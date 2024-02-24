It's no secret that in the nearly 100 years of ceremonies, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has not particularly been kind when it comes to recognizing the talent and groundbreaking films in the horror genre. Whether it's completely passing over an amazing performance such as Lupita Nyong'o in Us or Toni Collette in Hereditary or just outright ignoring the technical craft and visuals, horror films are often ignored during awards season because of their dated status as a taboo genre.

On top of this, not every single Best Picture-winning film has stood the test of time in terms of legacy and influence on the modern state of cinema as it is known. Especially when compared to the great number of influential and genre-defining horror films from across film history, it's easy to see that several of these terrifying movies deserved the Best Picture Oscar far more than the actual winners. Horror has certainly had numerous legendary and still widely beloved films from the very beginning of the medium, and it's a shame that the academy so rarely gives the genre its dues.

10 'Dracula' (1931)

4th Academy Awards Winner: 'Cimarron' (1931)

The classic Universal monster movie that helped usher in the first massive boom of horror in Hollywood, Dracula is still held in high regard as one of the best outings of the legendary Prince of Darkness. Aspects such as Bela Lugosi's legendary lead performance and the beautiful cinematography and lighting have helped the film hold a powerful legacy as one of the greatest horror movies of early Hollywood.

Conversely, the year's actual Best Picture winner, Cimarron, is rarely recognized or remembered at all for its own merits, only ever referenced as an early Best Picture winner. While the film holds some value as the first Western to ever win Best Picture, which is no small feat, Cimarron's standards and messages have easily paid the price and don't come close to holding up to modern film standards, especially compared to Dracula, a film that is still revered and influential to this day. There's no doubt as to which film is more commonly recognized as a cinematic milestone.

9 'King Kong' (1933)

6th Academy Awards Winner: 'Cavalcade' (1933)

While there have been many interpretations of the classic giant primate story on the big screen, the original 1933 King Kong still holds a powerful legacy and influence in film history, horror or otherwise. The stop-motion animation used in King Kong still holds up today and was a genuine miracle of filmmaking for the era, creating a terrifying yet enthralling experience that holds up as one of the first true horror blockbuster events.

However, the film that would take home Best Picture, Cavalcade, is widely regarded nowadays as one of the most forgettable and least popular Best Picture winners of all time. Even without the continued legacy and franchise continuation of King Kong, the original film's craft and beauty have helped it exude a much greater legacy than a below-average historical epic of the time. While Cavalcade is just another old Hollywood movie to be forgotten in the years to come, King Kong continues to surmount a legacy thanks to the ingenuity and strength of its craft.

8 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1956)

29th Academy Awards Winner: 'Around the World in 80 Days' (1956)

While the 1978 remake is more commonly recognized, the original Invasion of the Body Snatchers still holds up tremendously thanks to its stellar filmmaking chops from director Don Siegel and its timeless themes of paranoia. The film expertly plays into the fears and terrors surrounding American culture at the time, combined with high-rising tension and precise execution, making it a bonafide classic in the horror genre. Especially for a film released nearly 70 years ago, its themes and messages still hold up tremendously, creating a timeless cinematic experience.

At the same time, the 1956 adventure film Around the World in 80 Days is not even the most recognized and memorable version of the story, often overshadowed by the original novel and its numerous adaptations. The film achieved nothing more than being a feel-good fantasy-adventure romp. Around the World in 80 Days may have charmed audiences of the era but hasn't left anything close to the impact and legacy of Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

7 'The Birds' (1963)

36th Academy Awards Winner: 'Tom Jones' (1963)

The original master of suspense and horror filmmaking, Alfred Hitchcock, would find himself nominated for Academy Awards throughout his history as an acclaimed filmmaker. Alas, his horror masterpieces were rarely recognized. One of Hitchcock's most legendary movies that didn't receive its due justice by the academy was The Birds, the horror staple about the world's bird population getting revenge on humanity. The film only received a single nomination for Best Visual Effects, but it wouldn't even take home the win.

Instead, the year's actual Best Picture winner, Tom Jones, is only recognized nowadays for its bizarre execution. Whereas The Birds is considered a timeless classic, Tom Jones often ranks among the all-time worst Best Picture winners. The Birds, as well as the rest of Hitchcock's legendary horror filmography, continue to grow in notoriety in the wider film culture as a whole, so it's not like they need the statuette, anyway.

6 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

41st Academy Award Winner: 'Oliver!' (1968)

The film that took home Best Picture for 1968 was the musical Oliver!, one of many film adaptations of the Charles Dickens classic, Oliver Twist. While far from bad, it's difficult to compare one of the most ingenious and groundbreaking original horror movies of all time with simply another Dickens adaptation. Even when it comes to musical fans, Oliver! doesn't particularly have a die-hard following as much as other Best Picture-winning musicals like Chicago or West Side Story.

