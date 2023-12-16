Womanhood is a concept often explored in dramatic movies, with many features tackling the struggles of being a woman on a daily basis and providing food for thought, not only to female but also to male audiences. When it comes to illustrating the conditions women are often prone to and have to endure at some point in their lives, horror can provide viewers with even more compelling and provocative perspectives.

Throughout the years, the portrayal of women has changed in horror movies — ranging from the Puritan to the Monstress — and it wasn't just a few times that the genre has relied on female sexuality. Whether a film illustrates the exploitation and objectification of women's bodies or analyzes the nightmarish side of motherhood, it has become evident that womanhood and horror walk hand in hand and thrive on each other's complexities. From Fresh to Rosemary's Baby, these are 10 of the best horror movies that explore womanhood.

10 'Fresh' (2022)

Director: Mimi Cave

Directed by Mimi Cave, Fresh is one of the most surprising body horror movies of recent times. It follows Daisy Edgar-Jones' Noa as she meets the charming Steve, played by Sebastian Stan, at a grocery store. Eventually, the two get to know each other, and Noa accepts Steve's invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. The results are nothing short of tragic.

Fresh sheds light on the toxicity and dangers of the dating scene, especially as a woman who is often prone to feeling pressured into finding a partner. It also satirizes the digital world of dating apps. Still, the film's strongest aspect is how it illustrates the exploitation of women's bodies, often by men who believe that women are only valuable when they can be of service. For its intriguing storyline alone, Fresh is certainly worth watching, especially if audiences are into the cannibal subgenre.

9 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Director: Satoshi Kon

One of the best adult animated films of all time, the Japanese psychological thriller Perfect Blue centers around a pop singer (voiced by Junko Iwao) who gives up her career to become an actress. Mimia slowly descends into a haunting nightmare when she starts being stalked by an obsessed fan.

Reflecting on obsession and identity as well as reality versus perception, this introspective, disturbing, and compelling movie features, at its center, a pop idol protagonist who is often portrayed as sweet and innocent. Despite this, Mimia is still sexually objectified and frequently seen as a product. No doubt, Perfect Blue is a relevant watch all these years later, especially considering how it critiques the themes it tackles, including stan culture's toxicity and concerning hyper fixation.

8 'The Babadook' (2014)

Director: Jennifer Kent

In this Jennifer Kent-directed horror film, audiences are introduced to a single mother (Essie Davis) and her 6-year-old son (Noah Wiseman), who she struggles to discipline. The film follows the two as they fall into a well of paranoia when a children's book titled "Mister Babadook" manifests in their home years after the violent death of her husband.

What is so fascinating about Kent's feature is, namely, how much of a three-dimensional and complex character Amelia is. The Babadook successfully explores the trials of motherhood combined with mental health struggles, as well as thoroughly meditates on the depiction of women as primarily victims. Combined with a strong narrative that reflects on grief, loss, and rage, this captivating film is a must-see horror from the 2010s.

7 'Raw' (2016)

Director: Julia Ducournau

In Raw, a rigorous young vegetarian (Garance Marillier) who ambitions to become a vet slowly develops a craving for human flesh. This happens after she eats meat for the first time in an attempt to fit in at a veterinary school. As expected, this does not end well, and Justine is eventually left to deal with the terrible consequences of her actions.

Raw is certainly a gripping French extremity must-see (as is Titane, also by the talented filmmaker). Julia Ducournau's movie deals with puberty and sexual awakening in a truly captivating manner; it illustrates feminine pleasure and the mightiness of oppressed women through cannibalism. Besides that, Raw tackles power dynamics.

6 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Director: Leigh Whannell

Based on H. G. Wells' novel of the same name, The Invisible Man is a haunting horror movie that follows Elizabeth Moss' Cecilia, a young woman who believes she is being hunted by someone no one can see after her abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune.

A character undergoing severe abuse of any kind is cruel and terrifying enough for a movie premise. Still, what makes The Invisible Man so scary is how it handles trauma and the fear it spreads, even though its antagonist is unseen. With a nightmarish premise at its center, this Leigh Whannell powerful film manages to keep audiences invested as it meditates on gaslighting, mental health, sexuality, and motherhood with absorbing results.

5 'Black Swan' (2010)

Director: Darren Aronosfky

Featuring one of Natalie Portman's best performances, Black Swan is a compelling tale of womanhood and repressed sexuality. It chronicles the story of a talented and extremely hardworking ballerina who is set to open a production of the iconic "Swan Lake." Nina's life takes a wild turn when competition newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis) steps into the picture.

In addition to tackling Nina's mental health disorders, Black Swan showcases the painful transition from girlhood to womanhood, as well as the pursuit of achieving the unachievable — perfection. This 2010 film provides a lot of food for thought and makes for one of the most compelling films of the year. Additionally, Portman won her first Academy Award thanks to her efforts in the Darren Aronofsky movie.

4 'Carrie' (1973)

Director: Brian de Palma

1973's cult classic Carrie follows the unpopular titular 17-year-old character, played by Sissy Spacek, as she is mistreated by her controlling religious mother and humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom. When the happiest moment of her life that far is ruined by bullies, Carrie loses her cool and unleashes her telekinetic powers.

No doubt, Brian de Palma's intense feature stands the test of time due to the universal themes it tackles, including bullying and abuse. The 1973 revenge film, which was certainly ahead of its time, reflects on how women find their channels of power and how absolutely terrifying those, too, can be. It is one of the earliest examples of "female rage" in film, providing audiences with an intriguing message about sexuality and familial repression.

3 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' (2014)

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is a must-watch, often overlooked vampire flick with an interesting twist. It follows a lonesome vampire viewers only know as The Girl (Sheila Vand) as she preys upon men who take advantage of women in the fictional Iranian ghost-town, Bad City.

A delightful mix of genres, this slow-paced female-directed horror provides a very well-crafted feminist commentary on desire, the female gaze, and expectations of gender. Like Carrie, it is a revenge tale that explores female rage — except this time, it is aimed directly against violent men who abuse their power. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is worth checking, if not only for its breathtaking black-and-white visuals.

2 'Suspiria' (1977)

Director: Dario Argento

Both versions of this captivating tale are solid examples of horror films about womanhood. However, there is no doubt that the original Dario Argento picture remains the true blueprint. Suspiria follows American student Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper) who travels to a prestigious school to study the art and history of ballet and perfect her skills in the field. However, she ends up unearthing a terrifying secret in the meantime.

With stunning neon visuals that are easily engraved in audiences' minds, a haunting atmosphere, and a memorable lead performance, the psychedelic horror film is certainly worth taking a look at. Furthermore, Suspiria successfully sheds light on womanhood and motherhood, serving as a metaphor for both. It also depicts women's liberation from the patriarchal structure.

1 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Director: Roman Polansky

Starring Mia Farrow as a young wife who is trying to have a baby with her struggling actor (filmmaker and actor John Cassavetes) husband as they move into an aging apartment, Rosemary's Baby is a truly disturbing psychological horror by controversial filmmaker Roman Polanski. Adapted from Ira Levin's best-selling novel, the movie takes a wild turn when the two find themselves surrounded by strange neighbors.

Regarded as one of the best in the genre to this day, the suspenseful Rosemary's Baby deals with topics of womanhood not only for highlighting how scary and insecure pregnancy feels like but also — and especially — how men often make decisions about women's bodies behind their backs, as Get Out director Jordan Peele rightfully pointed out when analyzing the film in a conversation with Criterion.

