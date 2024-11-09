Despite not being everyone’s cup of tea, horror has built a loyal and ever-growing fanbase. From creepy clowns to bloodthirsty vampires and vengeful ghosts, horror movies have proven to be some of the most versatile in cinema, creating unforgettable scenes and unique storytelling. With subgenres ranging from psychological horror to supernatural thrillers, the genre delivers an array of scares and suspense, often layered with unexpectedly brilliant performances.

These are the top 10 horror movies that are truly deliriously entertaining - they draw you in with their intense visuals, unpredictable plots, and spine-chilling moments that make it nearly impossible to look away, even when things get terrifyingly hard to watch.

10 'Little Monsters' (2019)

Starring Lupita Nyong'o and Alexander England

Little Monsters is a refreshing twist on the zombie horror comedy, following wannabe musician Dave (Alexander England), kids' TV personality Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad), and kindergarten teacher Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o) as they scramble to protect Miss Caroline's class during an unexpected zombie outbreak. Though zombie survival stories seem to be an overly used concept in horror, Little Monsters deviates from the typical struggling-to-survive-in-apocalypse-world, offering a unique mix of horror and comedy that keeps it fresh.

Director Abe Forsythe brings an inventive approach, blending comedy and horror without letting the humor overpower the scares. The result is a standout in the zombie genre. And while there are plenty of entertaining moments, the real highlight is Nyong’o’s outstanding performance as Miss Caroline, protecting her beloved children at all costs. It’s a horror-comedy gem that keeps you laughing—and on edge.

9 'Abigail' (2024)

Starring Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens

Abigail was a surprise hit among 2024’s horror releases. Loosely inspired by Dracula’s Daughter (1936), this film follows a group of unsuspecting kidnappers who abduct Abigail, the daughter of a feared underworld figure, demanding a large amount of money—unaware that she’s far from ordinary. What starts as a crime thriller quickly shifts into a blood-chilling horror story as they realize they’ve taken a vampire with a lethal thirst.

The movie strikes a perfect balance of creepy, thrilling, and darkly funny moments. Alisha Weir brings an impressive duality to her role as Abigail, shifting between an innocent little girl and a predatory menace. But it is Melissa Barrera who steals the show, delivering killer lines with impeccable timing, making her scenes memorable. Abigail is a highly entertaining movie that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats, and will especially please the vampires' movie fans.

8 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Starring Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi

Before becoming a hit TV series, What We Do in the Shadows was an instant cult classic as a horror-comedy mockumentary about vampire roommates living in a flat in Wellington. Directed, written, and starring Taika Waititi, the film brilliantly showcases Waititi’s unique comedic touch and explains why he's become one of the top names in modern comedy directing.

The story of centuries-old vampires navigating everyday roommate issues is absurd but executed so well that you can’t help but get invested in the characters. The chemistry among the cast is great, and the humor hits consistently, delivering laugh after laugh without losing the quirky charm. It’s a fresh, smart take on the vampire genre that’s endlessly entertaining.

7 'It' (2017)

Starring Bill Skarsgård and Sophie Lillis

As one of the best adaptations of Stephen King’s work, It follows a group of seven kids, the Losers' Club, as they come together to face Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), a terrifying clown who emerges from the sewers of Derry every 27 years to kidnap and murder children. The story continues in It: Chapter 2, where the same group, now adults, returns to confront Pennywise again—alongside the fears and traumas they’ve carried since childhood.

Skarsgård is phenomenal as Pennywise, bringing a menacing yet twisted charm to the role. But what really sets It apart is how it turns the young cast into the heart of the story, making them more than just victims in a horror film. Each member of the Losers' Club brings bravery and wit, making their bond compelling and the movie impossible to look away from. The dynamic between the kids adds layers to this horror, creating a chilling yet entertaining experience.

6 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost

Far more than just a cheap copy of Dawn of the Dead, Shaun of the Dead offers one of the most unforgettable heroes in a zombie apocalypse: Shaun, brilliantly portrayed by Simon Pegg. Shaun is a London salesman, oblivious to the zombie outbreak around him until it’s almost too late. Alongside his best friend Ed (Nick Frost), he stumbles his way through survival, delivering laughs and thrills in equal measure.

The plot masterfully blends elements of romantic comedy with zombie horror, having the perfect blend of both genres. Shaun of the Dead stands out for its inventive direction, sharp editing, and endlessly funny writing filled with pop culture references. A must-watch for all zombie-comedy fans, Shaun of the Dead is one of the best and most entertaining zombie films to date.

5 'Nope' (2022)

Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer

In Nope, Jordan Peele delivers another unforgettable horror experience, with Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer starring as OJ and Em, horse-wrangling siblings trying to capture footage of a UFO that’s been flying over their family’s ranch. Combining Peele’s signature originality with stunning visuals, Nope gives audiences a smart and layered story, complete with memorable characters and the threatening Jean Jacket, a UFO with a terrifying twist.

What truly sets Nope apart, making this movie deliriously entertaining, is its breathtaking cinematography. Wide landscape shots and the expertly paced camera movements build a tension that keeps the audience on edge, often without a word spoken. Kaluuya shines as the quiet OJ, but it’s Palmer who steals each scene, bringing energy and depth to her role. Nope is a visually stunning and captivating horror film that pushes the boundaries of the genre.

4 'Talk to Me' (2023)

Starring Sophie Wilde and Miranda Otto

Talk to Me is one of the scariest horror movies in recent years, with a fresh, thrilling, and absorbing concept at its core. The story follows a group of friends who mess around with the occult, using a mysterious ceramic hand to contact the spirit world. As expected, things take a dark turn, leading to a series of chilling events that spiral out of control.

Led by Sophie Wilde’s intense and captivating performance as Mia, Talk to Me stands out for its strong character dynamics and refreshingly original screenplay. The film’s unpredictable plot keeps viewers hooked, offering a raw and relatable portrayal of Gen Z without falling into clichés. Talk to Me is a must-watch for horror fans seeking something genuinely scary and uniquely engaging.

3 'The Menu' (2022)

Starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy

The Menu is a thriller that spirals into something far darker, with standout performances by Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. The story follows Margot (Taylor-Joy) as she joins a devoted foodie (Nicholas Hoult) on a trip to a remote island to dine at an exclusive restaurant, where the chef (Fiennes) has prepared a one-of-a-kind menu with some shocking twists. What begins as a stylish thriller soon devolves into a wild, darkly comedic horror that pushes things to the extreme.

This film explores the theme of obsession, taking it to unsettling, often absurd heights. The writing is sharp, and every character feels well-crafted, but it’s Fiennes and Taylor-Joy who steal the show, playing off each other with intensity. The Menu takes what could have been a straightforward thriller and elevates it into a deliriously entertaining experience audiences won’t forget.