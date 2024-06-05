Action and Horror: two vastly different genres that, when combined, make for an incredible match made in heaven. Since early cinema, these two iconic genres have become formidable forces at the box office, drawing audiences in with their thrilling stories and gripping their attention from beginning to end. Some movies have mixed them, resulting in exciting horror stories that are as scary as they're electrifying.

What's not to love about action-packed horror movies? They're eye-catching spectacles that entice viewers with their exciting gunfights, explosions, and over-the-top violence and gore. They've brought memorable, frightening villains to life and introduced some of the most iconic and bravest protagonists in cinematic history. They're genuinely remarkable films that can't fail to entertain. These horror movies deliver a non-stop action thrill ride and will surely make audiences scream in fear and excitement.

10 'Dog Soldiers' (2002)

Directed by Neil Marshall

Plots centering around a group of unfortunate victims slowly being picked off one by one in an isolated setting aren't anything new to the horror genre. However, add a couple of trigger-happy British troops and a few ravenous lycanthropes, and one gets Dog Soldiers, a pulse-pounding, bullet-fueled werewolf movie that delivers one heck of a bite. Set in the remote Scottish highlands, it follows a close-knit squad of British soldiers as their mundane training exercise in the woods goes horribly wrong when they encounter a dangerous pack of bloodthirsty beasts.

Fast-paced, tightly edited, and wonderfully gory, Dog Soldiers will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. It's a relentless and brutal action horror survival story that pits tough-as-nails soldiers against the terrifying forces of the supernatural. Despite a low budget of £2.3 million (2.9 million USD), its action sequences and practical effects still hold up today. With claustrophobic gun fights, massive explosions, and an outrageous amount of blood, this werewolf masterpiece is hard to miss and certainly an exciting watch.

9 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

The glorious collaboration between two of the industry's most talented storytellers, Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winner Quentin Tarantino, From Dusk Till Dawn takes audiences on a wild, blood-soaked action horror adventure unlike any other vampire movie they've seen. Starring Tarantino alongside Harvey Keitel, George Clooney, and Juliette Lewis, it follows two prolific criminal brothers and their hostages as their escape to Mexico goes terribly awry when they unknowingly stumble upon a vampire-feeding den.

Employing the gritty criminal elements of Tarantino's writing and the brutal violence of Rodriguez's directing style, From Dusk Till Dawn combines both men's incredible talents. It is a brilliant genre-bender, starting as a grounded crime thriller that abruptly becomes a goofy supernatural horror flick straight out of nowhere. Once the vampires arrive, the action is engaging, and the fight scenes become wonderfully over-the-top. The gore goes all out, and the practical effects get more creative and spectacular with each passing moment. While some audiences might find the first act more compelling, there's no denying the second is wonderfully entertaining.

8 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Well before his involvement in the DCEU and the Rebel Moon film series, Zack Snyder made his directorial debut honoring the late George Romero with his action-oriented 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead, starring Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, and Michael Kelly. Much like the 1979 original, this story follows a unique group of survivors who take shelter in an enormous shopping mall surrounded by the hordes of a terrifying zombie epidemic.

With more guns, explosions, and brutal character deaths, this non-stop action-packed retelling of Romero's masterpiece stands out from the original. While it doesn't capture the gripping performances and complex themes that made the '79 film so compelling, this Dawn of the Dead makes up a few of its shortcomings with exciting action sequences and glorious slow-motion shots of characters firing weapons at waves of the undead. The original is undoubtedly the superior film, but this impressive retelling doesn't fail to entertain, and it's certainly for those looking for more of a thrilling zombie horror movie.

7 'Blade' (1998)

Directed by Stephen Norrington

After a string of campy, so-bad-they're-good comic book duds, audiences in the early to mid-'90s were steadily losing interest in the superhero genre. However, that all changed with Blade, a 1998 gritty vampire action horror movie that breathed new life into the genre and showed its potential to go bolder. Starring Wesley Snipes as the titular slayer, it sees him on his violent mission to defeat his nemesis, the power-hungry Decon Frost (Stephen Dorff), from unleashing an ancient blood god to take over the world.

Blade breathed new life into the superhero genre and showed its potential to go bolder.

Blade is a truly remarkable and exciting superhero flick. It perfectly balances action, horror, and sci-fi into an incredibly entertaining two-hour story without a dull moment. It's all elevated by Snipes, who dominates the screen with his cool persona and impressive martial arts skills. Even after all these years, its exciting and intense moments can still leave viewers cheering.

6 'They Live' (1988)

Directed by John Carpenter

When aliens secretly invade Earth, it's up to "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and his hilarious one-liners to gear up and save the day. Directed by the master of low-budget horror cinema, John Carpenter, They Live is an amusing horror adjacent action sci-fi comedy starring Piper as a Los Angeles drifter who slowly awakens to a bizarre, eerie reality where sinister extraterrestrials have infiltrated America's high society.

