Horror has been a staple for the medium of film for over a century, with the genre acting as a perfect avenue for creative visionaries and experimental works of art that simply aren't possible in any other genre. This trend has effectively continued into the 2020s with a high number of exceptional and widely acclaimed horror titles, from massive blockbusters like Smile and A Quiet Place Part II to critical darlings like I Saw the TV Glow and Evil Dead Rise.

However, for every horror film that has had its time in the spotlight this decade, there are just as many exceptional efforts that didn't get the praise or recognition they deserved. Maybe they got a mistimed release date or maybe they got lost in the wave of streaming service originals and other more popular releases; some might've not looked interesting at face value. There are many reasons why these films didn't attract the interest of audiences. However, horror is thriving thanks to its inherent underground nature and word-of-mouth discussions, with these films lined up to become the decade's premiere hidden horror gems.

10 'Gretal & Hansel' (2020)

Directed by Osgood Perkins

Image via United Artists Releasing

From director Osgood Perkins, known for the just recently released horror phenomenon Longlegs, Gretel & Hansel took his signature style of slow, methodical horror and applied it to a compelling folk angle. The film loosely follows the plot and concepts of the original fairy tale with a demonic horror twist, seeing a grown Gretel taking her little brother into the woods in search of food and work. The duo suddenly find themselves at the cabin of a mysterious woman who harbors dark, twisted secrets of the dark arts.

Perkins brings his A-game to this surprisingly effective piece of folk horror. The clear highlight of the film is Perkins's directing style; Gretel & Hansel is filled to the brim with exquisite tension and beautiful sequences that toe the line between intrigue and terror. Especially for those who had a great time with Longlegs, it would be worth your while to check out the director's previous, underrated work.

9 'Sting' (2024)

Directed by Kiah Roache-Turner

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

While the fan-favorite creature feature used to be one of the most prominent subgenres in horror, the style has largely fallen out of favor in recent years, which makes its occasional return in films like Sting all the more exciting. The film has a relatively simple premise: a young girl raises a mysterious spider and bonds with him, feeding him and helping him grow strong. However, this spider is not from this planet, and it doesn't take long before it breaks free of the confines of the jar he is kept in and begins preying on the apartment's residents.

Sting's biggest strengths come from the practical effects it employs for the spider and its ever-expanding web of chaos, as it all comes together to create a deeply imposing and threatening monster. The film's blend of genuine terror and comedy also go in hand with the pacing, allowing this spider to increase its ante from murdering small animals to full-on calculated assassinations before taking humans head-on.

Sting (2024) Release Date April 12, 2024 Cast Jermaine Fowler , Alyla Browne , Ryan Corr , Penelope Mitchell , Silvia Colloca , Noni Hazlehurst , Robyn Nevin , Danny Kim Runtime 92 Minutes Writers Kiah Roache-Turner

Rent on Amazon

8 '#Alive' (2020)

Directed by Cho Il

Image via Netflix

One of the most effective horror films about isolation and dread that came from the pandemic and quarantine in 2020, #Alive combines these themes with a classic zombie premise. The film follows young Oh Joon-woo, who finds himself trapped in his city apartment while a deadly zombie outbreak rampages through the city. Cut off from the rest of the world, Joon-woo desperately tries to find a way out. He eventually finds unexpected companionship in a woman in a similar situation across the street, and the two work together to call for a rescue.

It's easy to see the parallels that #Alive has with the then-ongoing pandemic: its heroes are forced into a state of isolation, staying in their apartments, or else their lives are at risk of a deadly virus. On top of the continued excellence South Korea has shown in zombie films, #Alive is one of the most dynamic and singular takes on the zombie apocalypse. Instead of simply having its heroes fight head-on, the film focuses more on the battles for long-term survival, involving food, water, and, surprisingly, most importantly, companionship.

#Alive Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date September 8, 2020 Cast Yoo Ah-in , Park Shin-Hye , Jeon Bae-soo , Hyun-Wook Lee Runtime 98 minutes

7 'The Pope's Exorcist' (2023)

Directed by Julius Avery

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One trend that has seemingly dominated horror throughout the late 2010s and the 2020s has been an increased focus on multilayered themes and symbolism. However, The Pope's Exorcist is one of the clearest detractors of this trend in recent memory, focusing less on powerful themes and messages and more on creating a wild, in-your-face thrill ride. The film sees Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, who is tasked with checking out an especially dangerous possession in Spain.

While many other possession and paranormal films have an increased focus on tension and mystery surrounding its ghostly figures, The Pope's Exorcist isn't afraid to have its terrors front and center and have fun with its premise. There's a level of self-aware tongue-in-cheek absurdity present that makes it an absolute joy to experience unfold. The Pope's Exorcist is fully aware of the absurdity and chaos of its execution and loves every second of it. Especially for those who are tired of these exorcism films all feeling the same, The Pope's Exorcist holds many surprises.

