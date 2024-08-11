The horror genre certainly isn't known for being all sunshine and rainbows, but some films are undoubtedly much bleaker and psychologically troubling than others. Containing scenes of human cruelty, otherworldly horrors and the unforgiving natural world, horror movies like Eden Lake and Hereditary often challenge audiences' views of safety and normality. Additionally, the horror genre is typically more likely than others to end without comforting and narratively cathartic endings, leaving audiences with a disquieting feeling of melancholy or fear when the credits roll.

Far from the world of hilarious horror-comedies or so-bad-it's-good goofy slasher films, many horror films choose to deliberately play on audience members' sense of discomfort about their place in the universe or society. These horror films are just as bleak as they are great, exploring the darker sides of life from every angle and probably leaving audiences in disbelief at the harrowing experiences they just witnessed.

10 'Eden Lake' (2008)

Directed by James Watkins

Eden Lake is a 2008 British horror film written and directed by James Watkins. The film follows Jenny (Kelly Reilly) and Steve (Michael Fassbender), a middle-class couple who take a trip to the countryside, where he intends to propose. However, their idyllic trip quickly turns sour when the couple clashes with a group of local teenagers led by the unpredictable and violent Brett (Jack O'Connell), leading Steve and Jenny to fight for their survival in an unfamiliar woodland.

Drawing upon the highly publicized "Boken Britain" sentiments of the 2000s, the film's horror revolves around the stark cultural differences between the couple and the teenagers, making it completely impossible for them to settle their disputes amicably. Eden Lake relies entirely on Kelly Reilly and Jack O'Connell's performances, which are both visceral and intense. The film's violence is brutal and shocking, made even more horrifying by the fact that the perpetrators are young children and teenagers, painting a bleak and unforgiving portrait of a country in crisis.

9 'The Blackcoat's Daughter' (2015)

Directed by Osgood Perkins

Written and directed by Osgood Perkins, The Blackcoat's Daughter is a 2015 psychological horror film. The film follows three young women, Kat (Kiernan Shipka), Rose (Lucy Boynton) and Joan (Emma Roberts), across multiple different timelines as they struggle with isolation and personal issues in the cold and bleak month of February. As the film progresses, it becomes increasingly apparent that one of the girls is concealing a terrifying and grim secret that will have deadly consequences.

A spiritual sister to Perkins' acclaimed 2024 horror film Longlegs, The Blackcoat's Daughter contains heavy themes of loneliness and draws upon Satanic imagery to convey its melancholy horror. The three central performances are strong, with Kiernan Shipka, in particular, stealing the show as the creepy and awkward Kat. Showing the terrifying extremes of what isolation can drive a person to do, The Blackcoat's Daughter is a beautiful and almost relentlessly bleak horror film.

8 'Wolf Creek' (2005)

Directed by Greg McLean

Written and directed by Greg McLean, Wolf Creek is a 2005 Australian horror film. The film follows three backpackers traveling across Australia who find themselves in terrible danger after their car breaks down. The group is picked up by Mick (John Jarratt), a man who initially appears friendly and claims to want to help them but is, in fact, a sadistic serial killer who intends to use the backpackers for his sick and twisted enjoyment.

Wolf Creek is inspired by the true stories of Australian murderers Ivan Milat and Bradley John Murdoch. The film was intended by writer-director McLean to be both terrifying and quintessentially Australian, exposing the darker side of his native country. While the build-up is slow and subtle, establishing its core cast of characters while hinting that they may be in danger of an extraterrestrial threat; however, once the group is kidnapped, the film's violence is relentless, and the perpetrator is distinctly human. Offering no comfort or reprieve from its brutality, Wolf Creek is a thoroughly bleak horror film right until its grim ending.

7 'The Dark and The Wicked' (2020)

Directed by Bryan Bertino

Written and directed by Bryan Bertino, The Dark and the Wicked is a 2020 supernatural horror film. The film follows Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr), adult siblings who return to their family farm to help care for their ailing father (Michael Zagst). However, when a shocking tragedy strikes the family and acts of horrific violence begin to occur, it becomes apparent that the farm and its inhabitants are haunted by an evil demonic force that seeks to traumatize and kill all with which it comes into contact.

Known for his work on The Strangers, Bertino has a strong track record for making grim and pessimistic horror films. The Dark and the Wicked's scares are creative and often skin-crawlingly gruesome, featuring some horrifying scenes of self-inflicted violence from possessed or otherwise supernaturally tricked characters. Relentlessly nihilistic, The Dark and the Wicked presents a terrifying picture of death and grief from the start until its shocking end.

6 'My Little Eye' (2002)

Directed by Marc Evans

My Little Eye is a 2002 horror film directed by Marc Evans. Inspired by the dawn of reality television and anxieties about surveillance, the film follows a group of young adults competing as a team to win one million dollars by spending six months in an isolated house as a part of a reality TV-style web series. However, as the challenge's deadline approaches and their time together draws to an end, the group begins to notice sinister occurrences in the house that stoke tensions and point to a much darker truth behind their situation.

