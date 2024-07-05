If you had to pick a movie genre to be a fictional character in, the least appealing would have to be the horror genre. Such films tend to feature characters stuck in awful situations, fighting for their lives and allowing viewers to experience the same tension/unease, but from the comfort of their homes, or a cinema. Not always, but often, characters in horror movies have more brushes with death than characters in other types of movies, particularly if it's a slasher film they're in.

It follows, then, that body counts tend to be high for movies within the horror genre, and that sometimes, things go far enough to the point where every main character dies by the end. The following titles demonstrate this well, all being ruthless horror films with narratives that ensure there are no survivors, at least when it comes to significant characters.

The following ranking contains spoilers for numerous horror movies

10 'Final Destination 5' (2011)

Director: Steven Quale

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Final Destination movies are all about death, quite literally. Death is the unseen but primary antagonist throughout the series (and he has no interest in playing chess), with each movie involving a group of young people narrowly avoiding their demise, thanks to one in the group having a premonition. But Death sees this as cheating death, and so then, for the rest of the movie, the “survivors” are picked off one by one, in generally grisly ways.

It's the kind of series where there are occasional survivors in the earlier movies, some of whom are shown dying in the next movie in the series, or are implied to have perished. Final Destination 5 pushes things to the limit, featuring most characters getting bumped off before two survivors board a plane… which ends up being the plane that crashes from the first movie, making Final Destination 5 a surprise prequel of sorts. Death is particularly methodical and relentless in this film.

9 'Alien 3' (1992)

Director: David Fincher

Image via 20th Century Studios

Alien 3 is brutal toward its characters, even by the standards of the Alien series. The first film has Ellen Ripley make it out alive as the sole (human) survivor, while the second film, Aliens, has her make it out alive alongside Newt, Hicks, and (sort of) Bishop, if androids count. But then, as far as the humans go, Newt and Hicks die off-screen between Aliens and Alien 3, which means the film’s already off to a grim start.

The controversial sequel gets bleaker as it goes along, with characters being bumped off throughout, all before Alien 3 ends with Ripley sacrificing herself. Perhaps this is mitigated by the fact that one supporting character, Robert Morse, survives, and because Ripley is, appropriately enough, sort of brought back in Alien Resurrection, but the deadliness of Alien 3, both before it begins and throughout its runtime, makes it one film where pretty much everyone dies.

8 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directors: Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez

Image via Artisan Entertainment

Undoubtedly one of the most iconic horror movies of the 1990s, The Blair Witch Project begins with just a handful of main characters being followed, and information claiming that they’ve gone missing. The way they’re followed is by viewing the footage they captured right before disappearing, due to them being college students who decided to make a documentary about an urban legend.

So long as you don’t count some of the minor characters interviewed during the film’s early stages, everyone of note dies or is at least implied to have died by the film’s end. Just what led to their deaths isn’t exactly known or, more accurately, isn’t seen, which helps the film remain unsettling on a budget. The Blair Witch Project questions and answers simultaneously, all the while following three characters to their certain doom… but at least you know that’s the direction it’ll take, going in.

7 'The Descent' (2005)

Director: Neil Marshall

Image via Pathé Distribution

There was a wide variety of great movies released in 2005, and The Descent was one of the best of the bunch. It starts as something of a meditation on grief and a simultaneous adventure movie about an ambitious caving expedition, but once the characters are deep enough, things take a turn toward horror. It’s enough to be scary for anyone, but those who fear the dark and/or confined spaces will be particularly mortified.

Of the six characters who go down into the caves, none survive… well, one might, depending on which version of the movie you watch, as there was an original ending and a U.S. ending. Neither was particularly sunny, though, even if one person did survive (and the sequel complicates things, but if you just watch the original version of the first The Descent, it feels like a horror movie where everyone’s killed).

6 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Director: George A. Romero

Image via Continental Distributing

Helping to establish various zombie movie tropes and conventions, including the idea that pretty much everyone can/will die, Night of the Living Dead is about as classic as 1960s B-movies get. It won’t have a premise that surprises anyone familiar with the countless zombie movies released in its wake, but it was something new for its time, being about a group of survivors hiding at a house and waiting out a zombie outbreak.

