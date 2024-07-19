We’re halfway through another bountiful year of horror releases, and the horror-only streaming platform Shudder is downright murdering the competition. AMC’s niche service has been turning heads throughout 2024 with a wide breadth of genre highlights. There’s a little something for everyone: haunted late-night shows, creepy-crawly creature features, stop-motion eeriness, and even debut slasher villains. That’s not to discredit other studios releasing theatrical horror films worth the price of admission (nuns and vampires have been all the rage this year) — Shudder’s just running an unprecedented hot streak.

With so many horror titles and so few hours in a day, it’s easy to fall behind on the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look at the best horror movies of the year that you may or may not need to add to your watch lists.

14 'Late Night with the Devil'

Directed by Colin Cairnes and Cameron Cairnes

Late Night with The Devil is precisely the type of leading role horror fans have been dying to see actor David Dastmalchian tackle. Cameras follow a late-night talk show’s Halloween special in 1977, going all-in on occult guests. Dastmalchian plays Jack Delroy, the host of "Night Owls with Jack Delroy," who’s haunted by a past that includes ties to a questionable California organization and his dead wife. The night goes awry à la Ghostwatch or The Cleansing Hour, as Delroy confronts summoned evils inside his studio. It’s a treat to watch Dastmalchian play a celebrity crumbling under paranormal pressures while his viewership spikes, choosing to listen to the devil on his shoulder that dooms his entire crew. Many folks will be correct when adding this freaky televised disaster to their seasonal October rotations.

Late Night With the Devil 8 10 Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes Cast David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig Runtime 86 Minutes Writers Colin Cairnes , Cameron Cairnes

13 'Oddity'

Directed by Damian McCarthy

I wasn’t as fond of Damian McCarthy’s Caveat compared to other critics, but I’m wholly on board with Oddity. The eerie Irish chamber piece about ominous antiques and slain sisters wades into folkloric horrors. Mr. “Wooden Man” becomes the film’s mascot as it begins moving around a dimly lit estate in the middle of nowhere, brought alive by grief, maybe revenge, and plenty of haunted stereotypes. There’s something delicately Mike Flanagan about it all, as monologues roll into artfully unsettling imagery that’s always lurking in the background. McCarthy’s tale is more of a lullaby than a straightforward paranormal onslaught, but still effective as frightening jump-scares spike jolts of energy. It’s a page-turner translated to the screen, holding you breathlessly in suspense as scenes become more disturbed with each passing second.

Oddity 8 10 Uncovering the truth behind sister's death with the help of wooden mannequin. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Damien Mc Carthy Cast Gwilym Lee , Carolyn Bracken , Tadhg Murphy , Caroline Metnon , Steve Wall , Johnny French , Joe Rooney , Josuha Campbell Runtime 98 Minutes Writers Damian Mc Carthy

12 'Under Paris'

Directed by Xavier Gens

French filmmaker Xavier Gens has broken a recent streak of disappointing shark attack horror flicks with Netflix's Under Paris. The film feels like an amalgamation of Jaws political commentaries, Deep Blue Sea feeding frenzies, and Geostorm's "what the hell is happening" freedoms. It also feels in line with Dick Maas movies like Uncaged or Amsterdamned, where population-dense cities feel like fleshed-out characters under attack by surreal scenarios. Gens hits us quickly with finned-flick ferocity as an opener, lays dormant as the story builds in France's capitol, then goes all-out for a third act packed with brutal shark-on-human violence like with the director's New French Extremity work. Under Paris cuts for a straighter tone, but don't be alarmed — Gens understands the kind of batty when-animals-attack flick he's making and brings home a wildly aggressive finale that keeps one-upping itself.