They Live is easily one of Carpenter's most intense movies, an exciting conspiracy thriller with plenty of shootouts, fist fights, and chase sequences. Piper and co-star Keith David are superb as the movie's two main leads, portraying an effective action duo who also partake in one of the funniest and most drawn-out fight scenes in film history. Easily one of Carpenter's best works, They Live is a memorable film full of exciting and iconic moments.

5 'You're Next' (2011)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Before killing it at the box office with his wildly entertaining Godzilla vs. Kong Monsterverse movies, director Adam Wingard made a wonderfully gory contribution to the horror genre with You're Next, starring Sharni Vinson and Joe Swanberg. It follows a dysfunctional family as their wedding anniversary celebration takes a turn for the worse when masked assassins arrive and start picking them off one by one. However, as the killers learn a little too late, one of the family members' new girlfriends, Erin (Vinson), is a skilled survivalist who isn't willing to go down without a fight.

You're Next is a breath of fresh air to the slasher subgenre, a vicious and exceptionally violent horror flick featuring some truly captivating and intense fighting scenes. It's all backed by an incredible performance by Australian American actress Sharni Vinson, who nails it as the film's lead heroine, Erin. She's capable and resourceful, turning the tables on the movie's sinister killers with her quick wits and determination to survive. Her role and Wingard's remarkable directing have made You're Next a stand-out over the years. It's easily one of the best horror movies of the 2010s.

4 'Upgrade' (2018)

Directed by Leigh Whannell

Leigh Whannell, best known for his incredible work writing for the Saw and Insidious films, delivers Upgrade, a gruesome action crime thriller that doesn't hold back on its brutal violence and body horrors. Starring Logan Marshall-Green, it follows his character, Grey Trace, on a bloody revenge quest against those who wronged him after being fitted with an advanced chip implant that heightens his strength and agility.

Upgrade is a wild ride with impressive stunt work, engaging fight scenes, and sharp editing. However, it's also an incredibly disturbing film full of shocking imagery, graphic kills, and a bleak ending that checks off every major box to make it a horror flick. Whannell blends both genres to create a compelling story that satisfies audiences looking for action and excitement but with a dark, gory edge.

3 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Yeon Sang-ho's South Korean action horror blockbuster Train to Busan ranks as one of the most compelling zombie films of the 21st century. Starring Gong Yoo, Don Lee, and Jung Yu-mi, it follows a group of frightened train commuters who try to make it from Seoul to a haven in Busan while a fast-spreading and deadly zombie outbreak ravages the country.

What feels like a two-hour-long, intense, and emotional roller-coaster ride, Train to Busan is a film that never lets up on the action. It's full of brutal violence and heartbreaking death scenes, backed by powerful performances from a talented cast who genuinely make the audience root for their survival. Along with its incredible stunt work and fight choreography, Train to Busan is an astonishing achievement that keeps viewers glued to the screen.

2 'Predator' (1987)

Directed by John McTiernan

Widely seen as one of the greatest action movies ever brought to celluloid, 1987's Predator is the perfect blend of action and horror. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger during the height of his action hero stardom and the late and marvelous Carl Weathers, it takes audiences on a fun, action-packed adventure in the jungles of Central America as it follows a special forces squad going up against a terrifying, unstoppable big-game hunter from outer space.

Rounded out by a fantastic supporting cast of memorable tough guys, including Bill Duke, the late Sonny Landham, Richard Chaves, Shane Black, and Jesse "The Body" Ventura, Predator is an iconic staple of both the action and horror genres. With quotable one-lines, crowd-pleasing action, and terrific suspense, it delivers a truly enjoyable story that undoubtedly entertains audiences. It's easily the most rewatchable action film of the 1980s and continues to be praised and enjoyed all these years later.

1 'Aliens' (1986)

Directed by James Cameron

It's hard to top what is easily considered one of the most compelling, action-packed sci-fi sequels ever made: Aliens. Starring a remarkably talented cast, including an Oscar-nominated performance by Sigourney Weaver, it sees her heroic character, Lt. Ellen Ripley, who once again faces her dreaded xenomorph adversaries. This time, she has the help of a hardened group of space marines.

Coming out seven years after Ridley Scott's dark, claustrophobic space slasher Alien, director James Cameron's thrilling sequel continues Ripley's story with incredible action and suspense without removing the horror elements that made its predecessor so terrifying. With a more significant budget, a more extensive cast, stunning special effects, and the perfect combination of both genres, Aliens is a spectacular example of how to make a terrific action-horror masterpiece.