My Little Eye surveillance camera cinematography adds an element of realism and a disturbingly voyeuristic atmosphere.

The film is notable for featuring one of Bradley Cooper's first film appearances as a mysterious drifter who arrives at the house and for its incredibly bleak ending. The film's surveillance camera cinematography adds an element of realism and a disturbingly voyeuristic atmosphere, making the audience feel complicit in the characters' ordeal. Highly underrated and deliciously dark, My Little Eye provides a compelling commentary on the new technologies and entertainment properties of the 21st century and tells an extremely bleak horror story.

5 'The Lodge' (2019)

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala

The Lodge is a 2019 psychological horror film directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. The film follows Grace (Riley Keough), daughter of a cult leader and the only survivor of the cult's mass suicide, as she spends Christmas vacation in a cabin to meet her partner Richard's (Richard Armitage) children. Grace begins to lose her grip on sanity when electronics malfunction and her possessions go missing, with Richard's teenage son, Aidan (Jaeden Martell), suggesting that they may have passed on into the afterlife, leading the situation to spiral into confusion and chaos.

From its isolated setting to the frosty dynamic between Grace and the children, every frame of The Lodge is designed to unsettle the audience and cause them to empathize with Grace's feelings of helplessness. Riley Keough is phenomenal in the lead role, characterizing Grace as sympathetic, fragile and dangerous, but Martell might be The Lodge's MVP with a genuinely creepy performance that leaves audiences without a clear hero to root for. Intelligently written and genuinely shocking, The Lodge is as bleak and harsh as the wintery landscape it is set in.

4 'Hereditary' (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

The debut feature of writer-director Ari Aster, Hereditary is a 2018 supernatural horror film. It follows a troubled family helmed by artist Annie (Toni Collette) in the wake of her mother's death, showing the ways in which trauma and grief have echoed through the family for generations. After a horrific incident involving Annie's teenage children, Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro), the family's lives are destroyed, accidentally inviting a supernatural evil into their midst.

While the entire cast is excellent, Toni Collette's performance is downright haunting, delivering some of the most primal and gut-wrenching screams in horror history. Notorious for its shocking first-act twist, Hereditary is unpredictable and disturbing throughout, posing existential questions and forcing its audience to consider some of the most harrowing situations imaginable. One of the best modern horror films, Hereditary is a thoroughly disturbing, depressing take on family, abuse and death.

3 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' (1986)

Directed by John McNaughton

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is a 1986 psychological horror film directed by John McNaughton and co-written by McNaughton and Richard Fire. Inspired by the real-life serial killers Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole and primarily told from the villain's perspective, it follows the daily life of opportunistic serial killer Henry (Michael Rooker) as he targets innocent victims and begins a relationship with a vulnerable young woman named Becky (Tracy Arnold).

Brought to life by Michael Rooker's subtle and highly menacing performance, Henry is a disturbingly realistic monster. Rather than an outright sadist like his companion Otis (Tom Towles), Henry is portrayed as an almost empty vessel who is compelled to kill, despite his better judgment, as the result of his traumatic upbringing. A brutal and unflinching portrait of the daily lives of murderers, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is a horror and unsettlingly eye-opening masterpiece.

2 'The Wailing' (2016)

Directed by Na Hong-jin

The Wailing is a 2016 South Korean supernatural horror film written and directed by Na Hong-jin. The film follows Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won), a family man and police officer thrown into the center of an incomprehensible string of grisly murders and attacks that appear to be connected to the arrival in town of a mysterious Japanese man (Jun Kunimura). Things are worsened still when Jong-goo's daughter Hyo-jin (Kim Hwan-hee) shows signs of possession, leading the family to believe they have been cursed by the stranger.

The film draws upon multiple horror subgenres ranging from demonic possession to police procedural and folk horror, leaving the audience continually destabilized and unsure of how things will progress. While the first hour is relatively lighthearted outside of its gruesome crime scenes, The Wailing eventually settles into a pitch-black tone as Jong-goo's life spirals into a complete nightmare. Ending horrifically, The Wailing is a scary, entertaining and highly bleak experience.

1 'Possum' (2018)

Directed by Matthew Holness

Written and directed by Matthew Holness, Possum is a 2018 British psychological horror film. The film follows Philip (Sean Harris), a disgraced puppeteer who moves in with his cruel uncle Maurice (Alun Armstrong) in his rural Norfolk home and falls under suspicion when a local child goes missing. Philip is a psychologically troubled individual as the result of his traumatic upbringing, and he is forced to carry around a physical manifestation of this trauma in the form of Possum, a horrifying puppet that he finds impossible to get rid of or destroy.

Visually grim to the point of making the Norfolk countryside look borderline post-apocalyptic, Possum indulges in the feeling of despair from start to finish. The central dynamic between Maurice and Philip is complex and disturbing, with Armstrong and Harris' performances being perfect for their respective roles. Offering its audience no respite from its melancholic and upsetting atmosphere, Possum is one of the best British horror films and one of the bleakest ever made.

