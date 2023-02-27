As our favorite children’s tales emerge into the public domain, there seems to be a trend of snatching them up and reinventing them as horror movies. After the release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, horror adaptations of our beloved Peter Pan and Bambi are set to follow. But before making these horror adaptations, why not take a step back and take the original tales into consideration? Some of our childhood favorites do indeed have enough dark material in their original versions to leeway into something more terrifying, so, a horror adaptation can actually be quite faithful to the original story. However, this is not the case for every children's tale. Others, namely, Winnie-the-Pooh, should probably remain the light-hearted comfort movies that they are. The poor critical response to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey proves that a children's tale that has always been inherently light in tone does not make for a quality horror adaptation.

Whether we like it or not, Horror adaptations of our childhood icons seem inevitable and in some cases, promising, so may as well make sure they pack a punch.

Not Every Children's Tale Is Dark Enough for a Horror Adaptation

Most of our childhood favorites are actually adaptations of much darker texts of children's literature. The Brothers Grimm are notorious for what is considered the first written collection of folktales. Inspired by folkloric stories passed on through oral tradition, selected tales from the Grimm's collection and characters have been adapted into usually animated, child-friendly films by Disney. Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is one such adaptation that has ignited many more films and shows. Out of these, director Michael Cohn's Snow White: A Tale of Terror (1997), is the most authentic horror rendition of the Grimm's fairytale, incorporating the Evil Witch's obsessive envy and craze with black magic while also maintaining an eerie atmosphere. But it's a shame the horror adaptations haven't been inspired by the ghastly demise of the Evil Witch in the Grimm's tale. Imagine the second-hand pain of watching the witch literally dance until she drops, all while wearing red-hot iron shoes.

The Brothers Grimm themselves were influenced by previous works and authors, like the horrific story of The Sun, The Moon and Talia by Giambattista Basile. It begins with a baby girl, Talia, who is prophesied to be killed by a flax seed and as such, her father, a powerful king, bans all flaxseeds from the kingdom. When Talia is older, she notices an old woman spinning flax on a spindle and asks to try, resulting in her appearing dead. Unable to bear burying her body, the king decides to encase her in a glass coffin and secure her in a palace in the woods. So far, it sounds suspiciously familiar to Sleeping Beauty, right? The story takes a dark twist. A foreign king happens to chase his falcon into the palace where Talia resides and cannot resist "gather[ing] the fruits of love," leaving her pregnant with twins. The rest of the gruesome story involves a baby sucking out the malignant flax splinter, an enraged and vengeful wife, a close call with cannibalism, and, the unavoidable "happily ever after:" the bare bones of a grotesque horror film.

On the other hand, the classic children's text, Winnie the Pooh, is completely devoid of dark material. The story of Christopher Robin playing in the woods with friendly and cuddly animals is the epitome of comfort. The anthropology follows the characters solving funny little problems and using teamwork along the way; where is the potential for horror? In order to distort this into a defensible horror movie, the entire premise of the story would have to be reworked and lengthy justifications made. This is exactly what director Rhys Frake-Waterfield does in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but it falls flat. In Show White: A Tale of Terror, we can see how the Evil Witch can become corrupted by black magic. In Peter Pan, Captain Hook has the potential of becoming more evil, and the idea of "never growing up" can be twisted into something bleak. Even Bambi has the possibility of amplifying the morbid hunting and death scenes. But without a discernable antagonist or remotely negative themes in the original Winnie the Pooh, it never stood a chance at becoming a horror film.

Should Our Childhood Stories Remain Untouched?

The original oral tales and texts were not only forms of entertainment but also acted as religious or moral allegories, a tradition preserved by the animated adaptations. "Good triumphs over evil" is generally the core message permeating these tales, but each one is nuanced with multiple layers of ethical lessons. Most children grow up watching these animated fairytales with characters and plots and finding them so comforting, they're compelled to revisit them many times when they're older, and now they share them with their own children. They are the modern-day form of the oral tradition. Plenty of the lessons and elements of these tales are certainly outdated, but some are timeless. Perfectly simple lessons like nothing lasting forever in Peter Pan or respecting nature from Bambi are far more effective to learn through film than a parent's lecture. These tales and lessons have been crystallized in time, an essential in every child's must-watch list, so we shouldn't mess with their timeless moral values.

If You're Going to Make These Horror Adaptations, Do Them Well

The risk of taking a beloved children's film and sending it to the other side of the genre spectrum is that it will always be criticized alongside the former. So it can't afford to be anything short of exceptional. The horror adaptation, Gretel and Hansel (2020), doesn't quite live up to these standards, but it makes phenomenal use of the original Grimm's story. More of a Dario Argento-like slow burn, the film maintains ominous undertones and artistic visuals, sometimes bordering on boring. The film's downfall may well be that it adhered too loyally to the original tale and failed to wholly immerse itself into the feminist re-imagining of the fairytale, barely grazing it instead. The beauty of adaptations is in their ability to recontextualize familiar stories, making them more relevant and meaningful to a contemporary audience.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey seemingly has the opposite problem. The film manages to maintain a threadbare link to A.A. Milne’s classic tale by slapping on a bear and pig mask on two rugged men in a Micheal Myers-esque fashion and adding a one-dimensional version of Christopher Robin. If you’re going to take advantage of a nostalgic story recently available in the public domain, at least flesh out the connection more. Since Tigger is not due to enter the public domain until 2024 and there are still copyright restrictions regarding characters like Kanga and Eeyore, Frake-Waterfield was only able to properly include Winnie the Pooh and Piglet. Despite these limitations, there was still so much breadth for creativity here. Starring Winnie the Pooh and Piglet as titular characters and then throwing them into an unimaginative slasher flick storyline is sorely under-using the power of nostalgia that is associated with the lovable bear and his friend. The impact of the film was lost the second it turned the familiar into the unrecognizable instead of the uncanny.

Considering the original sordid stories of some of our childhood fairytales, they do seem like suitable contenders for horror films. But if the original stories are as innocent and frivolous as Winnie the Pooh, perhaps they are better to remain untouched. Unless the childhood tale-to-film adaptation is as iconic as Coraline (a children's favorite that isn't even supposed to be horror but mimics the same effect), why ruin everyone's childhood?