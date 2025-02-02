Horror continues to be one of the most prolific and widely explored genres in the medium of film, with a bountiful number of exceptional horror experiences throughout all of film history. While there are countless great original horror stories birthed by film, many of the best horror films of all time find their origins as an adaptation of legendary horror novels. It certainly makes sense in concept, as a widely successful and beloved horror novel, on top of having built-in audiences, is always going to have an inherent value and strength of seeing this story evolve and be created in a visual medium.

Being a completely different medium built upon tension and storytelling as opposed to visual acuity and shocking visuals, many of the great horror novels that have been adapted to film have major changes to adapt to the visual medium. While these changes can end up being divisive for readers of the original book, other changes can prove to act as major improvements over the original story and the absolute right choice when it comes to telling a horror story in a visual medium.

10 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Based on 'The Night of the Hunter' by Davis Grubb

A striking and deeply disturbing look into the fractured psyche of a serial killer in one of the most ahead-of-its-time horror films of classic Hollywood, The Night of the Hunter has only grown to be more effective in the years since its release. The film follows serial killer Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum) who poses as a preacher, enacting a plot where he pursues a duo of children in an attempt to get his hands on $10,000 of stolen cash hidden by their late father.

More than just a deeply influential horror adaptation, The Night of the Hunter has a widely sustained legacy in the realm of neo-noir thrillers, with its distinct expressionistic style helping it be one of the most distinct releases of the 50s. The film seamlessly blends elements of noir and horror to create a cinematic opus of dread and darkness, fully amplifying the themes and legacy that the original novel was built upon.

9 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Based on 'Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus' by Mary Shelley

One of the most legendary icons in all horror cinema, Frankenstein was already a largely iconic story before the popular 30s film adaptation, as Mary Shelley's 1818 novel has been a deeply powerful horror story since its release. This cinematic adaptation simply further cemented the character as an icon of horror, giving a visual flair and energy to the classic story that, while detracting from elements and themes of the novel, serves to make for the best possible horror film from the material.

The film follows the notorious mad doctor Henry Frankenstein embarking on a vicious scheme to bring a human monster to life, stitching him together from various pieces and salvaged body parts put together. However, the doctor's dreams and exploration of the notions of life itself are soon shattered when his creation has a violent outburst, awakening to a world that does not welcome him. While there have been various film adaptations of Frankenstein both before this classic, well after its release, and even in the near future by Guillermo del Toro, this 1931 classic still stands as the most iconic version of the story.

8 'Carrie' (1976)

Based on 'Carrie' by Stephen King

Stephen King is widely renowned for his work on various iconic horror novels throughout the late 20th century, many of which were adapted into legendary horror films in their own right. Easily one of the best and most iconic comes in the form of Brian De Palma's Carrie, further amplifying the coming-of-age horror of the King classic to create one of the 70s best horror films. The distinct vision and filmmaking voice of De Palma fit extremely well with King's shocking and painful story, creating a perfect melding of creative horror minds whose attributes complement each other perfectly.

The film follows the story of the withdrawn and sensitive teenage girl Carrie White (Sissy Spacek), who faces constant taunting from her classmates as well as an abusive home life from her mother. All the chaos and hardships that she faces prove to have an unexpected side effect on Carrie, as an increasing number of strange occurrences happening around her have Carrie suspecting that she has supernatural powers. While she does all that she can to keep these powers in check, it slowly becomes a matter of time before she loses control and unleashes wrath upon those who wronged her.