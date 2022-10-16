With the advent of the Internet and the emergence of revolutionary video games, the '80s were important times as the public witnessed numerous cultural advancements which contributed to the diversity of pop culture in the 21st century. When it comes to cinema, teen-centered films especially by John Hughes as well as iconic action film franchises like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon were all released during the '80s, and are many film buffs' precious nostalgic memories.

When it comes to the horror genre, the plethora of selections ranging from the comically absurd to skin-crawling art-house horror, or both qualities encapsulated in one, set the '80s apart from the 70s which leaned towards traditional conceptions of sinister terror. Experimental was what 80s horror filmmakers abided by, and excitement was what viewers then and today received.

'Hellraiser' (1987)

Starting with one of the most iconic and fearsome villains of the 80s, Clive Barker's Hellraiser (1987) introduced audiences to the hair-raising Cenobites, a group of sadomasochistic entities who relish in torturing humans in exchange for pleasure. When teen protagonist Kirsty (Ashley Laurence) accidentally summons the demonic beings, she has no choice but to agree on retrieving her uncle Frank (Sean Chapman) who has escaped from the Cenobites' extreme experimentation.

Launching a film franchise that expands over 4 decades, its latest comeback also titled Hellraiser (2022) marks the horror franchise's 11th installment, simultaneously reminding audiences it's time to revisit the terrors of the Cenobites once again.

'Sleepaway Camp' (1983)

Whilst summer camp may be fun memories for many teens, the victims in Sleepaway Camp (1983) beg to differ. Released during the Golden Age of slasher movies, this film albeit has a handful of viewers laughing at the occasionally overexaggerated acting but has also provided an infamous twist ending that completely bamboozled audiences.

The plot centers around 14-year-old Angela (Felissa Rose) who is sent to Camp Arawak with her cousin Ricky (Jonathan Tiersten). After a traumatic accident during her childhood, Angela has become introverted and withdrawn, qualities which make her an ideal target for bullies. Unbeknownst to the frivolously happy campers, a macabre string of murders starts to occur soon after Angela's arrival.

'Gremlins' (1984)

Gremlins (1984) is a relatively family-friendly horror comedy for audiences of all ages to watch together and chime in the Halloween spirit. You should never buy a Mogwai as a pet no matter how you fawn over these sweet miniature creatures.

Following a young man named Billy (Zach Galligan) who received a Mogwai as a Christmas present from his father, he is tasked with remembering three important rules: do not expose the Mogwai to sunlight, or water or feed it after midnight. The horrendous consequences of breaking these rules would give rise to mischievous and hostile-behaving creatures wreaking havoc on families and cities.

'Creepshow' (1982)

When the King of Horror, Stephen King, and the Godfather of the Dead, George A. Romero, exchanged hands in the early 80s, Creepshow (1982) was concocted.

An homage to the EC horror comics of the 60s, Creepshow is an American horror comedy anthology film comprising five stories, ranging from a deceased father rising from his grave demanding cake to a business mogul suffering from mysophobia living in his penthouse infested with cockroaches. While combining horror with comedic elements is not unusual these days, both King and Romero have come up with some of the most outlandish stories that culminate in uncannily ghoulish and lavishly fun entertainment.

'Near Dark' (1987)

The neo-Western thriller Near Dark (1987) marks one of the greatest female directors of all time, Kathryn Bigelow's directorial debut. While not a big hit with movie-goers during its initial release, the film has become a cult classic for obvious reasons, deconstructing the Western genre by instilling badass vampire action as well as offering still a better love story than Twilight (2008).

Near Dark recounts the reluctant bodily and psychological transformation of a mid-western farm boy to a vampire after getting bitten by the girl of his dreams. Captured by a band of undead outlaws to which the girl belongs, the boy Caleb (Adrian Pasdar) will either join the psychotic group where he will learn to hunt and feed on human blood or be killed and never rejoin his loved ones again.

'Mr. Vampire' (1985)

Based on Chinese legends and folklore, jiangshi bears similarities to Western vampires when it comes to certain powers and weaknesses. While its translation "stiff corpses" does not necessarily strike fear into hearts, these horrific creatures dressed in Qing Dynasty official garments opt for draining life forces from their victims, easily spotting their victims even by their breathing fluctuations.

The Hong Kong action horror comedy Mr. Vampire (1985) was one of the breakthrough successes that pioneered the popularity of jiangshi films in Hong Kong. This first installment of a long-lasting franchise sees a Taoist priest and his troublesome disciples fighting against the terrors brought about by resurrected jiangshi after a planned reburial of a village elder was awry.

'The Shining' (1980)

Film auteur Stanley Kubrick's contended art-house horror film that divides its audiences. Whether you think that the Razzie nominations are justifiable or have heralded the film as a revolutionary masterpiece in horror cinematic history, The Shining (1980) does an impeccable job of unnerving audiences with its sinister musical score and mystifying imagery that alienates and discombobulates just about anyone.

Audiences may notice the slight problematic nature of the Torrance family from the get-go, but their troubled past quickly catches up to them and is exacerbated when Jack (Jack Nicholson) accepts a caretaker job at the Overlook Hotel. Overwrought with the stresses of family responsibility and jealousy, Jack is convinced by the baleful supernatural forces inhabiting the hotel that he must "take care" of his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and psychic son Danny (Danny Lloyd).

'Opera' (1987)

The dramatic narrative and ostentatiously puissant stage performances epitomized in opera performances falter before director Dario Argento's nightmarishly-stylized killing sequences.

The 1987 giallo slasher focuses on a young opperata getting viciously stalked by an obsessive fan, where everyone and anyone close to her will get murdered mercilessly in extreme close-ups accompanied by an electrifying guitar score, showing Argento's flair for the grandiose. Opera (1987) is another Argento film not for the faint of hearts, especially audience members who are scared of needles.

'Blue Velvet' (1986)

David Lynch's neo-noir Blue Velvet (1986) unearths the dark side of heroes and finds similitude in villains, as exemplified in its opening sequence of a spotless American dream of a white picket fence slowly dissolved in an overabundance of crawling ants lying beneath the green lawns of Lumberton.

Set during the 1950s, college student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) stumbles across a severed human ear which unknowingly leads him to a beautiful, enigmatic nightclub singer Dorothy (Isabella Rossellini) and a group of diabolical criminals led by the mentally-deranged Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper). Jeffrey's idealistic image of his neighborhood is reduced to ruins when his own manhood and morality are repeatedly impugned.

'Evil Dead II' (1987)

Whereas the first installment The Evil Dead (1981) reinforces the demonic horrors of "cabin-in-the-woods" entrapment, the sequel Evil Dead II (1987) tastefully integrates traditional horror elements with hyperkinetic satire, surrealism, and self-deprecating humor, propelling it to one of the most well-recognized cult classics.

The black comedy horror flick finds anti-hero Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) in a sticky situation, again in a seemingly abandoned log cabin in the woods. Unwittingly played a voice recording of an archeologist reciting ancient chants from "The Book of the Dead", an evil force that is known as the Kandarian Demon possesses Ash's girlfriend Linda (Denise Bixler), and subsequently his right hand.Thus, "Ashy Slashy" is born.