Under Paris (2024) A team of urban explorers ventures into the depths of Paris' catacombs, discovering a long-hidden secret that could change everything they know about the city. As they delve deeper, they encounter supernatural occurrences and deadly traps that test their limits. Release Date June 5, 2024 Director Xavier Gens Cast Berenice Bejo , Nassim Lyes , Léa Léviant , Anaïs Parello , Iñaki Lartigue Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Xavier Gens , Yannick Dahan , Maud Heywang

11 'Lovely, Dark, and Deep'

Directed by Teresa Sutherland

Georgina Campbell stars as a park ranger who uncovers a psycho-trippy truth about what happens when people go missing deep into wooded areas. Teresa Sutherland’s trip into the forest is bleakly uncanny and favors a slow burn, but stays intriguing and uncomfortable throughout. Sutherland showcases a maliciously manipulative command over feelings of isolation as Campbell’s ranger vanishes into an outdoorsy purgatory of increasingly disturbing images. It’s a film with more vibes than anything, traveling at the speed and methodology of Sator or The Interior; a dreary National Geographic nightmare of lingering unknowns. If you’re into movies that abandon viewers in the middle of a story that’s whispered like wind passing through branchy treescapes, Sutherland’s latest should be on your radar.

Lovely, Dark, and Deep (2023) Lennon, a new back-country ranger, travels alone through the dangerous wilderness, hoping to uncover the origins of a tragedy that has haunted her since she was a child. Release Date July 23, 2023 Director Teresa Sutherland Cast Georgina Campbell , Nick Blood , wai ching ho , Mick Greer , Celia Williams , Maria de Sá , Ana Sofia Martins , Ivory Lee Smith Runtime 87 Minutes Writers Teresa Sutherland

10 'In A Violent Nature'

Directed by Chris Nash

Chris Nash’s In a Violent Nature has turned heads thanks to its subversive take on slasher stereotypes. It’s essentially a slasher shot almost exclusively over-shoulder from the killer’s perspective — an undead Jason Voorhees type named Johnny — whether he’s carving through bodies or meandering to his next destination. Nash examines the motivations of slasher villains and toys with sound design that drowns out campfire chatter from Johnny’s targets, stripping the '80s-era “fun” of sleazy midnighters to leave only extreme violence. Excellent special effects deliver gruesome fatalities as Johnny bashes, stabs, and mutilates his way through targets, including what will no doubt be the year’s highest achievement in horror movie deaths. That shouldn’t come as a surprise since Nash was the on-set Creature Effects Supervisor for Psycho Goreman, or for those who saw his ABCs of Death 2 segment “Z is for Zygote.” In A Violent Nature is avant-garde in a way that might not be everyone’s speed, but what it tries is a breath of fresh air and absolutely deserves a shot.

In a Violent Nature 8 10 Release Date January 22, 2024 Director Chris Nash Cast Lauren-Marie Taylor , Andrea Pavlovic , Ry Barrett , Reece Presley Runtime 94 minutes Writers Chris Nash

9 'Abigail'

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Radio Silence)

If Radio Silence releases a horror movie, there’s a good chance it’ll be on mid-year and end-of-year lists. Abigail is no different — their fun-loving vampire ballerina tale is out for blood. You can’t go wrong with a cast including Dan Stevens as a greasy NYC ex-cop, Kathryn Newton as a thrill-seeking nepo baby hacker, or Kevin Durand as the sweet and fatherly muscle — but this is Melissa Barrera’s and Alisha Weir’s show. Barrera flashes her Final Girl chops once again while Weir glides across the screen as Dracula’s daughter in ballet flats. Radio Silence understands how to deliver gratuitously juicy visuals while still having a blast with the material, making us laugh and wince simultaneously. Abigail wears its love of vampire cinema on its sleeve while also bolstering its own microcosmic lore, executing the best of both worlds — how can you not love the garlic and onion line?

8 'The First Omen'

Direct by Arkasha Stevenson

I don’t think anyone predicted a 2024 prequel to The Omen would go as hard as The First Omen did. Arkasha Stevenson exploits blasphemous themes with such a vivid creep factor, as darkened altar settings lit by rows of drippy wax candles form open mouths that look like they’re about to devour lead actress Nell Tiger Free. Its message about bodily autonomy and the Catholic church’s corruption become a source of theological horrors, packed with demonic symbolism that also calls back to direct shots from The Omen. Stevenson understands the assignment by telling an original story that respects franchise roots, staying faithful to singular ideas that rarely get bogged down by nostalgia (until the end).

