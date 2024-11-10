Horror is among the most versatile and popular genres in modern cinema. Just this year, countless horror movies came out, both in theaters and streaming, with many, including Longlegs and A Quiet Place: Day One, becoming major hits with critics and audiences. Indeed, throughout its long history, horror has produced many movies that have both been embraced by critics and audiences.

Sadly, not every horror movie has the same fate. In fact, some are outright panned by critics, who take gleeful aim at everything from their lack of originality (a recurring issue, especially in horror) to their uneven tone and disconnected performances. Yet, many horror movies that were widely criticized upon release have been reclaimed by fans, who can appreciate them for what they are. These critically panned horror movies are actually great for what they are and can be not only quite enjoyable but memorable, to the point where they might be iconic in their own right.

10 'House of Wax' (2005)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

The mid-2000s produced several slasher movies, many of which were remakes of classic horror movies from the '50s, '60s, and '70s. One such example is House of Wax, directed by a then-unknown Jaume Collet-Serra and starring an ensemble including Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, and Paris Hilton. The plot centers on a group of friends who stumble upon a ghost town hiding a horrifying secret.

As is the issue with most remakes, House of Wax was unfavorably compared to the iconic original starring horror icon Vincent Price. However, other than the title, both movies share very little in common. It's best to judge 2005's House of Wax as its own thing: a chill and competent slasher that might not be a masterclass in filmmaking but remains an entertaining horror exercise with enough gore and gnarl to satisfy hardcore and casual audiences alike.

9 'Black Christmas' (2006)

Directed by Glen Morgan

2006's Black Christmas is one of those noughties movies starring a cast of very familiar faces who should really be more famous today: Katie Cassidy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Michelle Trachtenberg, Lacey Chabert, and Crystal Lowe. The plot sees a group of sorority sisters stalked by a deranged killer on Christmas Eve. Black Christmas is actually inspired by real-life crimes, giving it an additional, discomforting layer.

A (very) loose remake of the 1974 eponymous film, 2006's Black Christmas is more of a reinterpretation than an outright adaptation. The story is more overt, abandoning all subtext and opting for a straightforward approach to violence and gore. However, the result is quite effective; indeed, Black Christmas doesn't get nearly enough credit for how unsettling it is, providing a truly disturbing origin story for its villain and featuring some of the most original kills for its unsuspecting ensemble.

8 'Prom Night' (1980)

Directed by Paul Lynch

In many ways, Jamie Lee Curtis is the ultimate scream queen. Her work in 1980s horror cemented her reputation as such, even if some received quite a negative reception upon release. Take 1980's Prom Night, which sees her as prom queen-bound and future final girl Kim, who becomes the prey of a deranged killer seeking revenge for a past crime.

In retrospect, many of the things that contemporary critics disliked about Prom Night are what make it great. It's funny, both intentionally and unintentionally, and favors instant payoff over atmospheric dread. However, that approach is arguably best for a slasher, and Prom Queen understands it. It is among the first proper entries into the subgenre and does a wonderful job summarizing what makes slasher movies so entertaining.

7 'Halloween II' (1981)

Directed by John Carpenter

And speaking of Jamie Lee Curtis, the sequel to her genre-defining, game-changing, outright iconic 1978 horror masterpiece Halloween did a lot worse with critics. Halloween II picks up immediately where its predecessor left off and sees Michael Myers tracking Laurie Strode to the hospital, killing anyone on his path to get to her.

Halloween II received near-instant backlash for its controversial choice of turning Michael Myers into Laurie Strode's brother — Quentin Tarantino went as far as to call it "fruit from the poison tree!" Whether you like the twist or not, it's undeniable that Halloween II succeeds as an atmospheric descent into darkness accompanied by some brutal violence. Curtis is at her final girl best, while Michael Myers effortlessly walks his way into horror icon territory, one slow, firm step at a time.

6 'Lady in a Cage' (1964)

Directed by Walter Grauman

The "psycho biddy" subgenre of horror, also derogatorily known as "hag horror" or "hagsploitation," rose to prominence in the mid-60s following the success of 1962's What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? The subgenre features older women, often stars from Classic Hollywood, and places them in situations of increasing mental distress, either terrorizing or being terrorized by those around them.

Lady in a Cage is a great reflection of the troubled time in which it came about, capturing the chaotic journey from Hollywood's Golden Age into the grittier and more violent days of New Hollywood.

Although the subgenre features many questionable tropes, it's also much better than given credit for. Take 1964's Lady in a Cage, starring two-time Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland. At the time of its original release, it received lackluster reviews from critics who considered it insulting for an actress of de Havilland's status to be so mistreated. However, when analyzed as a psychological horror, Lady in a Cage is a genuinely distressing exercise in frustration and the disturbing quality of human nature, the sheer desire to dominate for the sake of it. It's also a great reflection of the troubled time in which it came about, capturing the chaotic journey from Hollywood's Golden Age into the grittier and more violent days of New Hollywood.

5 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2003)

Directed by Marcus Nispel

Any remake of such a seminal film as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was always going to pale in comparison; even the film's sequels couldn't live up to its legacy. However, 2003's remake did a stellar job of updating the story, respecting the essence while still reinvigorating it to fit the sensibilities and appetites of 2000s audiences. Jessica Biel leads an ensemble in this update about a group of friends who become the target of Leatherface and his deranged family.

2003's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a great horror movie. It's violent, hectic, often very disturbing, and quite distressing. Biel makes for an excellent final girl, and the supporting cast is also up to the task, especially the familiar but vastly overrated Mike Vogel. Those looking for the same generation-defining impact as the 1974 original will not find it, but those who are after a great horror film will surely leave satisfied.

4 'Sorority Row' (2009)

Directed by Stewart Hendler