By the end of the Night of the Living Dead, it looks like one of the main characters has survived… but then he’s abruptly shot by other people from a distance, who mistook him for a zombie. Sure, they count as characters, too, but the main players in Night of the Living Dead are all the people in the house, and by the time the end credits roll, none are left standing.

5 'The Return of the Living Dead' (1985)

Director: Dan O'Bannon

Close

It may have a similar title, but Return of the Living Dead isn’t tied specifically to the aforementioned Night of the Living Dead, and kicked off its own (not always consistent) series. This 1985 movie is also more of a dark comedy than Night of the Living Dead, and certainly has a good deal more violence and sleaze, for those who like their horror movies to have that kind of approach.

One thing the two movies have in common, though, is bleak endings where the humans prove unsuccessful, and the devastation is on an even greater scale in Return of the Living Dead. Those characters not killed by zombies are wiped out when the area they’re in is nuked, and this is followed by the reveal that the nuke will likely spread the gas that caused the outbreak further, thereby leading to even more (off-screen) deaths.

4 The 'Saw' series (2004-2023)

Creators: James Wan, Leigh Whannell

Image Via New Line Cinema

It’s hard to pick out a single Saw movie as being the one where the most people die, and there tends to be a survivor or two from most films in the series. However, lasting more than two movies is very rarely done, and over the course of numerous violent and twist-heavy films, pretty much everyone dies at some point, often in a grisly way.

It’s gotten to the point where Saw X had to be a prequel, taking place between the first and second movies, and centering on John Kramer and Amanda when they were still at large, and not, you know, dead. But Saw wouldn’t be Saw if characters dropped like flies, and it’s not only those who are stuck in the infamous traps of the series who tend to die. Members of law enforcement on the outside and villains pulling the strings prove just as vulnerable, too.

3 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Director: Robert Eggers

Image via A24

Sure, The Lighthouse has a very confined setting and only two main characters, but given that both lose their minds and then die by the film’s end, it counts as a horror movie where the death rate is at 100% for prominent characters. Well, that’s if you want to call it a horror movie; it is, technically, but it’s also something of a dark comedy, a surreal/fantastical thriller, and a psychological drama.

It’s also not particularly surprising that that’s where The Lighthouse ends up, but it’s more of a journey-focused film than a destination-centered one, and the journey is frequently exciting and wild. It’s certainly a strange film, but, in a weird way, it has something to offer everyone because of how varied it is tonally and when it comes to genre, so those looking to get into the arthouse genre a little more might find it a good starting point.

2 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures

There’s constant tension and dread to be found throughout the duration of The Thing, alongside special effects that are simultaneously remarkable and disgusting. It’s about an alien life form slowly assimilating every living thing it can, and has set its sights on a group of men working at a research station in Antarctica. To cut a long story short, none of them stand a chance against the alien they’re up against.

Technically, The Thing ends with two survivors sitting in the cold, having destroyed their base, eyeing each other suspiciously because neither knows whether the other has been taken over. Given where they are, and the fact they’re shut off from anyone else, it’s easy to infer that they’ll soon die as well, just like the other characters in the movie, either due to the cold or because the alien will inevitably snatch them up, too, in one way or another.

1 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Director: Drew Goddard

Image via Lionsgate

A movie that satirizes low-quality and derivative works of horror, The Cabin in the Woods initially seems like a low-quality and derivative slasher movie itself. Things aren’t what they seem, though, and it’s shown there’s a reason for things seeming so formulaic and expectedly set up: there are people manufacturing the events of the film as a way to appease gods, through ritual sacrifice, or else there’s a risk of an apocalypse happening.

Some of the main characters make it out of their situation, and slowly uncover this conspiracy for themselves, ultimately resisting it, which then makes the apocalypse actually happen. Endings don’t get a great deal bleaker than the one found in The Cabin in the Woods, because not only do all the main characters die, everyone on Earth does. The end.

