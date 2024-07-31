Horror is incredibly difficult to perfect. Multiple films have shown terrifying promise — Lights Out, The Nun, One Missed Call — before ultimately falling short of expectations, either due to shoddy writing, over-the-top jumpscares, or even just bland storytelling. Whatever the reason, many horror films miss the mark, and while they can be scary, they are far from perfect.

However, some horror movies have come close to perfection. What makes a good horror film perfect? The atmosphere, the storytelling, the cast, and the ambiance — these are all important aspects to consider when telling a horror story. And while there are plenty of horror movies with long-standing and profitable franchises, thet are not the best in the genre necessarily. Indeed, the films that are almost perfect are the standalone films that exhibit the core principles of horror.

10 'Jeepers Creepers' (2001)

Directed by Victor Salva

While Trish (Gina Philips) and Darry Jenner (Justin Long) are traveling home, they are tailgated by a truck for miles before it passes them. Believing the truck driver is dumping bodies down a large pipe, they decide to investigate and soon find themselves on the run for their lives from the mysterious creature.

Jeepers Creepers is not talked about often enough; some feel as though the movie embarks like a slow trip. While some scenes may feel unnecessarily long, which might be due to the rewrite in the third act, they build up the tension of the mysterious creature that had no face or name. The ominous message further establishes an unsettling feeling among viewers. Although somewhat unpolished, Jeepers Creepers is a near-perfect B-movie, satisfied with offering the sort of thrills expected from it.

9 'Talk to Me' (2023)

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou

Mia (Sophie Wilde) is a high schooler who spends a lot of time with her best friend’s family ever since her mother passed away. Mia and her best friend Jade (Alexandra Jensen) attend a possession party, where a cursed sculpted hand allows everyone to get temporarily possessed and undergo an out-of-body experience. When the friends partake in the possession party again, things go wrong.

Talk to Me is a unique film that viewers will undoubtedly enjoy. This primary focus on people willing to be possessed is such a refreshing take hardly explored in horror. The horror comes from knowing the paranormal follows people around, waiting for the prime moment to possess a vulnerable body. Although it is in near-perfect form, Talk to Me suffers from being too fast-paced during the climax, confusing both new and veteran horror fans alike.

8 'Sinister' (2012)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Struggling true crime author Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) moves his family into a house where the owners were murdered by hanging. Trying to make what money he can, Ellison plans to write a biography on the murders until he finds a box of home movies that show the murders of numerous other families. Instead of turning the footage to the police, Ellison keeps the films so that he can study and investigate them, discovering evidence of demonic intervention.

Sinister is the kind of horror film that relies solely on ambiance. It has a few great jump scares but mainly uses the horrifying and disturbing nature of homemade murder tapes to magnify the horror. The atmospheric tension elicits true fear in viewers, but some might agree that the film drags on a little longer than necessary, adding some unnecessary filler that slows down the pace. Still, when it comes to successfully executed atmospheric horror, Sinister keeps viewers on their feet.

7 'The Mist' (2007)

Directed by Frank Darabont

A mysterious mist envelops a small town, trapping David Drayton (Thomas Jane), his son, and other residents inside a convenience store. Soon enough, the town learns that something dangerous exists within the mist, and David has to decide his next steps before more creatures break into the store and he and his family are sacrificed.

The Mist is an all-around beloved classic of dread with an infamously bleak ending that has cemented its legacy among horror aficionados. It reveals some of the horrifying creatures that have appeared through the portal, but many others, hidden through the fog and revealed only in silhouettes, are left to the viewer’s imagination. Other films do this, but seldom as successfully. The Mist is the perfect execution of using the viewers' imagination to horrify them.

6 'The Autopsy of Jane Doe' (2016)

Directed by Andre Øvredal