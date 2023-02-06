The beauty of horror movies is that the bad guy can be anyone or anything. There’s no limit to who can turn into a villain and when they might go off the rails. Over time, films in this genre have excelled at making someone you’re supposed to trust turn against you, and it's possible they've been most successful in this regard with doctors. Evil or possessed doctors are so scary because the protagonist usually starts off having an unwavering belief in them -- after all, who doesn't trust a doctor?! -- just for that to be taken advantage of. There’s an aspect of blind faith when dealing with a doctor or a scientist; they’re supposed to be the good guys. For the movies on this list, the opposite is true. Here are the 11 most horrifying doctors from cinema’s past (because 10 just isn’t enough).

Dr. Caligari in 'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' (1920)

Dr. Caligari is the main character and antagonist of the 1920 silent German Expressionist film, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. He is portrayed as a sinister and enigmatic figure with a twisted and disturbed mind. He is first introduced as the director of a traveling carnival sideshow, which features a cabinet containing a somnambulist named Cesare. Caligari claims that Cesare can predict the future and answer questions while in a trance. However, as the story progresses, it becomes clear that Caligari is actually using Cesare as a tool for his own nefarious purposes. He is revealed to be a madman who has used his position of power and influence to manipulate and control those around him. The character of Dr. Caligari has a visually ominous and striking appearance with his stark white face, dark circles under his eyes, and long, pointed fingers. His movements are slow and deliberate, adding to the sense of unease that he creates. He’s a man who is both intelligent and cunning but also deeply disturbed and unhinged. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is widely considered a classic of the horror genre, and Dr. Caligari's character is the main reason for this. He’s equal parts enigma and monster, and has remained nightmare fuel for over a hundred years.

Dr. Hannibal Lecter in 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Not only one of the scariest doctors in film history, Hannibal Lecter is one of the most terrifying antagonists of all time. Anthony Hopkins portrayed the character perfectly in three films starting with The Silence of the Lambs. Dr. Lecter is a forensic psychiatrist who is highly intelligent, cultured, well-spoken, and has a taste for the finer things in life — all while being a cannibalistic serial killer. One of the most striking things about him is his ability to blend seamlessly into society, despite his brutal crimes. He is able to maintain a façade of normality and respectability, even while committing heinous acts. This makes Lecter a formidable and terrifying enemy, as those around him never suspect the true nature of his character, nor can they understand his motives. He manages to pull this off by being a master manipulator and brilliant escape artist. The visual of Dr. Lector when we first meet him imprisoned in an asylum for the criminally insane, wearing a straightjacket and muzzle, is permanently imprinted in our collective psyche.

Drs. Beverly and Elliot Mantle in 'Dead Ringers' (1988)

If there’s one kind of doctor you really don’t want to be evil, it's your gynecologist. Leave it to David Cronenberg to showcase not just one but two sadistic gynos in Dead Ringers. Jeremy Irons pulls double duty as identical twins Beverly and Elliot Mantle. The Mantle brothers are both highly successful and well-respected doctors who run a clinic together in Toronto. They use their uncannily similar appearance to their advantage, often pretending to be each other in order to seduce and trick women. Beverly is the more outgoing and charismatic of the two, while Elliot is more introverted and reserved. They have a very unhealthy and co-dependent relationship, and they both begin to unravel when that gets tested. Beverly becomes obsessed with a patient named Claire, much to Elliot's dismay, and starts to use her as a subject for his experimental medical procedures. As the film continues, the brothers' behavior becomes increasingly erratic and disturbing, fueled by a prescription drug habit, and they start losing their grip on reality. The film explores themes of identity, jealousy, and the destructive nature of obsession, culminating in a tragic and gruesome finale. The Mantles remain two of the more unsettling evil doctors in horror history because of their disturbing exertion of control and abuse over women.

Dr. Philip Channard in 'Hellbound: Hellraiser II' (1988)

Picking up right after the first Hellraiser ended, final girl Kristy Cotton is taken to a mental institution and introduced to Dr. Philip Channard (Kenneth Cranham). He is initially presented as a seemingly rational and professional figure, so Kristy feels safe to confide in him. She tells him of the existence of the puzzle box and its power to open a portal to a hellish realm of pleasure and pain. Dr. Channard becomes relentlessly obsessed with solving the puzzle box and, in doing so, reveals himself as a deeply disturbed and twisted individual. To try and solve the mystery of the Cenobites, he uses the patients of the institution as subjects in his experiments and is completely remorseless from their torturous suffering. Once he does eventially solve the puzzle box and opens the portal to the evil dimension, the Cenobites use him as a vessel to wreak havoc on the human world. Kristy and her accomplices are able to destroy the puzzle box in time and uncover that Dr. Channard has a dark and disturbing past. There's little doubt that Dr. Channard one of the more complex and multi-faceted sadistic weirdos in the horror franchise world.

