ and Em begin to refer to as Jean Jacket, makes its presence more and more known throughout as it feeds upon horses, and attacks anyone who gets a good look at it.

Nope is another great generator of tension. Anytime the sky is in-frame, viewers know that a cloud might move, indicating that Jean Jacket is present, keeping the audience's eyes trained upwards, similarly to how Jaws makes its viewers fixate on the water. The scene where Jean Jacket consumes a crowd of people, giving the audience a peak inside its body as it digests its prey, is one of the most chilling moments in any horror movie, particularly due to some perfect but horrifying sound design. In all, Nope isn't just one of the best horror movies of the 2020s, it's one of the best horror movies of all time.