6 'The Night House' (2020)

Directed by David Bruckner

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The Night House understands that, as much as a series of unnatural occurrences can be terrifying, they are massively amplified when used in parallel with the themes of grief and self-destruction. The film sees Rebecca Hall as Beth, a recent widow reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, left to fend for herself and deal with her inner demons in her lakeside house. However, the circumstances surrounding her husband's death become unclear when she discovers a replica of her house across the lake.

The Night House is one of many horror films that have used its elements of terror and confusion to compound themes of grief. What makes it stand out is its exceptional cinematography and masterful lead performance from Hall, who brings the perfect mix of dread, regret, and self-destructive tendencies, creating one of the most compassionate, relatable, and rootable horror protagonists of recent memory. The Night House's usage of blank space and shadows to create unexpected scares is also wholly unique for the genre and makes for a truly special horror experience.

5 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2' (2024)

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield

Image via ITN Distribution

Many were quick to write off Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 due to the unanimous hatred and vitriol that the first film received. However, this sequel is far and away a major improvement to the original and finally does this comically absurd premise justice. The film takes place months after the grizzly deaths of the first film, seeing Christopher Robin accused as the culprit, becoming a social outcast among his community and friends. However, Pooh and Piglet, now joined by Owl and Tigger, are still seeking revenge against Christopher Robin.

It's no secret that the first film had a lot of flaws holding it back, including awkward character designs, poor lighting, gross, exploitative kills, and sexual violence. Yet, all of these poor aspects are removed or improved upon in the sequel. While many other filmmakers would have simply given up at the first signs of backlash, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield took all the criticisms to heart and, with a now increased budget, was finally able to make a comedy horror experience worthy of its goofy premise.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Release Date March 26, 2024 Cast Scott Chambers , Ryan Oliva , Tallulah Evans , Simon Callow , Eddy MacKenzie Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Rhys Frake-Waterfield , Matt Leslie , A.A. Milne

Rent on Amazon

4 'Possessor' (2020)

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg

Image via Neon

Possessor takes the best attributes of body horror and combines them with an ingenious sci-fi psychological horror premise to get great, groundbreaking results. The film follows Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough), an elite corporate assassin who employs brain-implant technology to take over other people's bodies and use them as vessels to assassinate high-profile targets. However, when her most recent assignment proves to be much more complicated than anticipated, she risks getting trapped and losing her mind in the process.

Easily one of the most underrated sci-fi horror films of recent memory, Possessor makes excellent use of the inherent terror and destructive capabilities of its primary transplant technology. It works as well as it does, thanks to the committed directing style of Brandon Cronenberg, who doesn't shy away from these gory and metaphysical conundrums, allowing the film to fully explore the deepest and darkest corners possible. Especially for fans who liked his other recent directorial work, Infinity Pool, Possessor is a must-watch experience straight out of your nightmares.

3 'The Wolf of Snow Hollow' (2020)

Directed by Jim Cummings

Image via United Artists Releasing

A horror comedy mystery that is as much about the people of the town as it is the killings that are deeply impacting them all, The Wolf of Snow Hollow uses a classic werewolf premise to create all sorts of fun, dark comedy. The film follows the story of Officer John Marshall, who, on top of dealing with all the stress and chaos of a recent divorce and family devices, is now thrust into the middle of never-ending paranoia when mauled bodies keep appearing every full moon. It becomes increasingly difficult to keep it all together, and John hopes solving the mystery will get everything back to normal.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow can most easily be described as a classic Coen Brothers dark comedy with a horror twist, with its humorous tendencies and characters fitting perfectly into a vein of mixed likability yet highly entertaining on-screen. Much of the film touts the violence, suggesting a grizzly, unstoppable werewolf affecting this town. Ironically, it's John's stress and paranoia that do more damage than any singular monster could.

2 'Mad God' (2021)

Directed by Phil Tippett

Image via Shudder

Mad God is a brilliant labor of love and a work of art that took over 30 years to create, becoming a beautiful and disturbing visceral experience that deserves to be in the conversation as one of the best and most daring animated horror movies ever. The film follows a lone, silent assassin as he travels deeper into the mysterious and disgusting depths beneath him, seeing numerous abominations and technological monstrosities on his journey. As he delves further into the living nightmare, his chances of survival begin to dwindle to a near impossibility.

Mad God is a beautiful display of stop-motion mastery from one of the greatest practical effects artists in film history, Phil Tippett, whose credits include Jurassic Park, Starship Troopers, and Return of the Jedi. Tippett's talents are on another level in Mad God, with each sequence finding a way to be more depraved, shocking, and more expertly put together than the last. While the story is minimal, and it certainly lives up to its experimental nature, Mad God's visuals are so phenomenal that it's worth watching the film to see them alone.