5 'The Exorcist' (1973)

46th Academy Awards Winner: 'The Sting' (1973)

One of the most successful and genre-revolutionizing horror movies of all time, The Exorcist completely upended and redefined exactly what was possible when it came to horror movies on the big screen. It made a massive splash upon its release, earning as many controversies as it had successes and quickly surmounting an infamous legacy as possibly the scariest movie of all time. Its undeniable quality would result in it earning 10 nominations and 2 wins at the 46th Academy Awards, including becoming the first horror movie nominated for Best Picture.

The film that beat The Exorcist in the head to head was George Roy Hill's The Sting, a crime comedy that swept the ceremony, winning 7 Academy Awards. It would be blasphemous to call The Sting an undeserving winner; it's among the best crime films of the 20th century with one of cinema's all-time great screenplays. However, is The Sting greater than The Exorcist, a film that pushed boundaries and challenged expectations, building a legacy that few other cinematic feats can match? The Academy simply wouldn't give a film as controversial as The Exorcist the award, resulting in one of the most defining films of a generation missing out on a well-deserved Best Picture win.

4 'Alien' (1979)

52nd Academy Awards Winner: 'Kramer vs. Kramer' (1979)

Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror masterpiece has made a permanent mark in the realm of not just horror but filmmaking as a whole, as one of the most prominent and iconic films of its era. Alien's simplistic premise of a futuristic space crew left on their own to deal with a deadly alien predator makes for one of the most enthralling and terrifying films of all time. Despite its massive critical praise at the time, the film would only receive two Academy Award nominations for visual effects and art direction.

Kramer vs. Kramer, on the other hand, is just a well-made drama of the era, following the events surrounding an impending divorce and its impact on the duo's son, Billy. While Kramer vs. Kramer was certainly one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year in its time, Alien has since become a titan of the horror genre and is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. Especially when considering how many horror and sci-fi films can find their roots and origins back to Alien, it's easy to see the film having more impact than just another great drama.

3 'The Shining' (1980)

53rd Academy Awards Winner: 'Ordinary People' (1980)

While originally considered a critical failure at the time, Stanley Kubrick's The Shining quickly found itself taking a new life of its own as one of the most meticulously crafted and legendary horror films of all time. The more symbolic and psychological methods that the film took towards horror and its multilayered themes have made it a point of discussion and analysis for the decades since its initial release. Modern audiences are quick to tout The Shining as one of the greatest movies of all time, horror or otherwise. However, the Academy snubbed it entirely, refusing to nominate its performances or directing.

The 53rd Academy Awards awarded Ordinary People Best Picture, once again recognizing a heavy family drama that tackled difficult and traumatic topics. Ordinary People has certainly stood the test of time and is often considered among the decade's best winners. However, it has not maintained the cultural relevance of The Shining, a film that only grows in standing with each new year. Ordinary People and The Shining are both great movies, but the latter is undeniably better regarded, influencing a new wave of psychological horror films in the process.

2 'The Thing' (1982)

55th Academy Awards Winner: 'Gandhi' (1982)

One of many horror masterpieces from director John Carpenter, the 1982 remake of The Thing was not critically acclaimed at the time of its release. Like The Shining, the film was also a commercial failure; fast forward forty years, and it is widely beloved and recognized for its masterful special effects work and brilliant usage of silence. The Thing has only grown in standing as time goes on, as audiences become aware that it might just be Carpenter's magnum opus.

Ironically, the opposite can be said for the film that won Best Picture that year, Gandhi, as it has aged rather poorly in the years since its release. While Gandhi was a massive critical success at the time, aspects such as Ben Kingsley's lead performance, the sluggish 3+ hour runtime, and its overall retelling of Gandhi's story from a white lens have made it considerably less acclaimed than when it was first released. Only with the hindsight of the modern era can one conclude that The Thing most definitely deserved Best Picture more than Gandhi.

1 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

72nd Academy Awards Winner: 'American Beauty' (1999)

Another of the very few horror movies nominated for Best Picture, The Sixth Sense told a haunting and engaging mystery that captivated audiences. The terrific directing from M. Night Shyamalan, combined with powerful lead performances from Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment, helped the film become a massive hit with both general audiences and The Academy. It earned 6 nominations at the 72nd Academy Awards but lost out on Best Picture.

Instead, American Beauty prevailed. For a long time, the film was considered an all-time classic but has been reexamined and dwindled in relevance in recent years. Subsequently, The Sixth Sense would grow more and more in the eyes of the public with its poignant and timeless story. It's hard to fault the Academy too much for this one: American Beauty made sense at the time, but a cool head and some hindsight make it painfully clear that The Sixth Sense is the superior movie by a mile.