The First Omen A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Arkasha Stevenson Cast Ralph Ineson , Nell Tiger Free , Bill Nighy , sonia braga Writers Tim Smith , Arkasha Stevenson , Keith Thomas , Ben Jacoby , David Seltzer Main Genre Horror

7 'New Life'

Directed by John Rosman

John Rosman's feature debut New Life is a blend of genres that breathes life into outbreak storytelling. It's a small-scale apocalypse movie that feels more like a police procedural, hiding horrific secrets in plain sight. It feels like a patient zero origin to movies like Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later or the Pastor brothers' Carriers that drop us into infectious chaos. Rosman's playing around with ideas like "Jason Bourne meets The Crazies meets Cabin Fever" on a budget exceedingly well. It's a thoughtful script that keeps audiences guessing where it'll veer next, sometimes resembling a zombie thriller, other times purely a special agent mystery. Kudos to the choices here, which are seen through with blistering commitment.

New Life (2024) 8 10 In a dramatic series, a recently widowed woman struggles to rebuild her life in a small coastal town where she finds new beginnings and complex relationships. As she connects with the local community, she discovers that healing comes in many forms and sometimes unexpected places. Release Date May 3, 2024 Director John Rosman Cast Sonya Walger , Tony Amendola , Hayley Erin , Nick George , Ayanna Berkshire , Blaine Palmer , Betty Moyer , Cyndi Rhoads Writers John Rosman Runtime 85 Minutes

6 'Mind Body Spirit'

Directed by Alex Henes and Matthew Merenda

Full disclosure: I’m a sucker for influencer horror movies shot from livestream or vlog perspectives. Alex Henes and Matthew Merenda’s Mind Body Spirit is a brilliant example of how to make the most of Screenlife’s digital limitations. Sarah J. Bartholomew stars as aspiring online yoga celebrity Anya, who’s just inherited her estranged grandmother’s creaky old house. Anya finds a hidden doorway and secret rooms with occult imagery, which become the focus of her new video channel. Henes and Merenda use the first-person angles to their advantage, sustaining an effectively spooky vibe as Anya channels her heritage’s darkest secrets with viral aspirations. She’ll do anything for views, and we get to watch the downfall unfold like a cursed YouTube playlist.

Mind Body Spirit (2023) 6 10 Mind Body Spirit follows Anya, an aspiring yoga influencer, as she embarks on a ritual practice left behind by her estranged grandmother. What starts as a spiritual self-help guide quickly evolves into something much more sinister. As Anya becomes obsessed with the mysterious power of the practice, she unwittingly unleashes an otherworldly entity that begins to take control of her life -- and her videos. Now Anya must race to unlock the truth, before her descent into madness threatens to consume her mind, body and spirit. Release Date May 7, 2024 Director Alex Henes , Matthew Merenda Cast Sarah J. Bartholomew , Madi Bready , KJ Flahive , Anna Knigge , Kristi Noory Runtime 85 Minutes Writers Topher Hendricks , Alex Henes , Matthew Merenda Studio(s) Art Brut Films , Welcome Villain Films Expand

5 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Directed by Michael Sarnoski

Hold onto your butts because we've got another prequel on the list. Michael Sarnoski's A Quiet Place: Day One is a stunningly soulful monster movie that's … stealthily not really a monster movie? We watch the Death Angels crash down like comets into New York City, don't get me wrong. There are some early attack sequences, but then emotions take over. Lupita Nyong'o plays a hospice patient in search of her favorite pizza slice in the city — Joseph Quinn tags along as a terrified English law student who simply does not want to be alone. The movie becomes a side quest away from the "action," as Nyong'o and Quinn develop an astonishingly affecting relationship that finds humanity at the end of the world. The scares work, but Sarnoski's command over life-affirming storytelling between human characters is infinitely better. It's the apocalypse — enjoy your last bite of pizza.

