Horror is an ever-evolving genre and we see it more and more with every passing year. 2024 saw some heavy hitters like Longlegs, the buzzy body horror comedy, The Substance, and Robert Eggers' remake of Nosferatu. It was also a year for sequels and prequels, with The Strangers: Chapter 1, Terrifier 3, and A Quiet Place: Day One among the releases. It was a solid year for the genre, with some memorable entries, and a few titles that will likely fade into obscurity. But as we prepare to enter 2025, the horror lineup is already looking far more exciting than that of 2024. With long-awaited sequels alongside promising new ideas, the scope of horror for the year is sure to be a bloody good time.

1 'Wolf Man'

January 17

Co-written and directed by Leigh Whannel, Wolf Man kicks 2025 into high gear on January 17. Starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, the movie is a reboot of The Wolf Man from 1941. It follows a young family of three who move to Oregon to inherit childhood home of the father, Blake (Christopher Abbott). Shortly after moving in, during a full moon, Blake is attacked by a werewolf that claws his arm. The family barricades themselves inside their house for safety, but soon Blake begins to transform into something equally as terrifying as the threat that awaits them outside. Wolf Man is also produced by Blumhouse and Ryan Gosling and is the newest installment in the rebooted Universal Monster cinematic universe (which also includes 2017’s The Mummy and 2020’s The Invisible Man).

2 'Presence'

January 24

Also releasing in January is Presence, a film directed by Steven Soderbergh (director of Oceans Eleven and Sex, Lies, and Videotape) and written by David Koepp (who penned Jurassic Park, Spider-Man, and Mission: Impossible). Starring Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, and Chris Sullivan, Presence follows a family who move into a new house and discover they are not alone. The film is told from the perspective of the titular spectral presence. Earning strong reviews at last year's Sundance Film Festival along with star power in its cast and crew, Presence is a 2025 horror title you won't want to miss.

3 'Companion'

January 31

Companion is one of 2025’s early releases, coming out on January 31. Few details are available but we have a brief synopsis from the trailer: A billionaire's death sets off a chain of events for Iris (Sophie Thatcher) and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate. Starring Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher in the lead roles, and directed by Drew Hancock, Companion proudly announces that it comes from the creators of Barbarian. So it’s likely that the movie has got some major twists in store.

4 'Heart Eyes'

February 7

Heart Eyes is the perfect movie to watch this Valentine’s Day, as it not only releases the week before the swoon-worthy holiday, but it’s actually a rom-com slasher. Heart Eyes follows co-workers working late on Valentine’s Day who are mistaken for a couple by the infamous Heart Eyes Killer. The film stars Mason Gooding, Olivia Holt, Jordan’s Brewster, and Devon Sawa, and is the perfect watch for those who prefer to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a good horror flick than flowers and chocolate.

5 'The Monkey'

February 21

Osgood Perkins terrified everyone with one of 2024's best horror releases, Longlegs, and he’s back to do it again in February with The Monkey. Based on the 1980 short story by Stephen King, The Monkey follows twin brothers who find their father’s vintage toy collection in the attic, including a toy monkey. Soon after, they begin to witness a string of horrific deaths that seem to be brought on by the mysterious toy. Starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Elijah Wood, the all-star cast fits perfectly into Perkins’ follow-up to his 2024 mega-hit. It may not have a maniacal Nicolas Cage, but the trailer promises a film just as dread-inducing and bloody.

6 'Vicious'

February 28

Vicious, from Bryan Bertino, will make its debut on February 28. Starring Dakota Fanning in the lead role, the movie follows a young woman who receives a gift from a stranger. She then spends the night fighting for her life when she slips down a rabbit hole contained inside the gift. Little else is known about the movie but that may be for the best since the details we know sound so twisted already. Bertino also directed The Strangers and The Strangers: Prey At Night, so we already know he is great at creating a tense and eerie atmosphere within his films. Hopefully Vicious will reach the heights he has already established in his career.

7 'Sinners'

March 7

Michael B. Jordan pulls double duty in Sinners which releases on March 7. In the film, Jordan portrays twin brothers Elijah and Elias who return to their hometown in hopes of starting over again. Only when they return do they discover that something evil is waiting to welcome them home. Written, directed, and produced by Ryan Coogler (who has worked with Michael B. Jordan numerous times before), Sinners is a change of pace from his usual work which includes Black Panther and Creed. Unlike those, Sinners is a horror movie, and a damn scary looking one at that.

8 'The Woman In the Yard'

March 28

The Woman In The Yard is a psychological thriller produced by Blumhouse and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who just helmed Netflix's Christmas action flick, Carry-On. Starring Danielle Deadwyler, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Russell Hornsby, the movie’s premise sees a woman dressed in black appear on a family’s front lawn and deliver a sinister warning. But no one knows who she is, where she came from, or why she’s there. Quite frankly, the thought sounds terrifying, and since it’s deemed a psychological thriller, The Woman In The Yard is likely going to play tricks on your mind and keep you guessing until the very last second.

9 'Drop'

April 11

From Christopher Landon comes Drop in April. It follows a widowed mother on a first date after years of being out of the game. All is going well until she starts being tormented by a series of anonymous airdrops to her phone threatening the lives of her children. Drop is described as a thriller, but the plot sounds much more like it fits into horror, and Christopher Landon is no stranger to the genre having written the majority of the Paranormal Activity movies, and also bringing us the horror comedies Happy Death Day and Freaky. Time will tell if Drop also keeps with Landon’s trend of blending horror and comedy, but it sounds like a thrilling time nonetheless.

10 'Final Destination: Bloodlines'

May 16

Yet another long-awaited sequel, Final Destination: Bloodlines is releasing on May 16. Details have been kept extremely under wraps, but we do know some details such as the cast, which features Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, and Richard Harmon, among others. But what fans were most eager to know was if horror legend Tony Todd would be reprising his role in the franchise as William Bludworth. It was confirmed by Bloody Disgusting that not only would Todd be returning, but the movie would actually focus on his character’s backstory and connection to death. Tony Todd sadly passed away in November 2024, so Bloodlines focusing on his character feels especially fitting to honor him.

11 '28 Years Later'

June 20

28 Years Later is likely the most anticipated film on this list, as fans have been begging for years for another movie. The film is a sequel to the hit 2002's 28 Days Later, and 2007's 28 Weeks Later with star Cillian Murphy and director Danny Boyle returning. 28 Years Later picks up the story nearly three decades after the events of 28 Days Later and shows how the survivors of the virus are holding up all these years later. A group of survivors soon learns of a new mutation that not only affects the infected but fellow survivors as well. Little else is known of the plot, but 28 Years Later has been wanted for so long that audiences are already ablaze with chatter over it, and it’s bound to be a hit.

12 'M3GAN 2.0'

June 27