Horror has proven itself to be one of the most visceral and distinct genres when it comes to film. It lends itself to filmmakers to go beyond the barriers and social norms to create truly inspired works of art. While each decade and generation has standout horror films that have continued to delight and stand the test of time, the '90s stand out as one of the most prominent and influential decades for horror worldwide.

While each community and subsection of the internet has strong opinions and perspectives as to which '90s horror films are the greatest, Letterboxd provides a unique lens to tackle the topic. This is in part due to its virtue of being the most popular site for modern movie fans, most of whom are younger and have grown up during the digital era. Indeed, Letterboxd's fans have crowned a few '90s horror films as the best of the decade. These projects rose to the top come from a wide selection of cultures and countries, as well as all-time classics that have stood the test of time.

10 'Angel Dust' (1994)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.87/5

A crime thriller and psychological horror film from Japan, Angel Dust follows a forensic psychiatrist, Kaho Minami, who is brought in by the Tokyo police to help stop a serial killer who commits his murders once a week on crowded subways. With her help in deciphering the mentality and motivation behind their deranged killer, the police hope to get even a single step closer to finally bringing this deranged killer to justice.

Angel Dust follows a lot of the classic horror and thriller trends of the decade, not shying away from disturbing and striking concepts surrounding its murder while shrouded in a deep and compelling mystery. The film's usage and striking visuals of the metropolitan Tokyo cityscape are easily one of the highlights, as its usage of subway stations and other such locals prove to only further add to the film's themes of alienation and disassociation. While it still hasn't had a US physical release in 30 years, Angel Dust has assuredly become a cult classic and fan favorite among horror fans in the years since its release.

9 'Dead Alive' (1992)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.93/5

Before Peter Jackson became a household name with his legendary work on the Lord of the Rings trilogy and King Kong, his prominent claim to fame was with wild, over-the-top bloodbath films like Dead Alive. Combining the stylings and content of a no-holds-barred body horror film with the themes and grace of a romantic comedy, Dead Alive sees a town whose inhabitants are transformed into zombie creatures from an infection caused by a bite from a Sumatran rat monkey. It soon becomes up to Lionel Cosgrove to stop the madness and save the town.

It's difficult to understate just how gory Dead Alive is, with the film constantly one-upping itself in terms of extremely graphic content, earning its status as one of the goriest films of all time. However, Dead Alive still throws in great deals of humor, charm, and romance to make the entire experience come across less like a disturbed snuff film and more like a blood-soaked water park. Dead Alive also features some of Jackson's signature filmmaking and directorial stylings that would soon enough be touted as masterworks with his blockbuster films.

8 'Funny Games' (1997)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.95

The infamous psychological horror film by Austrian director Michael Haneke, Funny Games is one of the most influential and iconic horror-thrillers of its era, quickly making a name for itself. It follows a duo of young men who break into a vacation home and hold a family hostage, forcing them to take part in a collection of sadistic games of torture. As various twists and turns force the family to make painful and terrifying choices, the truth behind this vicious duo begins to slowly reveal itself.

Funny Games is unmatched in its brilliant balance of dread, tension, and humor when it comes to its execution and display of heinous, torturous acts. While many other torture and home invasion films play mostly the same as one another, no horror movie experience feels quite like the distinct, pinpoint precision of Funny Games. The film proved to be so beloved that Haneke would create a shot-for-shot English remake 10 years later that manages to be just as good, if not as groundbreaking, as the original.

7 'Misery' (1990)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.97/5

Featuring what is easily considered to be one of the greatest and most iconic performances in horror film history, Misery sees novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) reeling from a car crash while on a snowy road in Colorado. He is found by Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who just so happens to be the "number one fan" of the character Paul created. As Annie nurses Paul back to health, it slowly becomes apparent that she is far from the most gracious host, seemingly keeping Paul weakened, drugged, and at the mercy of her unstable ways.

What has helped Misery maintain its status as a classic in the horror genre is the masterful performance from Kathy Bates as Annie, who cycles from charming and innocent to deranged and psychotic with the flip of a switch. It has certainly only helped Misery's favor that its themes of parasocial relationships and deranged mental attachments have only grown more relevant and topical during the digital era and the swath of online creators and social media.

6 'Manichitrathazhu' (1993)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.98/5

A Malayalam-language psychological tour de force, Manichitrathazhu has made a name for itself as one of India's defining works of art in horror filmmaking, often touted among the country's best psychological thrillers. The film follows a young couple planning to spend the holiday at an ancient ancestral house despite the disapproval of locals who believe the house is haunted. It doesn't take long before several unexplainable supernatural phenomena impact the duo as they begin to turn on one another.

