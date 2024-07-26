Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Longlegs and also discusses the topic of sexual abuse.

The Big Picture New Satanic horror films like The First Omen, Late Night with the Devil, and Longlegs critique Church violations, media influence, and autonomy violations.

Traditional Church authority is portrayed negatively in recent horror movies, tying to modern critiques of institutions.

Satanic presence in films reflects current social tensions and the desire to challenge hierarchical powers.

It’s a great year for Satan and his team if you’re going to believe 2024’s slate of nefarious horror entries. Michael Mohan’s Immaculate saw a nefarious Catholic cult misuse science to create an unholy abomination at the expense of Sister Cecilia's (Sydney Sweeney) mind, body, and spirit. Arkasha Stevenson’s The First Omen follows the attempts of Margaret (Nell Tiger Free) to escape a different Catholic cult, who seek the birth of the Antichrist. Late Night with The Devil sees besieged late-night host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) reap the consequences of a grievous deal with the devil on live TV, Joshua John Miller's The Exorcism follows a remake of William Friedkin's The Exorcist gone awry, and Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs depicts a series of violent killings by a Satanic serial killer known only as "Longlegs" whose dark plan is terrorizing families in the Pacific Northwest. Audiences have had many exceptional films showcasing the Devil's machinations this year, making 2024 hot as Hell for fans of Mr. Morningstar... but why?

Satan, of course, is a key figure in Western and Islamic religious lore and has consequently fueled waves of literature over the past millennia as a rebellious archangel, a source of evil, and tormenting force. It's no surprise that Satan, demons, and the like have long fueled horror cinema. Silent film pioneer Georges Melies arguably made the first horror film in 1896's The House of the Devil, and one of his most famous shorts was 1903’s The Infernal Cake Walk, showcasing a hideous dancing devil exerting powers in the bowels of Hell. Religious-inspired horror fueled a wave of late-1960s through 1970s horror classics like Rosemary’s Baby, William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, and Richard Donner’s The Omen, which set the horror world ablaze with tales of nefarious Satanic cults, demonic possession, and the apocalyptic birth of the Antichrist. They showcase the demonic, sure, but as a threat to be combated by established Church authorities, reinforcing the perspective and moral alignment of the powers that be. This new wave of Satanic horror, however, has adapted well to modern times, showcasing a uniquely thoughtful riff on these classic themes.

Longlegs 7 10 Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Horror Distributor(s) Neon Expand

'Immaculate' and 'The First Omen' Look at the Treatment of Women in the Church

Perhaps the most atypical film in the bunch is Immaculate, where Sister Cecelia's supposed immaculate conception is actually the misuse of science by a rogue sect of the Catholic church to force the Second Coming into their own hands. There's no visible Devil involved, yet it's a blasphemous violation of both natural and divine orders. (Nowhere in Revelations does it say "humans can try and jump-start the end times with weird science.") The child we don't see is an abomination, as confirmed in Collider's interview with director Michael Mohan, who admits they made a "creature" for the unseen infant. He further clarified to The Wrap that "when we set out to make the movie the most important thing was that it was a rollercoaster ride," but that, thematically, "if people choose to read into it, which they can do… The goal isn’t to change anybody’s mind. The goal is to ignite a conversation.” Immaculate doesn't take a firm stance on faith; it's a deeper inspection of violations of women's autonomy within the Catholic Church.

Related The Perfect Companion to 'MaXXXine' Isn’t 'X,' It’s This Underrated Noir A24 Gem This 2018 Hollywood mystery from David Robert Mitchell would make a great companion piece to Ti West's latest film.

The First Omen similarly deals with themes around the Catholic Church and its violations of bodily autonomy by following a different aspirant nun, Margaret, targeted by a different rogue sect of the church to birth the Antichrist. It's a "supply creates its own demand" logic, a gambit to enhance Church authority at the expense of Margaret and many other women, adding layers to the lore of the Omen franchise. In Collider's interview with director Arkasha Stevenson, she noted that addressing these issues was both intentional and a natural outgrowth of the story itself. To talk about Damien's origins means "we're gonna be talking about birth themes. We’re gonna be talking about the female body, and autonomy over the female body, and that’s something I was really wanting to speak about,” she explains. Like Immaculate, it uses suspicious and horrifying activities to deliver poignant lessons about the perils of the Church.

