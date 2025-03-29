Cinema wouldn't be as popular today without horror. It's a genre so many audiences can get behind. It's one of the most popular film styles out there, and its success and influences have only grown since its rise with the dawn of motion pictures. Fans can't get enough of horror these days, as the genre has created some of the most iconic and cherished films in history. There truly are some fascinating horror movies for all to enjoy, but some are great, just not fully appreciated.

There were countless horror movies throughout the decades, ranging from grandiose and masterful to downright terrible. This genre has seen extreme heights, creating classics like Psycho, The Exorcist, and The Evil Dead, but it's also seen its fair share of lows, reaching depths of mediocre trash like Manos: The Hands of Fate and Troll 2. But in the middle of good and bad are films that are somewhere in between and are even better than they get credit for. The ten films below are underrated, often forgotten horror movies that aren't as bad and deserve more recognition than previously given. They may not be the most put-together, but they are certainly not terrible and well-deserved to be called cult classics.

10 'Darkness Falls' (2003)

Directed by Jonathan Liebesman

First off to bat is Darkness Falls, a 2003 supernatural horror thriller directed by Jonathan Liebesman. A unique ghost tale with a decent bit of mystery and a few eerie scares, it follows the story of a young man who, after being released from a mental institution, returns to his old hometown to confront a terrifying, vengeful spirit that killed his mother twelve years earlier.

As far as most ghost movies go, this one doesn't really stand out. It's pretty clichéd, and the plot is predictable, and not all the scares work. But, giving credit to this one, it does feel like some effort was put into its production, and the parts that do work are an absolute blast to watch. The main antagonist in particular, Matilda Dixon (Antony Burrows), a.k.a "The Tooth Fairy," looks and sounds truly menacing, and she's definitely the best part of the film whenever she appears. Darkness Falls may not be the most original ghost flick, nor does it try to be, but it's still pretty entertaining and needs to be seen more by horror fans.

9 'As Above, So Below' (2014)

Directed by John Erick Dowdle