While this film and story have been recreated and adapted a multitude of times over the years in different languages, it's the masterful original that has stood the test of time as one of the defining Indian films of the decade. Between the brilliant and still-terrifying performances to the experimental composition and cinematography, Manichitrathazhu was deeply ahead of its time, not just for horror films in India but for horror filmmaking as a whole.

5 'Scream' (1996)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.02/5

A film that almost single-handedly brought back slasher films and horror whodunits for a new generation of film fans, Scream's biting and masterful satire of the genre was unlike anything audiences had seen at that point. The film sees the small suburban town of Woodsboro shaken over dealing with the mysterious Ghostface killer targetting various teenagers. As more people become victims of the killer, a group of teens uses the tropes and conventions of horror slashers as a guide for how to survive.

While the film has gotten much more recognition and legacy thanks to its multitude of sequels and reboots over the years, there is still something distinctly special about the original Scream that has made it an icon of '90s horror for so long. From the iconic and sometimes cheesy performances from the majority of the cast to the genuinely tense and unpredictable horror sequences surrounding Ghostface, it's no wonder that Scream became as much of a cultural phenomenon as it did.

4 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.03/5

The brilliant magnum opus from director M. Night Shyamalan, The Sixth Sense is a masterful mixture of tension, horror, and drama to help create one of the biggest cultural phenomenons in horror in the late '90s. The film follows psychiatrist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), who, after an unexpected tragedy in his life, becomes deeply connected and invested in his latest patient, 9-year-old Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment). As Crowe investigates deeper and deeper into the dark secret that Cole is harboring, the truth proves difficult to swallow.

While Shyamalan's other filmmaking ventures have been largely divided with mixed reception over the years, nearly everyone agrees that The Sixth Sense is a true masterpiece of suspenseful horror filmmaking. Its buildup and execution were precise and near-flawless, and its supernatural story was simply unmatched for the era. The Sith Sense still holds up today as one of the best supernatural films of all time, and its game-changing ending remains one of the all-time great movie twists.

3 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' (1992)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.19/5

Acting as a prequel to David Lynch's legendary television series, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me provides a deeper insight into the life of the infamous Laura Palmer in the last seven days of her death. With Palmer hanging around the lowlifes of her town, her deadly fate is seemingly inevitable. At the same time, FBI agents are on the hunt for the murderer behind the death of Teresa Banks, facing numerous dark visions and supernatural encounters while on his quest for justice.

While the television series balanced its darker, supernatural elements with a signature blend of strange soap opera tropes and offbeat humor, Fire Walk with Me does away with the lighthearted quirks for a much darker and serious tone. It works wonders not just as a companion piece to the beloved television series but as a singular standalone story, complete with brilliant twists and turns. While a box office bomb upon release, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me is now considered one of Lynch's most prominent cinematic achievements and one of the best prequels of all time.

2 'Cure' (1997)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.24/5

Cure is the perfect example of how a horror film can conjure feelings of dread, anguish, and terror without relying on jump scares or abject gore, accomplishing its feats of unadulterated tension through pure filmmaking prowess. The Japanese horror noir film follows a detective and a psychologist as they attempt to uncover the source of a string of deadly and gruesome murders following the same pattern: each victim has a bloody X carved into their neck. In each case, the murderer is found near the victim and doesn't remember a thing about the crime.

Cure is a pure masterclass in suspense, mystery, and tension, creating overwhelming terror and despair in every sequence. Letterboxd simply acts as just one of the many other communities and subgroups that hold Cure in such high regard, with its influence and legacy increasing with each passing year. More than just one of the best horror movies of the '90s, Cure holds a commendable spot as one of the best horror movies of all time in the eyes of Letterboxd users.

1 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.33/5

Few films, horror or otherwise, can attribute themselves to the level of widespread recognition and legacy that The Silence of the Lambs had throughout the 90s. The legendary psychological horror thriller sees top student Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) interviewing infamous psychiatrist turned cannibalistic psychopath Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) for her research. When Lecter appears to have insight into an ongoing murder case, it quickly becomes a race against time for Clarice to put together Lecter's clues before the serial killer strikes again.

The Silence of the Lambs was a cultural phenomenon that went simply beyond being a hit horror film, as it rose through the ranks to be one of the most recognizable and talked about films of the '90s. It became a mainstay in pop culture throughout the decade and beyond, which is all the more wild considering the film's disturbing themes and content, yet it's all thanks to its masterful qualities. Letterboxd specifically still touts the film as the #2 greatest horror movie of all time, a well as holding a spot at #103 on their list of the greatest movies of all time.