Dr. Alan Feinstone in 'The Dentist' (1996)

A lesser-known but equally terrifying addition to the list is Dr. Alan Feinstone from the 1996 slasher, The Dentist. Played by Corbin Bernsen, Dr. Feinstone is a successful and respected dentist who is highly dedicated to his work but also obsessed with maintaining a perfect image. When he finds out his wife has been cheating on him, he begins to spiral into madness. The dentist’s behavior quickly becomes more erratic and violent, but he is still very much concerned with his image. His paranoia grows when he starts having hallucinations about harming his patients. The visions turn reality when he gets his wife alone, sedates her, cuts off her tongue, and pulls out her teeth. That pales in comparison to what he does to later victims. Dr. Feinstone's descent into insanity is depicted in a disturbingly graphic manner, staying true to the body horror fashion. Bernsen’s perverted and brutal performance just added to the universal fear of going to the dentist.

Dr. Jack Griffin in 'The Invisible Man' (1933)

The corrupt scientist trope has existed since the beginning of, well, science. It traces back to the concept that the ego attached to a scientific invention or discovery causes one to have a power-fueled descent into madness. The 1933 James Whale film The Invisible Man tackles that exact narrative. Dr. Jack Griffin is a brilliant and ambitious scientist who is determined to make a breakthrough in the field of optics. He discovers a way to make himself invisible and decides to test it on himself, which inevitably ends in disastrous results. As it turns out, the power of invisibility comes with the side effect of utter insanity and causes Dr. Griffin to go on a killing spree. The high of getting away with crimes unseen only increases his desire to keep going, and he even causes a train derailment that ends up in hundreds of fatalities. Despite the heinous kill count, the horrifying imagery of the doctor trying to make himself visible, involving a face wrapped in tensor bandages and black sunglasses, is the scariest part of the film.

Dr. Louis Creed in 'Pet Sematary' (1989)

In comparison to the other villains in Stephen King’s universe, Dr. Louis Creed from Pet Sematary may seem relatively tame. He attracts more empathy because of his deep desire to protect his family from grief and loss. It’s hard to argue with his motives, but that doesn’t take away from his immoral acts that tamper with the natural order. When Dr. Creed moves his family to a rural home in Maine, they soon discover it’s located beside an ancient burial ground that is said to revive the dead. Dr. Creed develops an obsession with bringing things back to life, which leads to a series of gruesome events. His son, Gage, is killed in a tragic accident, causing Dr. Creed to make a desperate decision to bury him in the pet cemetery. Gage comes back to life, but he is not the same kid, he’s a sinister version of himself that haunts the family and kills his mother. Dr. Creed becomes so enveloped in grief that he spirals into insanity and believes that burying his wife will work better than when he buried his son. Boy, was he wrong!

Dr. Evan Rendell Jr. in 'Dr. Giggles' (1992)

The 1992 slasher film Dr. Giggles tells a morbid story of like father, like son. When Evan (Larry Drake) was a boy, his father, Dr. Rendell Sr, was found responsible for brutally killing the townspeople in attempt to bring back his dead wife. Once the locals found out, he was stoned to death, and Evan Jr. ran away. Cut to thirty-five years later, Evan, who now goes by Dr. Giggles, has escaped from a mental institution and returned to his hometown to seek revenge. He starts to kill people, including the descendants of those who murdered his father, and leaves behind a calling card with a laughing face drawn on it. He sets his eyes on a particular victim, Jennifer, whom he will use to finish what his father started decades ago. The film is hilariously campy, so calling Dr. Giggles horrifying is kind of a stretch — the truly horrifying part is the fourth-wall break near the end when Giggles is stabbed and asks for a doctor.

Dr. Seth Brundle in 'The Fly' (1986)

Dr. Moreau in 'The Island of Dr. Moreau' (1996)

Dr. Henry Frankenstein in 'Frankenstein' (1931)

We’d be remiss not to mention the very blueprint for the archetype of ambition and power gone wrong. In the first film adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel, Frankenstein, from 1931, Dr. Henry Frankenstein is a young scientist obsessed with creating life from death. (You can see his influence on most of the doctors listed above him). He becomes determined to form a being from the body parts of corpses and eventually succeeds in bringing his creature to life. It doesn’t take long for the creature to become more and more sentient, and Dr. Frankenstein becomes increasingly horrified by what he has done and wants to destroy his creation. But by now, the creature known as Frankenstein is fully aware of its existence and ability to cause chaos and destruction that leads to the doctor's demise. At its core, Frankenstein is a ​​cautionary tale about the dangers of hubris. It laid a foundation for many stories to come, including every entry on this list. Man must be aware of the consequences of their actions and unchecked ambition, and should be cautious in their pursuit of knowledge and power, as it can have a dire outcome for themselves and others.