Horror is arguably the most versatile genre of movies. A good horror movie does what it can to elicit feelings of fear, shock or disgust from its audience. Whether it's copious amounts of gore, jump scares or establishing a general aura of dread, there are countless methods by which horror movies can frighten their viewers. Effective horror movies attack the senses and play tricks on the mind.

The 1990s was a significant period for movies. The decade saw massive advancements in computer technology, allowing for the generation of otherworldly images and special effects. Lower budget, independent filmmaking rose to prominence and generated hits regarded today as classics. Regarding horror specifically, the 1990s saw a substantial number of boundary-pushing efforts that still reverberate today. This is a selection of 10 horror movies that defined the spectacular decade that was the '90s.

10 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick & Eduardo Sánchez

Three film students travel to a small Maryland town to make a movie about the local urban legend of The Blair Witch. Equipped with a couple of camcorders and hiking gear, the trio embark on a journey into the dense forest surrounding the town—the supposed dwelling of an evil energy. Their video footage would also serve as a documentation of their final hours.

The success of The Blair Witch Project is one of horror cinema's greatest stories. Created on a minimal budget, The Blair Witch Project took the world by storm, becoming a massive box-office hit as well as one of the most profitable independent films of all time. The marketing campaign for The Blair Witch Project was also wildly effective; the movie's leads opted not to promote their movie to generate conversation surrounding their disappearance, setting online message boards ablaze. The Blair Witch Project did so much for horror that it's difficult to put into perspective, and on top of all that, it's still a damn scary movie.

9 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Young and eager F.B.I. cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is asked to question the infamous cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Another serial killer runs rampant, and Clarice must rely on the genius intellect of Dr. Lecter for assistance in locating him. Of course, Dr. Lecter's own motives are far from righteous.

The Silence of the Lambs is not only one of the best movies of the 1990s but also one of the most widely celebrated psychological thrillers of all time. Both Hopkins and Foster deliver career-defining performances, each taking home Academy Awards for their efforts. The Silence of the Lambs is a dense, cerebral and chilling game of cat and mouse that's utterly gripping and uniquely disturbing.

8 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (1997)

Directed by Jim Gillespie

After four friends strike and kill a man on a dark road, they decide to dump the body into the sea and vow to keep the tragic accident a secret. Unfortunately for the teens, this would be a mistake that proves deadly. A year after the hit-and-run, one of the friends receives a letter with the particularly unnerving phrase, "I know what you did last summer."

Like many of the best slasher movies, I Know What You Did Last Summer benefits from a simple premise elevated by a witty (if a little convoluted) screenplay. Young talents such as Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar breathe life into a script that sees the tight bond of a group of friends crumble beneath the weight of a sinister secret. I Know What You Did Last Summer is a quaint, entertaining, twist ride that's a product of its time in all the best possible ways.

7 'Misery' (1990)

Directed by Rob Reiner

On his way home from his Colorado abode, famous novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) crashes his car amid a freak snowstorm. He awakens, not in a hospital, but under the care of Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), Sheldon's self-proclaimed "number one fan." Unable to walk due to his injuries, Sheldon finds himself at the mercy of Annie's increasingly strange and eventually violent behavior.

Acclaimed writer and director Rob Reiner created something truly special with this adaptation of one of legendary author Stephen King's more understated works. Misery is a perfect blending of visceral thrills, heady drama and effective plotting. Bates' performance is especially memorable as one of cinema's all-time best female villains, earning an Academy Award for her spine-chilling turn as an obsessive fan with a truly menacing presence. There isn't a dull moment in Misery—every scene moves the story and its characters forward in meaningful ways, leading to its gripping climax.

6 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Set in 1897, England, law clerk Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) embarks on a journey to Transylvania to close a land deal with the enigmatic Count Dracula (Gary Oldman). Upon Harker's arrival, it's made clear that the Count is an exceedingly dangerous figure who lusts for blood and wishes to spread his evil influence across a land that he strives to rule. This is a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic novel that first depicted the now iconic centuries-old vampire.

Bram Stoker's Dracula is a strikingly bold and indulgent effort that best exemplifies the lengths legendary director Francis Ford Coppola is willing to go to birth long-lasting iconography. The stakes are high, the drama is thick, and the whole thing is drenched in Victorian-era romance that's nearly impossible not to be won over by. While not without its issues, Bram Stoker's Dracula is an energetic and inventive ode to dark fantasy bolstered by a committed cast and driven by a wholly singular visionary filmmaker.

5 'Candyman' (1992)

Directed by Bernard Rose

Researching for her thesis surrounding local legends and myths, student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) learns about the legend of the Candyman, a former artist turned murderous entity that dons a hook for a hand. Lyle's investigation proves dangerous as it becomes all too clear that the legends told of the Candyman are far from fairy tales.

Candyman is a uniquely unsettling premise for what may appear on the surface to be a bog-standard '90s slasher. The mysticism surrounding the titular figure works wonders for the narrative; the suspense gives way to garish violence and imagery that will sear into the mind. Shot and edited like a fever dream, there are few genre movies quite like Candyman, and never to be forgotten is the late Tony Todd's fantastic effort as the hook-wielding boogeyman—the actor's dedication to the role is well-documented and led to the creation of a new horror icon.

4 'Audition' (1999)

Directed by Takashi Miike