4 'Longlegs'

Directed by Oz Perkins

Oz Perkins has asserted himself as one of contemporary horror’s most singular voices with The Blackcoat’s Daughter, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel. You might not vibe with his divisive approach, lingering like drippy molasses and packed with dread, but chances are that will change with Longlegs. His latest blends procedural investigation intrigue with a despicably satanic vibe, featuring an all-star cast that includes Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood, and Alicia Witt at the top of their game. Perkins still favors his simmering brand of creeping terror yet picks up the pace as Cage’s serial killer “Longlegs” torments Monroe’s FBI agent hot on his trail. The story slinks, slithers, and crawls under your skin, high on the infernal evils that hold you hostage until the credits.

Longlegs 7 10 A chilling horror thriller directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a promising new FBI agent assigned to solve the mystery of an elusive serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers disturbing evidence of occult practices connected to the murders. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Oz Perkins

3 'Stopmotion'

Directed by Robert Morgan

It’s been a damn fine year for horror feature debuts, with Robert Morgan’s artistically insidious Stopmotion towards the top. Morgan’s story about a stop-motion animator who becomes obsessed with her latest project confronts the follies of losing yourself to the creative process. Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale) stars as Ella Blake, whose profound performance finds surreal disturbances in how Ella’s reality crumbles. Stopmotion reminds me of films like Censor or Berberian Sound Studio, as Ella’s molded characters start escaping the confines of her workbench and become hallucinogenic supporting characters. It’s Henry Selick by way of Peter Strickland, the highest of compliments.

Stopmotion (2024) 7 10 Release Date September 24, 2023 Director Robert Morgan Cast Aisling Franciosi , Stella Gonet , Tom York , James Swanton Runtime 93 minutes Writers Robin King , Robert Morgan

2 'Infested'

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček

Sébastien Vaniček’s feature debut Infested is as good an eight-legged thriller as Arachnophobia. It’s [REC] meets Attack the Block but with spiders, which Vaniček uses to comment on French class politics and the “vermin” living in low-income housing. Once the first spider gets loose inside an apartment complex (exterior shots show Picasso’s Arenas in Noisy-le-Grand), it’s all gas and no breaks. The spiders keep multiplying, keep getting bigger, and keep the intensity skyrocketing with an astoundingly propulsive energy. I’d say arachnophobes should stay far away from this one, but it’s just too good to miss.

Infested (2024) 7 10 In a chilling exploration of survival and fear, a group of friends finds themselves trapped in an isolated cabin, where they must face a mysterious and lethal parasite that threatens their very existence. As the infection spreads, alliances are tested and secrets are revealed, turning their sanctuary into a battleground for survival. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Sébastien Vanicek Cast Théo Christine , Sofia Lesaffre , Jérôme Niel , Lisa Nyarko , Finnegan Oldfield , Marie-Philomene , Nga Runtime 106 Minutes Writers Sébastien Vanicek , Florent Bernard Studio(s) My Box Films Distributor(s) Shudder Expand

1 'Exhuma'

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

The rich spirituality of Korean horror cinema is alive and well in Jang Jae-hyun’s Exhuma. It feels related to The Wailing in how each act bobs and weaves through subgenres with grace. Afterlife specialists must erase a family’s curse, but what starts with ceremonial dances and chants becomes a full-fledged demonic battle. It’s another film, like Infested, that doesn’t relent the second things get started. Every step forward is into uncharted waters, sinking deeper into haunted madness until the very last frame. Exhuma is rooted in South Korean culture and adds oodles of character to each frame, posterizing the grace and beauty that can be achieved while unrested phantoms tear peoples’ heads off.

Exhuma Exhuma follows a renowned shaman and her protégé, who are hired by a wealthy family to investigate a supernatural illness affecting the first-born children of each generation. They trace the affliction to the family’s ancestral grave, where they uncover a dark secret involving a cursed burial site. Release Date February 22, 2024 Director Jang Jae-hyun Cast Choi Min-sik , Kim Go-eun , Yoo Hae-jin , Lee Do-Hyun , and Kim Sun-young Runtime 134 Minutes Writers Jang Jae-hyun Studio(s) Showbox , Pinetown Productions , and MCMC Distributor(s) Showbox Expand