In 'Longlegs,' People's Trust in the Church Is Used to Kill Them

Image Via Neon

Even Longlegs may be a more straightforward tale of a series of Satanic murders (a true supernatural showcase of Satanic power), but a key element is the killer’s collaborator, Ruth Harker (Alicia Witt), who is manipulated into bringing Satanic power that violates victims' autonomy into their homes while dressed as a nun and claiming to be delivering a gift from the Church. Here, the violation may be Satanic, but it isn't an accident that Satanic power enters under the guise of the Catholic Church and that its central power is violating the autonomy for violent purposes. In an interview with Inverse, Perkins clarified that he's "absolutely areligious," finding Satan to be more of an "amusing" character, but he is sharply critical of the misuses of religion. “I don’t know that there have been many crusades that have happened because of the devil," he comments. "I don't think anybody's saying, ‘Hail, Satan’ when we are colonizing a land. They're saying, ‘Praise Jesus.'" It's an instructive aside, because in Longlegs, like The First Omen and Immaculate before it, Satanic terror and autonomy violations come in the trappings of the church.

'The Exorcism' Criticizes the Catholic Church Instead of Satan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Another interesting theme that's pervaded a set of this year's horror entries is that the media is a key arena for spiritual battle between God and the Devil. The Exorcism sees struggling and newly sober actor Tony (Russell Crowe) take over the lead role in an unnamed remake of The Exorcist. During the production of the film, Tony becomes possessed by real demonic forces, reflecting both the American 'Satanic Panic' of the 1980s and 1990s (in its rampant concerns over the dangers of making cultural products about demons or the Devil) and reported real-life creepy happenings surrounding the production of films like The Omen.

While this plot seems at home with the earlier Satanic-media-demonizing of yore, the film pivots to criticize Catholicism in unique ways. In the film, Tony's vulnerability to demonic forces is connected to his trauma from being a victim of sexual abuse by a Priest when he was an altar boy. Here, Tony isn't vulnerable to possession because starring in movies about Satan is bad, he's explicitly vulnerable because of the predations of clergy in the Catholic Church itself. Rather than valorizing Catholic history in its approach to the Church and the demonic, it instead calls close, critical attention to abuses in Church history in a very critical light.

'Late Night with the Devil' Subverts Satanic Panic

Image via IFC

In Late Night with the Devil, Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) is the host of a somewhat popular but never number-one late-night talk show in the 1970s. In a desperate effort to increase the popularity of his show, "Night Owls with Jack Delroy," Delroy books a Halloween episode showcasing a girl who supposedly was a real-life victim of a Satanic cult (echoing the 1980 book Michelle Remembers that started the U.S. Satanic Panic in the first place), and who suffers a demonic possession. Delroy gets much more than he bargained for in the process of interviewing the young girl, bringing the demonic right into American living rooms.

That latter theme once again seems like traditional Satanic Panic fears (namely that exposure to media showcasing Satan makes one vulnerable to his infernal influence), but again there's a critical twist: the film implies the demon isn't present because of the Satanic cult, per se. Instead, it terrorizes Jack because of his deal with the devil at a Bohemian Grove-style retreat of the rich and powerful. As with The Exorcism, traditional Satanic Panic fear is used for a horror movie set-up but instead subverted, attributing demonic influence to religious and cultural elites — the Catholic Church (The Exorcism) and the rich and powerful (Late Night with The Devil).

Satan Is Back in Horror Movies — But He's Different

Close

It's beyond interesting that so many of the year's Satanic-themed horror films eschew the Church-reinforcing themes of yore, using them as starting points to critique its violations of bodily autonomy (particularly that of women), predation, or misuse of the media for power. It's all in an era when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade against decades of precedent, the rights of transgender people are increasingly at threat, and the existence of religiously neutral public schools is under fire. It's a multifaceted war using religion to violate hard-earned liberties, rights, and autonomy, and these factors are clearly the inspiration for this year's excellent set of Satanic horror entries.

Whereas prior films’ treatment of the demonic frequently upheld the authority and lore of the Church (particularly Catholic), these films are upending this authority. They use demonic plot devices to criticize traditional Christian authority and social hierarchy, connecting to a deeper social discontentment with hierarchical, sometimes misogynistic or predatory, religious institutions and practices. Suffice it to say that perhaps these films' answer to the question "Why is Satan so hot right now?" is simple. He's hot because he's in Hell, and certain social forces want to take all of society there, too.

Longlegs is available in U.S. theaters.

Get Tickets