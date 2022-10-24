A decade when the horrors of the occult, extraterrestrial, and Satanismi became convincing explanations for the unfathomable.

Between the Swinging Sixties and The Excellence Eighties lies the 'Me Decade' of the seventies, where its counterculture surrounding anti-Vietnam War sentiment in addition to the vindication of individuality had led to a snowball expansion of occultism.

Ever since the introduction of 60s horror films like Rosemary's Baby (1968) and the massive success associated with The Exorcist released in 1973, the public audience are both terrified and intrigued by horror films affiliated with the cacodemonic, leading a wave of commercially and artistically engrossing horror movies that defined the 70s.

'The Omen' (1976)

The Saw movie franchise's iconic serial killer Jigsaw is definitely not the first villain to make tricycle-riding scary. Launching innumerable sequels and remakes, The Omen (1976) not only strikes fear into many audiences' hearts with the name 'Damien' but also pioneered many inventive killings incited by a seemingly harmless kid to keep one glued to their seats with trepidation.

The supernatural horror film follows a successful politician Robert Thorn (Gregory Peck) who adopts newborn Damien (Harvey Stephens) after his wife has suffered a miscarriage. Unbeknownst to Robert, Damien is the son of the Antichrist hell-bent on causing chaos to his blissful life with the intention of inheriting his empire and ruling the world.

'Ganja & Hess' (1973)

Remade by film auteur Spike Lee as Da Sweet Blood of Jesus (2014), Bill Gunn's Ganja & Hess (1973) is perhaps one of the most important blaxploitation horror films in cinematic history, utilizing vampiric themes that symbolize addiction.

Starring Duane Jones as Dr. Hess Green, the film sees the wealthy anthropologist turning into a bloodthirsty vampire after getting attacked by his mentally unstable assistant George Meda (Gunn) with an ancient Myrthian dagger. Gifted the power of immortality, Hess struggles with his newfound appetite for blood as well as his burgeoning desire for Meda's widow Ganja (Marlene Clark).

'The Wicker Man' (1973)

While the 2006 remake starring the ever-so charismatic Nicolas Cage is certainly comical and meme-worthy, the original 1973 British folk horror film is anything but humorous, especially with the presentation of the ancient sacrificial practice 'wicker man', where human and animal sacrifices are the norm.

The Wicker Man (1973) centers around police sergeant Neil Howie (Edward Woodward) as he travels to a remote Scottish island Summerisle after receiving an anonymous letter requesting an investigation regarding the disappearance of a young girl. As a deeply pious Christian, Neil becomes increasingly disturbed by the locals' bizarre religious customs and their insistence on denying the missing girl's existence.

'House' (1977)

Partially inspired by ideas from his own daughter, Japanese experimental director Nobuhiko Obayashi's House (1977) is an exhilarating amalgamation of freakish mischief and eerie visuals that will besiege audiences for days and nights.

This Asian horror cult classic finds a group of frolicsome schoolgirls visiting the country home of one of the girl's aunt for summer vacation. Befuddled by the aunt's eccentricity and a mysterious string of supernatural occurrences, each girl, named according to their appearances or essential quirks, soon finds themselves entrapped in the house plagued by vengeful spirits and a plaintive past.

'Don't Look Now' (1973)

Another British horror classic to make the list, Don't Look Now (1973) is one of the most faithful and revealing cinematic depictions of grief. Aided by a vanguardist editing style that forsakes time and provokes audiences' perception, the psychological horror thriller takes advantage of audiences' familiarity with conventional horror tropes and subsequently bulldozes it to the ground.

Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie play a married couple, John and Laura Baxter, who travels to Venice for work reasons as well as fleetingly escaping from England where they lost their daughter. After encountering a psychic woman with her cautionary harbingers claiming to be from their dead daughter, Laura is convinced while John remains skeptical until he runs into enigmatic events.

'Alice, Sweet Alice' (1976)

Exploring themes such as scrupulosity and emotional neglection from parents to children, this horror slasher film is partly influenced by Don't Look Now (1976) with its recurrent usage of yellow raincoats whilst employing Alfred Hitchcock-style suspense when it comes to its unpredictable plot twists.

After the untimely murder of nine-year-old girl Karen, 12-year-old Alice becomes the prime suspect for her sister's death based on their turbulent relationship and Alice's consistently temperamental behavior. With an unidentified assailant dressed in a yellow raincoat while wearing a creepy translucent mask threatening everyone's lives, Alice, Sweet Alice (1976)'s foreboding musical score and inclusion of perverted characters make for a spine-chilling, skin-crawling movie experience.

'Martin' (1977)

A personal favorite of director George A.Romero, the influential zombie horror director's psychological horror film Martin (1977) balances intense body gore and social satire well without ever appearing humdrum to viewers when it comes to the enduring vampire genre.

Utterly convinced that he's a vampire, Martin Mathias (John Amples) is a young man who targets helpless women by sedating them with narcotics so that he can satiate his blood-drinking habits. In an effort to put a halt to his urge for blood, Martin moves in with his uncle and cousin in Braddock, Pennsylvania, where he begins an affair with a married woman who mitigates his vampiric tendencies.

'Suspiria' (1977)

The first installment of Italian director Dario Argento's The Three Mothers trilogy, Suspiria (1977) cements its iconic status as one of the most visually-enchanting arthouse-horror masterpieces about witches well-embellished by an avant-garde, creeping music score and demonstrations of creative elimination of characters.

When an American ballet student Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper) transfers to the prestigious Tanz Academy in Freiberg, Germany, she starts suspecting that the dance academy might be a sanctuary for occultists after witnessing a series of brutal murders befalling her classmates.

'Black Christmas' (1974)

When festive cheer turns into fear, Black Christmas (1974) is a Canadian horror slasher that is influenced by a 60s urban legend where a teenage female babysitter receives a phone call from a stranger asking her to check on the children.

Set during the Christmas season, the film sees a group of sorority sisters who becomes terrorized by a creepy stalker known as 'The Moaner' after receiving obscene prank calls consisting of screaming and ranting in strange voices. When the girls suspect that a serial killer is on the loose, they have not yet realized that the culprit is closer to them than they think.

'Alien' (1979)

One of the most celebrated horror and sci-fi franchises of the century, Alien's (1979) brooding, claustrophobic atmosphere has always been compared to, but never truly surpassed by its action-packed sequel Aliens (1986). With Sigourney Weaver as the impending legendary female badass Ellen Ripley, it's time to revisit this horror classic that never fails to chime in screams and dread of being trapped in space with a belligerent alien on the hunt.

When a commercial spaceship Nostromo stumbles upon a derelict alien ship, the entire crew consisting of seven members, never in their wildest dreams, could anticipate their eventual run-in with an aggressive and deadly extraterrestrial being known as a Xenomorph.

NEXT: 10' 90s Horror Movies Perfect For A Halloween Binge-fest