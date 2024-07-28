Horror is arguably the most versatile genre of movies. A good horror movie does what it can to elicit feelings of fear, shock or disgust from its audience. Whether it's copious amounts of gore, jump scares or establishing a general aura of dread, there are countless methods by which horror movies can frighten their viewers. Effective horror movies attack the senses and play tricks on the mind.

Sometimes, however, horror movies and their creators are less concerned with providing entertainment, opting instead to deeply disturb. These are a selection of movies that operate on an entirely different level than most others of the genre; they provide imagery that cannot be unseen, sounds that cannot be unheard and feelings of dread that are likely to linger. Challenging to watch and outright inescapable, these are the darkest and most harrowing horror movies ever made.

10 'Eden Lake' (2008)

Directed by James Watkins

School teacher Jenny (Kelly Reilly) and her boyfriend Steve (Michael Fassbender) head to the remote Eden Lake for a romantic weekend getaway. Unfortunately for them, a rowdy group of teenagers encroaches upon the couple's privacy. After a confrontation turns violent, Jenny and Steve are thrust into a fight for survival.

Eden Lake is a brutal and unrelentingly intense horror movie that is all too realistic in its depiction of an escalating altercation. The true horror comes from the fact that its story is not at all implausible. Eden Lake gives new meaning to the phrase "kids can be cruel" — it does for groups of teenagers what Jaws did for sharks. Capped off by an exceptionally bleak ending, Eden Lake is an excellent horror movie that is truly difficult to sit through.

9 'The Descent' (2005)

Directed by Neil Marshall

A year after a tragedy that destroyed her family, Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) joins her friends on their annual caving expedition in remote North Carolina. Claustrophobia turns to terror when the girls realize that they are not alone in the caves. Hopelessly lost miles below ground and being hunted by ravenous monsters, Sarah must pull the group together and lead them to the surface.

The Descent is a claustrophobe's worst nightmare and pretty much anyone else's worst nightmare, too. The simplicity of its premise makes The Descent all the more intense, amplified by the sheer mental and physical anguish the group of women are put through. What makes The Descent so dark is the ending — an ending so infamous and cruel that it needs to be seen to be believed.

8 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

Five friends navigate the backroads of rural Texas on their journey to visit a gravesite. After running out of gas, the group stumbles upon a dilapidated house that a family of cannibals calls home. One of the family members, the now-iconic Leatherface, dons a mask made of human skin and has an affinity for chainsaws.

One of the most influential horror movies ever, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is also one of the most disturbing. What the movie lacks in outright gore, it more than makes up for with its consistently repulsive atmosphere and overwhelming intensity. Leatherface also ranks among cinema's most disturbing and memorable characters, and his sheer presence is enough to bring chills to anyone. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an exceedingly twisted vision executed with supreme conviction that will leave viewers feeling the need to shower afterward.

7 'High Tension' (2003)

Directed by Alexandre Aja

College students and best friends Marie and Alexia (Cécile de France and Maïwenn Le Besco) head to Alexia's family farmhouse for a quiet weekend of studying. The seclusion is shattered when a man breaks into the house, brutally murders Alexia's parents, and abducts Alexia. Marie pursues the killer through the night, doing whatever she can to save her friend.

High Tension is a brutal French splatter film widely regarded as one of the most violent movies ever made. It's dark, not only as a result of the extreme violence but a dismal final twist that recontextualizes the events leading up to it. High Tension's thrills are genuinely effective and as intense as the title would suggest, but certainly not for the faint of heart.

6 'The Hills Have Eyes' (2006)

Directed by Alexandre Aja

A family is traveling across the American Southwest as a part of a wedding anniversary. When a gas station attendant recommends a scenic shortcut, the family finds themselves stranded in a remote stretch of desert. Soon enough, it's made apparent that the family is being watched from the hills and has all fallen into a deadly trap.

A remake of one of legendary horror director Wes Craven's works, this iteration of The Hills Have Eyes triples down on the gore and general sadism. The torment and horrific violence the family is subjected to is beyond brutal, in turn making the revenge aspect all the more satisfying. No member of the family, no matter their age, is shown mercy, which makes the action all the more ruthless. The Hills Have Eyes is repulsive in many ways, but it's undoubtedly well crafted.

5 'Hostel' (2005)

Directed by Eli Roth

A trio of backpackers tour across Europe, indulging in all the drinks, drugs, and women they can get their hands on. After hearing of a town in Slovakia that treats foreigners like royalty, the guys are eager to take advantage. Eventually, however, the group is separated, and they soon find themselves victims of a sadistic underground culture that profits off of pain.

Hostel is commonly referred to as "torture porn," and that designation is fairly accurate. While it's a slow burn, Hostel leaves very little to the imagination once the gore kicks off and the power tools and scalpels come into play. Even horror fans with the most conditioned of stomachs may find themselves queasy following a scene involving a blowtorch and an eyeball. Hostel launched a franchise and a few copycats, but none ever matched the original's shock value, not necessarily at what happened on screen but rather at the willingness to film it in the first place.