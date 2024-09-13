Since the goal of horror is to shock and disturb, it's no wonder that so many horror movies end up as the subjects of major controversies. Sometimes the controversy can be used to a film's advantage, with filmmakers using notoriety as an effective marketing strategy. At other times, however, the controversy can tank a movie's chance of success, through heavy censorship or outright bans.

What makes a movie controversial is complicated. A film that breaks the most closely held taboos in society--cannibalism, incest, pedophilia, and necrophilia--is almost guaranteed to be a target for outrage. Likewise, horror movies that include religious elements often spark accusations of blasphemy or insensitivity by religious groups. Sometimes, though, a movie can be controversial simply by being tasteless or handling tough subjects in an exploitative way.

10 'Freaks' (1932)

Directed by Tod Browning

Close

Compared to other notorious horror movies, Freaks is light on gore and sexual content, but the controversy lies in its casting of real sideshow performers in the main roles. The story is fairly simple: a little person, Hans, who performs with the circus is seduced by beautiful and proud trapeze artist Cleopatra after she discovers that he's set to inherit a fortune. She and strongman Hercules scheme to murder Hans and take his money, but Hans uncovers the deception. Along with the other sideshow performers, Hans takes revenge on his cold-hearted bride.

The reaction to Freaks over the years has been mixed. Some viewers see an empathetic and humanizing portrayal of sideshow performers, while others see exploitation. Even today, disability representation still has a long way to go, but audiences in 1932 were even less accustomed to seeing people with disabilities and deformities onscreen. While Tod Browning was a successful director at the time, having made the classic Universal monster movies Dracula and Frankenstein, the controversy surrounding Freaks damaged his career.

9 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Directed by Michael Powell

Image via Anglo-Amalgamated Film Distributors

If Peeping Tom had been made by any other director, it might have flown under the radar and been forgotten. However, Michael Powell was a highly respected British director who made award-winning movies, such as Black Narcissus (1947) and The Red Shoes (1948). Powell's 1960 horror movie, about a photographer named Mark who murders women with a knife attached to a camera tripod, appalled audiences and critics alike. Peeping Tom is now considered a classic, but at the time, it effectively ended Powell's career.

The film is relatively tame by modern standards, but one of the film's twists is especially nasty: in addition to a knife, there is a mirror attached to Mark's camera, forcing his victims to watch themselves die. The movie's focus on watching and being watched can be seen as a chilling commentary on the way women are objectified. Peeping Tom is often called a proto-slasher, and while the films that followed in its footsteps are far more gruesome, Powell's movie still holds a dark power.

Peeping Tom Release Date May 16, 1960 Director Michael Powell Cast Karlheinz Böhm , Anna Massey , Moira Shearer , Maxine Audley , Brenda Bruce , Miles Malleson , Esmond Knight , Martin Miller Runtime 101 Minutes

8 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' (1986)

Directed by John McNaughton

Image via Greycat Films.

While Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is based on real-life murderers Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole, the facts are under dispute. Lucas, a well-known pathological liar, exaggerated the details of his crimes during his confession. However, director John McNaughton gave the film a gritty realism that makes the events feel agonizingly real. The cold casualness with which Otis and Henry commit their horrific deeds is sometimes more upsetting than the acts themselves.

The film was shelved for nearly four years before it was widely released, and several scenes had to be cut before it could be shown in the UK. Another problem was the film's X rating, which was still associated with pornography at the time and made the film difficult to distribute to theaters. However, critics praised Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer for its effective low-budget filmmaking as well as an impressive lead performance by Michael Rooker in the role of Henry.

7 'Last House on the Left' (1972)

Directed by Wes Craven

Image via Hallmark Releasing/American International Pictures

For Last House on the Left, writer and director Wes Craven took inspiration from Ingmar Bergman's classic film, The Virgin Spring. Craven's movie follows the basic plot points of that earlier work: A young woman is raped and murdered in the woods, and her attackers unknowingly receive shelter from her parents. Once the parents realize that their guests are responsible for their daughter's death, they exact revenge on the rapists. Craven's version of the story, though, is far more gruesome and exploitative.

Last House on the Left was heavily censored before its release, and most versions available now are relatively toned down. While there is a gory disemboweling scene and a part where the vengeful mother bites off a rapist's penis, the sexual assaults themselves are not shown in explicit detail. The film's notoriety made for an effective marketing campaign, with posters that read, "To avoid fainting keep repeating, it's only a movie... only a movie... only a movie... only a movie..." The movie remains a controversial entry into the rape-revenge subgenre, but its defenders rank it as one of Craven's top films.

6 'Possession' (1981)

Directed by Andrzej Żuławski

Image via Gaumont

At the most basic level, Possession is about the collapse of a marriage and the psychological effect it has on the couple, Mark and Anna. The two leads, Sam Neill and Isabel Adjani, are mesmerizing in their roles, with Adjani especially turning in a wrenching performance as the increasingly unhinged Anna. The film’s most disturbing sequence shows Anna in the throes of a violent breakdown--screaming, writhing, and oozing blood and slime from every orifice.

In the 1980s, conservative groups in Britain fought to have certain films recognized as “video nasties,” and Possession was one such movie. As a result of the classification, Possession was banned in the US and the UK before a heavily edited version was released. While censorship prevented the movie from enjoying much success at the time, thanks to a passionate cult following, the uncut version of the movie is now available and widely recognized as a masterpiece.

5 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin

Image via Warner Bros.

Considered by many to be the scariest movie ever made, The Exorcist tells the story of a young girl named Regan who starts to change in terrifying ways after a demon takes hold of her soul. The movie also focuses on the effect of the possession on the people around her, from her panicked mother, Chris, to the troubled priest, Father Karras, who leads her exorcism.

The movie is disturbing not just because of the shocking acts the demon forces the girl to commit, but also because of the convincing work of the make-up artists. Over the course of the film, Regan transforms from an ordinary young girl to a rotting, deformed, vomit-spewing monster. The movie was a success--although there were reports of audience members running from the theaters--but home video of the film was later partially banned in the UK.