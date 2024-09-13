The 1980s were one of the least creative decades for cinema, seeing the rise of formulaic blockbusters and a return to studio-driven filmmaking. Nevertheless, it did produce some horror classics, like The Thing, Aliens, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and the Evil Dead films. Alongside the masterpieces, though, were numerous films that missed the mark—whether due to poor writing, laughable special effects, or a complete lack of coherence. These movies, while attempting to deliver thrills and chills, often ended up confusing or disappointing their audiences.

With this in mind, here are the worst horror movies of the 1980s. From killer vehicles to unconvincing monsters, flying piranhas to dollar-store Gremlins, the following films have earned their place on various 'worst ever' lists for a reason. While they may still offer a certain charm or cult appeal, their flaws are undeniable. They are works of anti-genius, each notorious for its own unique failings.

10 'Terror Night' (1989)

Directed by Nick Marino and André De Toth

"This was the first time you took part in a Satanic ritual?" Terror Night follows a group of teenagers who break into an old Hollywood mansion, only to be stalked and killed by an actor (John Ireland) from a bygone era. The killer, who dons different costumes from his past film roles, dispatches the teens in increasingly absurd ways. This premise had some zany potential, but the execution is decidedly lackluster.

The plot is disjointed, with little coherence between the kills and the story. There's also poor pacing, subpar performances (most of the actors were either amateurs or worked in adult film), and a flagrant lack of logic, with characters making laughably bad decisions throughout. Some of the death scenes are fairly creative, and spotting all the references to exploitation films is mildly fun, but, overall, Terror Night is a disaster. It's not even campy enough to be ironically entertaining.

9 'Maximum Overdrive' (1986)

Directed by Stephen King

"It isn't the comet. It's a broom." Maximum Overdrive was Stephen King's first and only directorial effort, and for good reason. This stinker revolves around machines that come to life and begin terrorizing humanity after a comet passes Earth. A group of survivors, trapped in a truck stop, must fight off killer vehicles, including a semi-truck with a sinister Green Goblin face.

The end result is a truly awful mess, boasting over-the-top performances, questionable special effects, dragged-out scenes, and a tone that veers between unintentional comedy and failed horror. King himself has described it as a "moron movie". Some of the visuals are occasionally cool, but they are way too far and far between. All told, it's genuinely hard to believe that this disasterpiece was created by the same person who wrote The Shining and The Shawshank Redemption. For a superior King story about evil vehicles, rather check out Christine.

8 'Parasite' (1982)

Directed by Charles Band

"I could've gone to the city when my father died, but they'd just put me in one of those work camps." Parasite (not to be confused with Bong Joon Ho's 2019 gem) is set in a dystopian future where scientist Paul Dean (Robert Glaudini) is forced to create a deadly parasite that feeds on human flesh. He infects himself with the organism and flees from the authorities, seeking a way to destroy his world-threatening creation. The trouble is, he's almost guaranteed to kill himself in the process.

Unfortunately, this story is told in the most boring way possible, with generic writing and actors who don't seem to want to be there. Not even the 3-D trickery and effects by VFX legend Stan Winston (Aliens, The Thing) can salvage it. The film is also notable for being Demi Moore's first major role, though she later called it "the worst movie [she had] ever been in."

7 'The Hills Have Eyes Part II' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

"It ain't natural to be in a place without a disco." Wes Craven was a talented director with multiple classics to his name, but The Hills Have Eyes Part II is not one of them. Its predecessor was a seminal cult classic, but the follow-up is a misfire. In a parallel to the first, the story follows a group of motocross riders who, while traveling through the desert, are ambushed by the cannibalistic mutants from the original film. However, it never matches the tension of the original.

The 1977 film is sly and imaginative, doing a lot with its limited budget. By contrast, Part II just feels lazy and hastily made; a cash grab of the worst kind. The director's heart clearly was not in it, especially given that he had proved his talents just a few months earlier with A Nightmare on Elm Street. He thus has the dubious honor of having directed some of the most iconic and the most forgettable horror movies of the 1980s.